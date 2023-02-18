St Mirren 1-0 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Declan Gallagher header decides contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County slipped to a 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at St Mirren, which sees the Staggies remain in 11th spot at the wrong end of the table.

County arrived in Paisley two weeks after their last game, which was an impressive performance, but a 2-1 defeat away to Rangers.

The mid-table Paisley Buddies lost 2-1 against Motherwell on Wednesday, making it three losses on the spin including a Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic a week ago.

However, the hosts began in a lively fashion and took the lead in the seventh minute when, from a Ryan Strain in-swinging corner, defender Declan Gallagher powered a header past Ross Laidlaw, giving him no chance.

It was the second goal of the season for the former Aberdeen man, who netted recently in a 3-1 Pittodrie win.

The Staggies, to their credit, got some time on the ball, but it was clear the Buddies were pressing encouraging rushed moments from their opponents.

It was almost 2-0 on 23 minutes when ex-County captain Marcus Fraser picked out Strain and his low effort was turned behind by Laidlaw for their third corner at that point.

The first chance of note for the visitors arrived close to the half hour mark as captain Keith Watson guided a shot over the crossbar at the back post when he slid in to meet a corner from George Harmon.

Another decent move as half-time approached ended with Jordan White’s grounder being gathered by goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Signs of hope for County.

Mackay was clearly not happy with how it was panning out and he made a triple switch at half-time, seeking impacts in attack.

On came Wigan Athletic loanee winger Gwion Edwards for his debut, Owura Edwards and Ross Callachan. They replaced George Harmon, Jack Baldwin and Yan Dhanda.

There was certainly a change in momentum and it almost led to a leveller as Owura Edwards shot was blocked by Carson then on-loan Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh drilled the follow-up over the bar.

Callachan, moments later, swerved a shot over the top as County maintained their pressure.

Saints responded though and forward Curtis Main was off the mark with a shot in the box as he met a Greg Kiltie delivery.

Gwion Edwards flashed a 25-yard free-kick over the bar as County sought a way back through the set-piece with 20 minutes left.

Main pounced in the area as Saints sought to kill the game, but this time his deflected snapshot came off the left post.

Late pressure from St Mirren required quickfire stops from Laidlaw from sub Kieran Offord then Strain as County ensured no addition to the scoreline.

There was one last moment of drama as, after a VAR check, Owura Edwards was sent off for what was deemed as a reckless challenge on Carson.

The result lifted St Mirren back into fifth position as the home fans away happy.

Next Saturday’s home date with Dundee United was always going to be important as the Dingwall side aim to earn some comfort over rivals at the foot of the table. The gap is just one point.

That will be followed a week later by another crunch clash in Dingwall, against struggling Motherwell.

Talking points

Corner weakness – or just a fine finish?

Saints grabbed control of the game with Gallacher’s early headed goal, but it followed early warning signs from the Buddies.

Mackay and his players will consider whether the goal was too easily leaked, or was it just the ideal delivery and finish from Gallagher, who just got in ahead of Baldwin. Either way, it left County chasing, albeit with plenty of time on their side.

Triple change was bold move from Malky Mackay

Although trailing by just one goal, County manager Mackay needed to show the first half performance was not good enough on an attacking front.

It was a bold step to make three interval changes to his line-up and it seemed to bring fresh energy, but not the result.

Busy stands show appetite for top-flight football

Three of the New St Mirren Park stands were well-occupied and there was a decent following backing County too.

With neither side riding high and plenty of crunch fixtures remaining, the attendance of 5634 on a wet and chilly afternoon was great to see. As was the minute’s applause for ex-Scotland, Saints and Dundee United goalkeeper Billy Thomson, who recently died, age 64.

Talking tactics

Striker Eamonn Brophy had to sit this one out for County as he is on loan from St Mirren until the end of the season.

That opened the door for a first start for another January recruit, Simon Murray, whose 18 goals for Queen’s Park this season earned him his permanent move to Dingwall.

Mackay opted for a fluid 3-4-1-2 line-up, with Murray partnering White up top.

Due to the aforementioned injuries, the Buddies had to shuffle their pack, with four changes to their side, which were edged out at Fir Park. Ryan Flynn, Greg Kiltie, Thierry Small and Charles Dunne were handed starts.

Referee watch

Graham Grainger had a largely low-key afternoon, with one VAR check going the way of Ross County late in the first half then another leading to Owura Edwards’ late red card.

Player ratings

ST MIRREN (5-3-2): Carson 6, Fraser 6, Gallagher 7 (Richard Taylor 90), Dunne 6, Strain 7, Flynn 6, O’Hara 7, Kiltie 6, Small 6 (Shaughnessy 56), Watt 6 (Offord 78), Main 7.

Subs not used: Urminsky (GK), Kenny, Jamieson, Fraser Taylor, Campbell, Gilmartin.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 7, Randall 6 (Smith 75), Baldwin 5 (Owura Edwards 46), Iacovitti 6, Dhanda 5 (Callachan 46), Loturi 6, Watson 6, Harmon 5 (Gwion Edwards 46), Murray 6 (Samuels 80), White 6, Kenneh 6.

Subs not used: Munro (GK), Cancola, Sims, Stones.

Star man

Curtis Main: The former Aberdeen frontman never found the net but was a constant menace for the County back-line.