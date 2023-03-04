Yan Dhanda eager to lay down another marker in crunch game when Ross County face Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Yan Dhanda eager to lay down another marker in crunch game when Ross County face Motherwell

By Andy Skinner
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Yan Dhanda is eager for Ross County to continue their habit of defeating their bottom-half rivals when Motherwell travel north this weekend.

The Staggies go into the game buoyed by an emphatic 4-0 victory over Dundee United, which left the Tannadice outfit four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

It came just weeks after the Dingwall outfit registered a crucial 3-0 win over Kilmarnock, who occupy the relegation play-off spot at present.

Well have also regained form under former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell, and sit three points above County.

Dhanda knows the crunch matches against the teams around his side will prove significant in the survival battle, and he is determined to lay down another marker.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

He said: “Saturday was a brilliant result against a team near us.

“It was a game we had to win, and doing it by four goals and giving the fans something exciting to watch was great.

“The main thing against United was that we were massively disappointed at the manner of our defeat by St Mirren, when we didn’t start the game very well.

“Maybe that was a small blessing in disguise because it gave us that extra 10 per cent in training to work hard all week.

“To perform like that against United and get the win the way we did was massive for us.

“We’ve bounced back twice against Kilmarnock and United, and we know when these games matter we have to turn up and get the win. Hopefully against Motherwell we can do so again.”

Staggies’ new-look frontline producing the goods

County boss Malky Mackay bolstered his squad in January, with five fresh additions to his squad.

In his role as an attacking midfielder, Dhanda has struck up an instant rapport with new signings Eamonn Brophy and Gwion Edwards.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates his debut goal for Ross County against Kilmarnock with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Englishman Dhanda hopes the best has still to come from County’s forward line.

He added: “We’ve brought in some good players and I like playing with them. Brophy’s movement and Gwion on the wing gives us that movement in behind, so you know the delivery is going to be good.

“It has given everyone a massive boost the way they have hit the ground running. Brophy has scored a few goals already, and Gwion has shown what he can do.

“We have quality in depth on the bench as well.

“Good players don’t take too long to gel and my relationship with Brophy has been shown already so hopefully it can continue.”

Dhanda among the goals

Dhanda’s own form has been impressive in recent weeks, having netted three goals in his last five outings – with each of his strikes coming at Victoria Park.

Yan Dhanda celebrates doubling Ross County’s lead against Dundee United. Image: SNS

The 24-year-old, who joined from Swansea City in the summer, insists he is being spurred on by the backing of the Staggies’ fans.

Dhanda added: “I love playing here. Everyone has seen that lately with a few goals and assists so I am excited for Saturday again.

“I am someone who likes to express himself on the pitch but I work hard as well. Having the fans behind you gives you that bit extra.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay expects Motherwell to have spring in step under former Ross County boss…
Ross County winger Gwion Edwards. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay backs Gwion Edwards to be Ross County crowd pleaser
Josh SIms in action for Ross County against Hearts.
Malky Mackay feels added competition for places will bring out best in Ross County…
George Harmon following Ross County's victory over Hibernian.
Analysis: George Harmon's left back performances for Ross County will make for interesting duel…
Jordan White celebrates scoring against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jordan White encouraged by Ross County forward partnership with Eamonn Brophy
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County's opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Can the loan wolf find a permanent home in the…
Eamonn Brophy in action for Scotland against Cyprus in 2019. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy says Scotland recall is a long way off
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay savours Ross County's stunning four-goal triumph over Dundee United
Gwion Edwards made his first Ross County start against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County 4-0 Dundee United – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Simon Murray, following his move to Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Simon Murray eager to avoid repeat of relegation pain he suffered…

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
Nature Watch: Beavers, burrs, buzzards and blackbirds on River Earn walk
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Mattie Pollock aims to use Aberdeen loan spell to prove he can shine…
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Winger Vicente Besuijen back at Aberdeen for injury assessment
Elgin Sheriff Court.
'But he calls himself Asian': Racist tries to defend 'go back to your own…
Canada's Evelyne Viens, left, Ashley Lawrence, center and Julia Grosso ( 7) wear their shirts inside out during the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, in protest over equal pay. Image: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13779075n)
Rachel Corsie: Concerning time for women's international football ahead of the World Cup
BioCafe owner Iwona Szmid and employee Angie.
Dragons' Den breathes fire into matcha drink - but what is it and who's…
UK courts have so far resisted attempts to change assisted dying laws. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Should we have the right to die?
Robbie Deas is shaping up for Saturday's Championship showdown at Ayr United. Image: SNS Group
Robbie Deas: Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'one of the best' managers I've had
Yvie with Scottish rugby players Finn Russell, left, and Sione Tuipulotu.
Yvie Burnett gets cosy in Scandinavia and does a voiceover in Cologne

Editor's Picks

Most Commented