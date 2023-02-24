Malky Mackay looking for Ross County to gain edge on bottom of table rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay looking for Ross County to gain edge on bottom of table rivals

By Andy Skinner
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey

Malky Mackay is focused on ensuring Ross County come out on top from their mini-league at the foot of the Premiership.

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off spot at present, with just a point separating them from bottom side Dundee United who they face on Saturday.

County are two points behind Kilmarnock, who they defeated 3-0 at Victoria Park last month.

Motherwell’s back-to-back victories under former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell, who has now been appointed permanently, have moved the Steelmen five points clear of County in ninth place.

With seven games to go until the split, County’s hopes of replicating last season’s top-half finish are realistically beyond them.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group

Mackay is determined to gain an edge on the Staggies’ bottom of the table rivals in the coming weeks, starting with Saturday’s visit of United.

He said: “It’s essentially a 12-game league for us at the moment.

“In that last five, we’ll be playing each other again.

“We’re looking at other results as well as our own, and over the last few weeks everybody has hit a bit of form, and then been dragged back in again.

“Over the next two weeks we’ve got two of the bottom teams around us, so it’s important that we just keep focusing on what’s straight in front of us rather than looking too far beyond.

“It is something I’m keeping an eye on.”

County boss anticipates more tight fixtures

County are aiming to bounce back, after suffering a 1-0 defeat to St Mirren in Paisley last weekend.

Declan Gallagher’s early goal proved decisive, with the Staggies reduced to 10-men late in the game courtesy of Owura Edwards’ dismissal.

Mackay expects County to face several more tightly-contested matches between now and the end of the campaign.

He added: “I do expect things to be on a knife edge.

“Looking at a lot of teams in the league, it’s nip and tuck.

“There are certain days when a sending off happens early in a game, and there are three or four goals. We’ve seen that at various times with different clubs, but we’ve also seen a lot of close games.

“Most of the season we’ve had pretty close games, and last weekend where we don’t start well and they get a goal, it really did suit them.

“St Mirren are good at being strong with a 1–0 lead, and we came out strongly in the second half but couldn’t get an equaliser.

“Between now and the end of the season, there could be a lot of that going on.

“How you defend your own box, how you attack the opposition’s box is what it’s going to come down to – or a little bit of luck or a sending off.”

Tillson likely to be rested for Staggies

Edwards will be suspended for the game against United due to his straight red card.

Mackay has also indicated he is keen to rest midfielder Jordan Tillson, who has carried a groin problem in recent weeks.

Jordan Tillson.

The Staggies boss added: “Jordan Tillson has a knock which is hampering his ability to be involved.

“He has a groin strain, which he was playing through for a period. It just got to the point where we had to be careful with him playing, and him doing bigger damage than resting him for a week or two.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay explains how Ross County will reap long-term benefits of farming Matthew Wright…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Boss Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to 'land punches' on direct rivals
Referee Graham Grainger sends off Ross County's Owura Edwards at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Owura Edwards' deserved red card summed up disappointing day
Ross County's Keith Watson gets to grips with St Mirren's Curtis Main. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County will be ready for crunch Dundee United clash, says captain Keith Watson
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Ross County defender Connor Randall. Image: SNS
Connor Randall feels Ross County have shown right signs in efforts to climb Premiership…
Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says absence of Eamonn Brophy for St Mirren clash opens up chance…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players…

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Sandy Hunter is the third generation to farm at Wedderburn near Huntly.
Breeding and feeding is the key to success at Wedderburn
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector
BikeMore is Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival. Image: BikeMore.
BikeMore, Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival to be held in May
Highland League Weekly 24 February preview image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Management chance too good to turn down for Brora's Ally MacDonald
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish
Gordonians' Jamie Wills and his team-mates face a tough test at Hughenden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Top of the table clash can bring out best in Gordonians
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car…
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover

Editor's Picks

Most Commented