Yan Dhanda eager to lay down another marker in crunch game when Ross County face Motherwell

Yan Dhanda is eager for Ross County to continue their habit of defeating their bottom-half rivals when Motherwell travel north this weekend.

The Staggies go into the game buoyed by an emphatic 4-0 victory over Dundee United, which left the Tannadice outfit four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

It came just weeks after the Dingwall outfit registered a crucial 3-0 win over Kilmarnock, who occupy the relegation play-off spot at present.

Well have also regained form under former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell, and sit three points above County.

Dhanda knows the crunch matches against the teams around his side will prove significant in the survival battle, and he is determined to lay down another marker.

He said: “Saturday was a brilliant result against a team near us.

“It was a game we had to win, and doing it by four goals and giving the fans something exciting to watch was great.

“The main thing against United was that we were massively disappointed at the manner of our defeat by St Mirren, when we didn’t start the game very well.

“Maybe that was a small blessing in disguise because it gave us that extra 10 per cent in training to work hard all week.

“To perform like that against United and get the win the way we did was massive for us.

“We’ve bounced back twice against Kilmarnock and United, and we know when these games matter we have to turn up and get the win. Hopefully against Motherwell we can do so again.”

Staggies’ new-look frontline producing the goods

County boss Malky Mackay bolstered his squad in January, with five fresh additions to his squad.

In his role as an attacking midfielder, Dhanda has struck up an instant rapport with new signings Eamonn Brophy and Gwion Edwards.

Englishman Dhanda hopes the best has still to come from County’s forward line.

He added: “We’ve brought in some good players and I like playing with them. Brophy’s movement and Gwion on the wing gives us that movement in behind, so you know the delivery is going to be good.

“It has given everyone a massive boost the way they have hit the ground running. Brophy has scored a few goals already, and Gwion has shown what he can do.

“We have quality in depth on the bench as well.

“Good players don’t take too long to gel and my relationship with Brophy has been shown already so hopefully it can continue.”

Dhanda among the goals

Dhanda’s own form has been impressive in recent weeks, having netted three goals in his last five outings – with each of his strikes coming at Victoria Park.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Swansea City in the summer, insists he is being spurred on by the backing of the Staggies’ fans.

Dhanda added: “I love playing here. Everyone has seen that lately with a few goals and assists so I am excited for Saturday again.

“I am someone who likes to express himself on the pitch but I work hard as well. Having the fans behind you gives you that bit extra.”