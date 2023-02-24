Malky Mackay looking for Ross County to gain edge on bottom of table rivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is focused on ensuring Ross County come out on top from their mini-league at the foot of the Premiership.

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off spot at present, with just a point separating them from bottom side Dundee United who they face on Saturday.

County are two points behind Kilmarnock, who they defeated 3-0 at Victoria Park last month.

Motherwell’s back-to-back victories under former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell, who has now been appointed permanently, have moved the Steelmen five points clear of County in ninth place.

With seven games to go until the split, County’s hopes of replicating last season’s top-half finish are realistically beyond them.

Mackay is determined to gain an edge on the Staggies’ bottom of the table rivals in the coming weeks, starting with Saturday’s visit of United.

He said: “It’s essentially a 12-game league for us at the moment.

“In that last five, we’ll be playing each other again.

“We’re looking at other results as well as our own, and over the last few weeks everybody has hit a bit of form, and then been dragged back in again.

“Over the next two weeks we’ve got two of the bottom teams around us, so it’s important that we just keep focusing on what’s straight in front of us rather than looking too far beyond.

“It is something I’m keeping an eye on.”

County boss anticipates more tight fixtures

County are aiming to bounce back, after suffering a 1-0 defeat to St Mirren in Paisley last weekend.

Declan Gallagher’s early goal proved decisive, with the Staggies reduced to 10-men late in the game courtesy of Owura Edwards’ dismissal.

Mackay expects County to face several more tightly-contested matches between now and the end of the campaign.

He added: “I do expect things to be on a knife edge.

“Looking at a lot of teams in the league, it’s nip and tuck.

“There are certain days when a sending off happens early in a game, and there are three or four goals. We’ve seen that at various times with different clubs, but we’ve also seen a lot of close games.

“Most of the season we’ve had pretty close games, and last weekend where we don’t start well and they get a goal, it really did suit them.

“St Mirren are good at being strong with a 1–0 lead, and we came out strongly in the second half but couldn’t get an equaliser.

“Between now and the end of the season, there could be a lot of that going on.

“How you defend your own box, how you attack the opposition’s box is what it’s going to come down to – or a little bit of luck or a sending off.”

Tillson likely to be rested for Staggies

Edwards will be suspended for the game against United due to his straight red card.

Mackay has also indicated he is keen to rest midfielder Jordan Tillson, who has carried a groin problem in recent weeks.

The Staggies boss added: “Jordan Tillson has a knock which is hampering his ability to be involved.

“He has a groin strain, which he was playing through for a period. It just got to the point where we had to be careful with him playing, and him doing bigger damage than resting him for a week or two.”