Ex-Ross County defender Brian Irvine tips Ross County to score two crunch Premiership victories

Brian Irvine believes Ross County can score maximum points from their next two games and kick away from the danger-zone in the Premiership.

The former Staggies, Aberdeen and Scotland defender has watched Malky Mackay’s side display impressive qualities this winter, with new additions such as forwards Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray injecting fresh potency into their attack.

Last week, a strong performance was not quite enough as they lost 2-1 at Rangers, but they had previously recorded a fine 3-0 win over Kilmarnock and a comeback 1-1 draw against Hibs.

As it stands, County are 10th, one point ahead of struggling Motherwell and Dundee United.

There’s no weekend action for County due to them being out of the Scottish Cup, but they return to action next Saturday with a trip to St Mirren, who are sitting pretty in sixth spot under Stephen Robinson. And, seven days later, the Dingwall side host Dundee United in a match which is clearly of vital importance.

Irvine likes what he sees from Mackay’s team and backs them to deliver two massive victories to drive them away from trouble.

He said: “In the past, St Mirren would be a team near the bottom of the table, but it’s Motherwell and Dundee United down there right now.

“I’d still say St Mirren and Dundee United are winnable games for Ross County. The momentum from the Kilmarnock and Hibs results will look to be carried on.

“Two wins from their next two games would catapult them towards the top six and they can then be thinking more about the top six, like St Mirren are right now.

“The draw against Hibs was so important, because that made them one of four teams that week all on 20 points. They were no longer detached at the bottom and brought them right within the pack.

“They will be looking to find the form now to push away from the bottom area and a couple of wins would do that.

“I have been to their games against Rangers in Dingwall and then against Hibs last week. It was a 1-0 defeat against Rangers and a 1-1 draw with Hibs, but they showed in those games they won’t be pushovers against anyone.

“You can see how well organised they are defensively, but they also have creativity going forward.

“I think, without a doubt, they will get better results in the remainder of the season.”

County gelling in time for rise

At this point last year, County had been hitting form after a dreadful start to the campaign following an extensive revamp led by Mackay in his first term in charge.

Like now, they occupied 10th position, albeit they had more of a gap over Dundee and St Johnstone, who were last season’s bottom two.

Irvine sees signs that, with new faces on board, the team are clicking and moving in the right direction in their bid to avoid a basement battle.

He said: “Ross County, if you take away the World Cup break, are probably around the same point as they were this time last season.

“It’s basically a new team each season and it does take time to gel, but it now does seem to be gelling, as we seen from their win against Kilmarnock and draw against Hibs.

“Although they lost at Ibrox, they gave a really good account of themselves. I think it’s looking good for County for this final part of the season.

“All credit to the Ross County players, who have pushed Celtic and Rangers in 2-1 defeats on their home grounds.

“They have just fallen on the wrong side of the fine lines between a defeat and a draw against both teams.”