Jordan White encouraged by Ross County forward partnership with Eamonn Brophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White is excited about the potential of the partnership he has already struck up with fellow Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy.

Between them, White and Brophy netted three of the Staggies’ four goals in their thumping win over Dundee United on Saturday.

Brophy has already found the net three times in four games since his loan switch from St Mirren, while White is County’s leading scorer with a tally of seven strikes to his name.

White says his quickly formed understanding with the once-capped Scotland international Brophy bodes well for the Staggies’ prospects in the coming weeks.

He said: “I think we complement each other really well.

“It probably makes it a little bit easier for me in terms of giving defenders something else to think about.

“It has been great. He’s done great since coming in and I really enjoy playing with him.

“We work really well together. We don’t really have to say too much to each other, we just know where each other is going to be.

“It is about reading the game. We both read the game well and read each other’s movements well.

“It has just really clicked between us quite naturally.”

Staggies have momentum on their side

County’s win over United means they have now taken seven points from their last three home matches.

The result has moved Malky Mackay’s men into 10th place, and four points clear of the Tannadice side who sit bottom of the table.

White is determined to keep the momentum going, adding: “Any team in the league wants good home form and maybe at the start of the season we didn’t have that.

“The previous couple of results had been really good and positive.

“There’s a real togetherness, so we’re really happy with that.

“We’ve always been calm. We’ve maybe been a bit less consistent this season than last when we picked up.

“But we’re getting there and doing well.

“We’ve tweaked the formation a wee bit and it is working for us. Everyone can see a difference over the last few weeks.”

Kettlewell makes Dingwall return

County are once again in home action on Saturday when they welcome Motherwell to Victoria Park.

The Staggies have the opportunity to draw level with the ninth-placed Steelmen with another victory in Dingwall.

Former County boss Stuart Kettlewell is now in charge of the Lanarkshire side, and has overseen an improved run of results since replacing Steven Hammell.

White, who was brought to Dingwall by John Hughes shortly after Kettlewell was sacked by the Staggies, is relishing the fixture.

The 31-year-old added: “It is massive. Every game is now.

“In the last spell, Motherwell got two good results and you can see that giving them a bit of confidence.

“But we know we can draw level with them if we beat them. We’ll be looking to do that.

“It wasn’t Stuart who brought me to Ross County – he left just before I came in.

“It does add a bit of spice to the game, though. He will want to come back and get one over Ross County, that’s the nature of the beast.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’ll go into the game with confidence but not get too far ahead of ourselves.”