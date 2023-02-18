Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards’ red card in 1-0 loss at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards’ red card in 1-0 loss at St Mirren

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 18, 2023, 6:08 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 6:12 pm
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey

Malky Mackay admits Owura Edwards deserved his red card as Ross County crashed to a 1-0 Premiership defeat at St Mirren.

The Staggies manager watched his side lose out to an early Declan Gallagher headed goal and were chasing the game until the end.

However, Edwards, who was one of three half-time subs, was sent off in the closing moments by referee Graham Grainger for a reckless challenge on goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

It put the cap on a miserable afternoon for County, who remain just one point above bottom team Dundee United, who come north next weekend.

He said: “I’m disappointed as to how bad his challenge was. I’ve looked at it again and again and it’s not a good challenge from my player and I’ve told him that.

Ross County’s Owura Edwards (right) is pushed after committing a red card foul on keeper Trevor Carson.

“If he had been in the position he was meant to be in then he’s nicking in and scoring. But he’s not and he was coming from somewhere he shouldn’t be.

“And because of that he throws himself at it – and it’s not good enough. It’s not acceptable. He will take his punishment.”

Slow start so costly for Staggies

The only goal came after just seven minutes when former Aberdeen man Gallagher pounced to score from a corner.

Mackay, who also felt his side could have been awarded a spot-kick for a foul by Carson, was less than impressed by how long it took his team to get going.

He said: “The slow start certainly cost us in the end. The first 20 minutes was surprising because we knew how potent St Mirren are with their results here and with the way they play. You have to stand up to that.

“We did a lot of work on it. We had a very similar type of team performance from Kilmarnock a few weeks ago in Dingwall.

“For the first 20 minutes, we didn’t affect them in the way we should have. It was much too slow a start.

“It took until the last 10-15 minutes of the first half for us to start getting going. You cannot give teams half an hour of a start.

“At half-time, I wanted to tweak and change things and go on the front foot and I think that affected the game.

St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher celebrates after scoring the only goal.

“We came into the game and put balls into their box as well as they did with us, which made a difference, but by that point they had scored their goal and that gave them something to hold on to.”

County’s latest survival match will see them host Dundee United next Saturday, while St Mirren tackle St Johnstone in Perth.

The following weekend, County host another relegation rivals in Motherwell.

