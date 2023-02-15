Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players gel during break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay believes there has been a dynamic shift at Ross County – with existing players and new signings “at it” after getting a chance to gel during the break in action.

Mackay was proactive in the January transfer window, making five new additions.

Nohan Kenneh, Josh Stones, Eamonn Brophy, Simon Murray and Gwion Edwards were drafted in.

There were also a number of outgoings with Callum Johnson, Jake Eastwood and Kazeem Olaigbe moving on, while forward William Akio was farmed out on loan to Raith Rovers for the remainder of the campaign.

The Staggies have not played since going down 2-1 to Rangers on February 4, but make the trip to St Mirren on Saturday.

With much of County’s transfer business completed towards the end of the window, Mackay feels his squad changes are starting to take hold.

Mackay said: “The new players have come in, and Alex Samuel has come back and become part of the training group.

“We let a couple go out, with William going out on loan and Kazeem going back to Southampton.

“Last week there was a real new look about the group – the last couple of days is when it has looked like the dynamics have changed.

“It looks like a new group and it has been really good to see, they are all at it. They are good guys that have come in, and they have immediately hit the ground running.

“They are getting to know each other, as well as Inverness and where to go to find their shopping. It has different things attached to it.

“It’s a good group we have to start with, so the fact they have integrated pretty easily shows they have been brought into it.

“It’s good to see that real freshness and willingness to want to work hard.”

Staggies taking opportunity to nurse squad back to full fitness

Mackay says the fortnight without a game has given him the chance to ensure his squad is in prime condition for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Paisley with “heavy” training.

He added: “We had a real good go last week, with the weekend off.

“It gave us time to have some heavy sessions.

“There were a couple of knocks off the back of the Rangers game, which gave Alex Iacovitti, Keith Watson and Jack Baldwin the chance to get over bumps and bruises after how well they played.

“Gwion has been getting fit as he had a slight strain that was just about there when we signed him.

“Another week of working with him was good, so he’s back into training again.”

Paton begins rehabilitation process

Meanwhile, Mackay confirmed Canadian midfielder Ben Paton will spend the next two months in his homeland, after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

Paton suffered a torn cruciate ligament shortly after the turn of the year, which is expected to rule him out for several months.

Mackay added: “Ben Paton’s operation was completed over in Canada. That was a serious operation, but he came through it fine.

“He’ll do the first couple of months of his rehabilitation over there, before coming back in.

“We wish him the very best and I’m sure all the Ross County fans do as well. He’s a great lad.

“But it was a particularly nasty knee injury he has had and he had a lot of work done on Monday.”