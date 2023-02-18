St Mirren 1-0 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Declan Gallagher header decides contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Declan Gallagher header decides contest

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 18, 2023, 5:48 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 6:06 pm
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Ross County slipped to a 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at St Mirren, which sees the Staggies remain in 11th spot at the wrong end of the table.

County arrived in Paisley two weeks after their last game, which was an impressive performance, but a 2-1 defeat away to Rangers.

The mid-table Paisley Buddies lost 2-1 against Motherwell on Wednesday, making it three losses on the spin including a Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic a week ago.

However, the hosts began in a lively fashion and took the lead in the seventh minute when, from a Ryan Strain in-swinging corner, defender Declan Gallagher powered a header past Ross Laidlaw, giving him no chance.

Ross County’s Jordan White (left) and St Mirren’s Charles Dunne take to the air.

It was the second goal of the season for the former Aberdeen man, who netted recently in a 3-1 Pittodrie win.

The Staggies, to their credit, got some time on the ball, but it was clear the Buddies were pressing encouraging rushed moments from their opponents.

It was almost 2-0 on 23 minutes when ex-County captain Marcus Fraser picked out Strain and his low effort was turned behind by Laidlaw for their third corner at that point.

The first chance of note for the visitors arrived close to the half hour mark as captain Keith Watson guided a shot over the crossbar at the back post when he slid in to meet a corner from George Harmon.

Another decent move as half-time approached ended with Jordan White’s grounder being gathered by goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Signs of hope for County.

Mackay was clearly not happy with how it was panning out and he made a triple switch at half-time, seeking impacts in attack.

On came Wigan Athletic loanee winger Gwion Edwards for his debut, Owura Edwards and Ross Callachan. They replaced George Harmon, Jack Baldwin and Yan Dhanda.

St Mirren’s Tony Watt (left) and Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh.

There was certainly a change in momentum and it almost led to a leveller as Owura Edwards shot was blocked by Carson then on-loan Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh drilled the follow-up over the bar.

Callachan, moments later, swerved a shot over the top as County maintained their pressure.

Saints responded though and forward Curtis Main was off the mark with a shot in the box as he met a Greg Kiltie delivery.

Gwion Edwards flashed a 25-yard free-kick over the bar as County sought a way back through the set-piece with 20 minutes left.

Main pounced in the area as Saints sought to kill the game, but this time his deflected snapshot came off the left post.

Late pressure from St Mirren required quickfire stops from Laidlaw from sub Kieran Offord then Strain as County ensured no addition to the scoreline.

There was one last moment of drama as, after a VAR check, Owura Edwards was sent off for what was deemed as a reckless challenge on Carson.

The result lifted St Mirren back into fifth position as the home fans away happy.

Next Saturday’s home date with Dundee United was always going to be important as the Dingwall side aim to earn some comfort over rivals at the foot of the table. The gap is just one point.

That will be followed a week later by another crunch clash in Dingwall, against struggling Motherwell.

Talking points

Corner weakness – or just a fine finish?

Saints grabbed control of the game with Gallacher’s early headed goal, but it followed early warning signs from the Buddies.

Mackay and his players will consider whether the goal was too easily leaked, or was it just the ideal delivery and finish from Gallagher, who just got in ahead of Baldwin. Either way, it left County chasing, albeit with plenty of time on their side.

Celebration time for St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher.

Triple change was bold move from Malky Mackay

Although trailing by just one goal, County manager Mackay needed to show the first half performance was not good enough on an attacking front.

It was a bold step to make three interval changes to his line-up and it seemed to bring fresh energy, but not the result.

Busy stands show appetite for top-flight football

Three of the New St Mirren Park stands were well-occupied and there was a decent following backing County too.

With neither side riding high and plenty of crunch fixtures remaining, the attendance of 5634 on a wet and chilly afternoon was great to see. As was the minute’s applause for ex-Scotland, Saints and Dundee United goalkeeper Billy Thomson, who recently died, age 64.

Talking tactics

Striker Eamonn Brophy had to sit this one out for County as he is on loan from St Mirren until the end of the season.

That opened the door for a first start for another January recruit, Simon Murray, whose 18 goals for Queen’s Park this season earned him his permanent move to Dingwall.

Mackay opted for a fluid 3-4-1-2 line-up, with Murray partnering White up top.

Due to the aforementioned injuries, the Buddies had to shuffle their pack, with four changes to their side, which were edged out at Fir Park. Ryan Flynn, Greg Kiltie, Thierry Small and Charles Dunne were handed starts.

Referee Graham Grainger.

Referee watch

Graham Grainger had a largely low-key afternoon, with one VAR check going the way of Ross County late in the first half then another leading to Owura Edwards’ late red card.

Player ratings

ST MIRREN (5-3-2): Carson 6, Fraser 6, Gallagher 7 (Richard Taylor 90), Dunne 6, Strain 7, Flynn 6, O’Hara 7, Kiltie 6, Small 6 (Shaughnessy 56), Watt 6 (Offord 78), Main 7.

Subs not used: Urminsky (GK), Kenny, Jamieson, Fraser Taylor, Campbell, Gilmartin.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7, Randall 6 (Smith 75), Baldwin 5 (Owura Edwards 46), Iacovitti 6, Dhanda 5 (Callachan 46), Loturi 6, Watson 6, Harmon 5 (Gwion Edwards 46), Murray 6 (Samuels 80), White 6, Kenneh 6.

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Cancola, Sims, Stones.

Star man

Curtis Main: The former Aberdeen frontman never found the net but was a constant menace for the County back-line.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented