Ross County

Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County’s fans reason to cheer

By Andy Skinner
February 24, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists it is up to him to deliver home form which will rally Ross County’s supporters behind his side.

The Staggies host Dundee United on Saturday, before Motherwell make the trip north next weekend.

Although County have struggled for home form this term, a return of four points from their last two Dingwall fixtures has provided encouragement.

Home form was the foundation of the Staggies’ top-six finish last term, after going on a run of 11 Dingwall games in which their only defeat came against champions Celtic.

That sequence of results brought on an increasingly fervent backing from the Staggies’ support, with Mackay regularly acknowledging the influence of the Jail End in particular.

Ross County fans in the Jail End at Victoria Park.

Mackay is eager to give County’s fans more to cheer about in the closing stretch of this term.

He said: “It’s down to me to make sure we get wins on the board. If that comes, the guys come back.

“They certainly had that little group there last year, with a lot of youngsters who were coming in and really enjoying themselves.

“That Jail End was really something.

“They all carried themselves over to that important game against Aberdeen over at Pittodrie which was incredible.

“The atmosphere at the end with our fans over in that corner, no matter what is something that will live with me. It was terrific, and I want us to be able to give them more of that.

Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish.

“That’s what I want to see – it’s the future of Ross County.

“It’s up to myself and us to actually make that happen. It’s not up to people having to do that, it’s up to us to put performances together and get results that make people want to go in there and have a sing.

“It certainly helps the team – don’t worry about that. I’ve got a great respect for our fanbase.

“They come here and pay good money. There are a lot of good people at this club and I want to make sure we do the best for them.”

Staggies aiming to get back on track against United

County are looking to bounce back, having lost 1-0 to St Mirren in their last outing in Paisley last weekend.

County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, are only a point ahead of Saturday’s opponents United.

Mackay, who made five new additions during the January transfer window, says his players must show the mental strength to navigate the closing stages of the campaign.

He added: “I’ve been in at both ends of the table, so there’s a calmness that I have to bring to the team and the club.

“You’ve got to keep confidence high with an evidential base.

“It’s okay me telling the players things, saying ‘do this’ or ‘do that’, but evidence is a better way of doing it because it gives them more confidence.

“When I’m showing them video, they can see themselves how they have played against all the teams in this league, including the top two.

“That should give them confidence going into this last run of games to be able to really go for it – in a strategic way.

“They can give everything they’ve got, which I know they are physically, but they need to have that mental strength to get through this last period too.”

