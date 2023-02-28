Jordan White encouraged by Ross County forward partnership with Eamonn Brophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan White encouraged by Ross County forward partnership with Eamonn Brophy

By Andy Skinner
February 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:46 am
Jordan White celebrates scoring against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jordan White celebrates scoring against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Jordan White is excited about the potential of the partnership he has already struck up with fellow Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy.

Between them, White and Brophy netted three of the Staggies’ four goals in their thumping win over Dundee United on Saturday.

Brophy has already found the net three times in four games since his loan switch from St Mirren, while White is County’s leading scorer with a tally of seven strikes to his name.

White says his quickly formed understanding with the once-capped Scotland international Brophy bodes well for the Staggies’ prospects in the coming weeks.

He said: “I think we complement each other really well.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting for Ross County against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“It probably makes it a little bit easier for me in terms of giving defenders something else to think about.

“It has been great. He’s done great since coming in and I really enjoy playing with him.

“We work really well together. We don’t really have to say too much to each other, we just know where each other is going to be.

“It is about reading the game. We both read the game well and read each other’s movements well.

“It has just really clicked between us quite naturally.”

Staggies have momentum on their side

County’s win over United means they have now taken seven points from their last three home matches.

The result has moved Malky Mackay’s men into 10th place, and four points clear of the Tannadice side who sit bottom of the table.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

White is determined to keep the momentum going, adding: “Any team in the league wants good home form and maybe at the start of the season we didn’t have that.

“The previous couple of results had been really good and positive.

“There’s a real togetherness, so we’re really happy with that.

“We’ve always been calm. We’ve maybe been a bit less consistent this season than last when we picked up.

“But we’re getting there and doing well.

“We’ve tweaked the formation a wee bit and it is working for us. Everyone can see a difference over the last few weeks.”

Kettlewell makes Dingwall return

County are once again in home action on Saturday when they welcome Motherwell to Victoria Park.

The Staggies have the opportunity to draw level with the ninth-placed Steelmen with another victory in Dingwall.

Former County boss Stuart Kettlewell is now in charge of the Lanarkshire side, and has overseen an improved run of results since replacing Steven Hammell.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS

White, who was brought to Dingwall by John Hughes shortly after Kettlewell was sacked by the Staggies, is relishing the fixture.

The 31-year-old added: “It is massive. Every game is now.

“In the last spell, Motherwell got two good results and you can see that giving them a bit of confidence.

“But we know we can draw level with them if we beat them. We’ll be looking to do that.

“It wasn’t Stuart who brought me to Ross County – he left just before I came in.

“It does add a bit of spice to the game, though. He will want to come back and get one over Ross County, that’s the nature of the beast.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’ll go into the game with confidence but not get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Tags

