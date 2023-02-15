Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players gel during break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players gel during break

By Andy Skinner
February 15, 2023, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes there has been a dynamic shift at Ross County – with existing players and new signings “at it” after getting a chance to gel during the break in action.

Mackay was proactive in the January transfer window, making five new additions.

Nohan Kenneh, Josh Stones, Eamonn Brophy, Simon Murray and Gwion Edwards were drafted in.

There were also a number of outgoings with Callum Johnson, Jake Eastwood and Kazeem Olaigbe moving on, while forward William Akio was farmed out on loan to Raith Rovers for the remainder of the campaign.

The Staggies have not played since going down 2-1 to Rangers on February 4, but make the trip to St Mirren on Saturday.

With much of County’s transfer business completed towards the end of the window, Mackay feels his squad changes are starting to take hold.

Mackay said: “The new players have come in, and Alex Samuel has come back and become part of the training group.

“We let a couple go out, with William going out on loan and Kazeem going back to Southampton.

“Last week there was a real new look about the group – the last couple of days is when it has looked like the dynamics have changed.

“It looks like a new group and it has been really good to see, they are all at it. They are good guys that have come in, and they have immediately hit the ground running.

Gwion Edwards was Ross County’s final addition of the January transfer window. Image: SNS

“They are getting to know each other, as well as Inverness and where to go to find their shopping. It has different things attached to it.

“It’s a good group we have to start with, so the fact they have integrated pretty easily shows they have been brought into it.

“It’s good to see that real freshness and willingness to want to work hard.”

Staggies taking opportunity to nurse squad back to full fitness

Mackay says the fortnight without a game has given him the chance to ensure his squad is in prime condition for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Paisley with “heavy” training.

He added: “We had a real good go last week, with the weekend off.

“It gave us time to have some heavy sessions.

“There were a couple of knocks off the back of the Rangers game, which gave Alex Iacovitti, Keith Watson and Jack Baldwin the chance to get over bumps and bruises after how well they played.

Ross County’s Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock

“Gwion has been getting fit as he had a slight strain that was just about there when we signed him.

“Another week of working with him was good, so he’s back into training again.”

Paton begins rehabilitation process

Meanwhile, Mackay confirmed Canadian midfielder Ben Paton will spend the next two months in his homeland, after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

Paton suffered a torn cruciate ligament shortly after the turn of the year, which is expected to rule him out for several months.

Mackay added: “Ben Paton’s operation was completed over in Canada. That was a serious operation, but he came through it fine.

“He’ll do the first couple of months of his rehabilitation over there, before coming back in.

Ben Paton.

“We wish him the very best and I’m sure all the Ross County fans do as well. He’s a great lad.

“But it was a particularly nasty knee injury he has had and he had a lot of work done on Monday.”

