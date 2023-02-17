Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury

By Andy Skinner
February 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ben Purrington. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes to have defender Ben Purrington back in contention by the end of March.

Purrington has been sidelined since October, after suffering an ankle fracture in a 1-1 draw against Dundee United.

The Englishman had started all 16 games of the Staggies’ games prior to the injury, having made the summer switch from Charlton Athletic.

Fellow summer signing George Harmon has held down his place on the left side of defence during Purrington’s absence.

Although Purrington recently suffered a setback in his recovery, Mackay insists the 26-year-old is preparing for the final stretch of his rehabilitation.

Mackay said: “Ben is in a good place. He needed a second clean-out operation as there was still a little bit of floating debris in there causing issues in his running.

Ben Purrington receives treatment in Ross County’s match against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“He’s back out running now and I’d imagine in four weeks he will be ready to go.

“It will be good to get him back in – he’s a real good pro.

“It has been a really bad one for him, given how innocuous it looked and the vein of form he was in.

“He’s spent a lot of time up in the gym and it has been lonely afternoons with a lot of frustration.

“It is always hard for boys who have been out longer term with injury when they see how their team is playing and they want to get involved and help.

“That mental strength is needed to get back out on the park again. It is important there is a connection there and everyone stays in touch.”

Buddies boast formidable record in Paisley

County return to Premiership action for the first time in a fortnight, when they make the trip to St Mirren on Saturday.

The Buddies are enjoying a fine season and sit sixth in the table, however they are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Motherwell on Wednesday.

It was a result which saw the Staggies slip back into the relegation play-off spot.

Mackay anticipates a difficult challenge against a side which has lost just two of its 13 home matches so far this term.

He added: “Steve is a good manager, who I’ve known for a long time.

Malky Mackay in discussion with St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS

“He has done well at St Mirren, clearly, if you look at their results and where they are in the league.

“I think they do exactly as he says – you can see it. There’s a pattern to how they play, a way they play, and they have been excellent at it.

“That’s what we’re going to have to compete with going down to St Mirren.

“It is going to be a tough game for us, without doubt. They have a great record at home so far this season.”

Brophy ineligible for County’s trip to Paisley

St Mirren triumphed 1-0 when the sides met in Paisley in August, with County recording a 3-2 victory in Dingwall in November.

Mackay will be without on-loan Buddies forward Eamonn Brophy, but Owura Edwards and Gwion Edwards are back in the frame.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

The Staggies boss expects another tight encounter, adding: “They beat us down there at the start of the season on an incredibly hot day, but I thought it was quite nip and tuck.

“When we beat them up here a couple of months ago it was quite nip and tuck as well.

“Steve has a group of professionals who are working hard for him and that’s a great start. It will be two groups of good professionals working hard at the weekend and it will be another war of attrition.”

