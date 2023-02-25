Ross County 4-0 Dundee United – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies run riot in crunch fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County 4-0 Dundee United – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies run riot in crunch fixture

By Andy Skinner
February 25, 2023, 6:26 pm
Ross County 4-0 Dundee United – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies run riot in crunch fixture

Ross County’s biggest win of the season in a crunch fixture against Dundee United sends out a strong message in their Premiership survival battle.

With just a point separating the sides before kick-off, County’s stunning four-goal victory gives them breathing space ahead of a hapless United side, and moves Malky Mackay’s men up to 10th place.

The Staggies made the dream start, capitalising on a horrendous mix-up in the United defence. Young goalkeeper Jack Newman, along with centre halves Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew were all unable to deal with a long ball, which teed up Eamonn Brophy to squeeze an excellent finish into the net from a tight angle.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County’s opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Brophy was denied a second goal by the width of the post moments later as County looked to build on their lead, however the second goal quickly arrived on 14 minutes. Jordan White picked out Brophy, who in turn laid the ball off for Dhanda to send a crisp low finish into Newman’s bottom corner from just inside the box.

County hit the woodwork for a second time on the half hour mark when Jack Baldwin nodded goalwards after White had headed across goal from George Harmon’s corner, with the ball coming off the inside of the post before being scrambled clear.

The Staggies made a similarly rapid start to the second half, with White looking to have added a third following a stramash on 57 minutes, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside following a lengthy VAR check.

Little did it matter however, as the dominant Dingwall men killed the game off with two further goals. White nodded home from a Brophy delivery following an incisive breakaway on 63 minutes, with Brophy thumping home an outstanding fourth goal just seven minutes later to complete the scoring.

Talking points

Brophy has already shown value to the Staggies

On-loan St Mirren striker Brophy was ineligible for the 1-0 defeat to his parent club in Paisley the previous weekend.

It was a blow for Mackay, given the strong start he has made to his Staggies career since netting a debut goal against Kilmarnock on January 28.

Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS

He could not have wished for a better return to the side however, with his outstanding attacking performance bringing two goals and two assists against United.

Both of his own finishes were right out of the top drawer, with the opener a sublime instinctive strike from a tight angle.

His second, and County’s fourth, was a rasping effort from outside the box which gave young United goalkeeper Newman no chance.

Brophy’s presence in County’s forward line also appears to be getting the best out of strike partner White, who took his tally for the campaign to seven with a header which was put on a plate for him by a pinpoint cross.

County making good habit of defeating bottom-of-table rivals

Mackay earlier this week spoke of the importance of gaining an edge over their three fellow sides battling for survival.

Given the tightness of the standings, the head-to-head results between the four sides will be crucial in the coming weeks – with a final round of fixtures to come beyond the split.

Yan Dhanda celebrates doubling Ross County’s lead against Dundee United. Image: SNS

County’s last meeting with United was a chastening evening for the Highlanders at Tannadice, with the 3-0 defeat sending them to the foot of the Premiership.

Since then the Staggies have shown their mettle in the crunch fixtures they have played. A 1-1 draw against Motherwell was followed by a 3-0 home victory over Kilmarnock.

The rout against United will be a huge source of satisfaction for Mackay given the significance of the game for both sides.

It allows them the opportunity to build momentum, with Well making the trip to Victoria Park next weekend.

If County can continue to produce victories from these head-to-head encounters which matter most, the Staggies will assure themselves of top-flight safety for the fourth successive season.

Strength in depth becoming apparent

Mackay’s change in shape showed the adaptability of the squad he has put together, boosted by what looks like some very shrewd January recruitment.

Of the substitutes which came on, Simon Murray, Alex Samuel and Josh Sims were able to seamlessly carry on the attacking threat which the Staggies showed throughout the 90 minutes.

Owura Edwards, who was suspended following his dismissal against St Mirren, will add another option to the Staggies’ firepower on his return.

With the vastly experienced Ross Callachan also coming off the bench, and skipper Keith Watson and midfielder David Cancola not even making it on to the field, competition is clearly bringing out the best in the squad.

Mackay will also have been pleased to give teenager Dylan Smith more game time in the latter stages, given the high hopes the Dingwall outfit have for the Scotland under-17 international.

Talking tactics

Mackay made two changes from the side which fell to defeat in Paisley seven days previously. Eamonn Brophy was available again having been ineligible to face his parent club, and he replaced Simon Murray in the starting 11.

Gwion Edwards made his first Ross County start against Dundee United. Image: SNS

There was also a first start for Gwion Edwards, who took the place of skipper Keith Watson. That meant a change in shape, with the Staggies reverting to a back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation which saw Brophy supported by White, Dhanda and Edwards.

Referee watch

Steven McLean twice consulted VAR when County thought they had scored, ruling that Jack Baldwin’s header off the post had not crossed the line, before chalking off a White goal for offside.

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6 (Smith 83), Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Harmon 6; Loturi 7, Kenneh 7 (Callachan 78); Edwards 7 (Sims 73), White 8 (A Samuel 83), Dhanda 7; Brophy 9 (Murray 73).

Subs not used: Munro, Cancola, Watson, Stones.

DUNDEE UNITED (4-3-3): Newman 6; Smith 5, Edwards 5, Mulgrew 5, Behic 5; Levitt 4 (Anaku 46), Djoum 5, Sibbald 6; McGrath 5 (Niskanen 78), Fletcher 5 (MacLeod 85), Fotheringham 5 (Middleton 58).

Subs not used: Birighitti, McMann, Graham, Freeman, Ayina.

Attendance: 4,922

Star man

Eamonn Brophy produced a stellar attacking performance which underlined how important a figure he has already become to Mackay’s side.

