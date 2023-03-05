Ross County boss Malky Mackay to speak to SFA head of referees Crawford Allan about controversial VAR calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay to speak to SFA head of referees Crawford Allan about controversial VAR calls

By Alasdair Fraser
March 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay was left bewildered by referee Don Robertson’s red-carding of Jack Baldwin – and felt the controversy turned Saturday’s game on its head.

The Ross County manager made his unhappiness clear after examining video evidence of a number of controversial moments in the defeat.

Victor Loturi was denied one penalty claim in the first half, with Alex Iacovitti at first being awarded a penalty for being brought down by Calum Butcher early in the second period.

Then came the pivotal red card decision after VAR overturned an initial booking for Jack Baldwin for fouling Kevin Van Veen as he surged away on the flank, with the County defender sent off.

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin is shown a red card after his tackle on Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen. Image: SNS.

Mackay said: “I’m really gutted for the players because I thought they were excellent at 11 against 11.

“To a man they were terrific against a team who were on a roll. We totally dominated and created a lot of chances.

“I was really calm and felt it would come for us.

“We had lots of chances that didn’t quite fall and tested their goalkeeper lots of times.

“We had the penalty that he gives, then un-gives, and then obviously he gives a decision and decides to change it again in their favour.

“Van Veen is 25 to 30 yards from goal and Connor Randall is at full tilt coming back. That’s not a goalscoring opportunity. That’s someone in a wide position.

“It’s quite interesting that VAR decides to get involved and he decides it’s a clear and obvious error.

“He has given a foul, he has booked him, yet has then decided it is clear and obvious error and a goalscoring opportunity 30 yards from goal in a wide area.

“Yet we have a guy within five yards, motoring back at 100 miles per hour? That’s something I will ask Crawford (Allan, SFA head of refereeing) about his opinion of that on Monday.”

Mackay was frustrated with other aspects of the match in relation to decision-making.

He stressed: “Also, VAR gives nine minutes’ injury-time for a reason, because Liam Kelly (Motherwell goalkeeper) was time-wasting all day.

“That’s not good enough because momentum in games is killed and that’s why he is doing it.

“There were just basic situations that are refereeing duties, I was bemused about.

“I asked the fourth official if the seven second rule was still a rule. At various times he has got the ball in his hands for 15-20 seconds.

“The guy takes the throw-in from 15 yards further up the park. These used to be basic things that referees pull things back for.”

Mackay will consider over the weekend whether to appeal the Baldwin red card, but stressed he was more than content with the form of his team and the momentum they have built in the relegation fight.

He added: “We are causing teams problems and creating chances. We are not leaking goals. We were a man down and had to go for it. We have those around us to play again and there’s 10 games to go.

“To play like that off the back of the way we played against Kilmarnock and Dundee United gives me comfort.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Motherwell's Callum Butcher brings down Ross County's Alex Iacovitti (R) but the penalty award was later rescinded following a VAR check. Image: SNS.
Ten-man Ross County beaten by Motherwell as Stuart Kettlewell returns to haunt the Staggies…
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda eager to lay down another marker in crunch game when Ross County…
Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay expects Motherwell to have spring in step under former Ross County boss…
Ross County winger Gwion Edwards. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay backs Gwion Edwards to be Ross County crowd pleaser
Josh SIms in action for Ross County against Hearts.
Malky Mackay feels added competition for places will bring out best in Ross County…
George Harmon following Ross County's victory over Hibernian.
Analysis: George Harmon's left back performances for Ross County will make for interesting duel…
Jordan White celebrates scoring against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jordan White encouraged by Ross County forward partnership with Eamonn Brophy
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County's opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Can the loan wolf find a permanent home in the…
Eamonn Brophy in action for Scotland against Cyprus in 2019. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy says Scotland recall is a long way off
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay savours Ross County's stunning four-goal triumph over Dundee United

Most Read

1
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from…
2
Police appealed for witnesses. Image: Stock.
Motorbike passenger in ‘serious’ condition following collision on Aberdeen road
3
Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
‘Shame on SNP councillors’: Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
4
Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris…
5
Post Thumbnail
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drug driver stopped on Quay Street Picture shows; Quay Street Ullapool. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving
7
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Gregor MacDonald (centre) celebrates netting for Brora Rangers.
Highland League: Comfortable victories for Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh
Stramash Elgin is seeking the temporary siting of timber buildings to provide shelter for the nursery’s youngsters.
Temporary buildings for Moray outdoor nursery, Buckie Harbour major windfarm project and improvements to…
4 March 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Andrew Shearer, Banks o Dee GK saves a Penalty.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton delighted to reach Highland League Cup final after…
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Donna Wilson Banff exhibit Picture shows; Donna Wilson Look what the sea dragged in exhibit. Banff. Supplied by Donna Wilson Date; 03/03/2023
Look what the sea dragged in - Scots designer Donna Wilson unveils new Aberdeenshire…
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, and Turriff's Murray Cormack. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins
Inverurie Locos' Sam Burnett is mobbed after scoring his side's second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos shock Brechin City to reach Highland League Cup final
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple's lifetime animal ban
Kinlochshiel goalscorer Jordan Fraser (left) celebrates with Oliver MacRae.
Shinty: Setback for Lovat on opening weekend; Kinlochshiel edge Skye

Editor's Picks

Most Commented