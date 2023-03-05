Ross County boss Malky Mackay to speak to SFA head of referees Crawford Allan about controversial VAR calls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay was left bewildered by referee Don Robertson’s red-carding of Jack Baldwin – and felt the controversy turned Saturday’s game on its head.

The Ross County manager made his unhappiness clear after examining video evidence of a number of controversial moments in the defeat.

Victor Loturi was denied one penalty claim in the first half, with Alex Iacovitti at first being awarded a penalty for being brought down by Calum Butcher early in the second period.

Then came the pivotal red card decision after VAR overturned an initial booking for Jack Baldwin for fouling Kevin Van Veen as he surged away on the flank, with the County defender sent off.

Mackay said: “I’m really gutted for the players because I thought they were excellent at 11 against 11.

“To a man they were terrific against a team who were on a roll. We totally dominated and created a lot of chances.

“I was really calm and felt it would come for us.

“We had lots of chances that didn’t quite fall and tested their goalkeeper lots of times.

“We had the penalty that he gives, then un-gives, and then obviously he gives a decision and decides to change it again in their favour.

“Van Veen is 25 to 30 yards from goal and Connor Randall is at full tilt coming back. That’s not a goalscoring opportunity. That’s someone in a wide position.

“It’s quite interesting that VAR decides to get involved and he decides it’s a clear and obvious error.

“He has given a foul, he has booked him, yet has then decided it is clear and obvious error and a goalscoring opportunity 30 yards from goal in a wide area.

“Yet we have a guy within five yards, motoring back at 100 miles per hour? That’s something I will ask Crawford (Allan, SFA head of refereeing) about his opinion of that on Monday.”

🎙️ Malky Mackay gives his thoughts on today's 2-0 defeat at home to Motherwell. pic.twitter.com/ToxKVUeQGG — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) March 4, 2023

Mackay was frustrated with other aspects of the match in relation to decision-making.

He stressed: “Also, VAR gives nine minutes’ injury-time for a reason, because Liam Kelly (Motherwell goalkeeper) was time-wasting all day.

“That’s not good enough because momentum in games is killed and that’s why he is doing it.

“There were just basic situations that are refereeing duties, I was bemused about.

“I asked the fourth official if the seven second rule was still a rule. At various times he has got the ball in his hands for 15-20 seconds.

“The guy takes the throw-in from 15 yards further up the park. These used to be basic things that referees pull things back for.”

🟠 Stuart Kettlewell's Motherwell turnaround continued with a 2-0 victory at Ross County 🔽 pic.twitter.com/0sH0P6U0xL — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 4, 2023

Mackay will consider over the weekend whether to appeal the Baldwin red card, but stressed he was more than content with the form of his team and the momentum they have built in the relegation fight.

He added: “We are causing teams problems and creating chances. We are not leaking goals. We were a man down and had to go for it. We have those around us to play again and there’s 10 games to go.

“To play like that off the back of the way we played against Kilmarnock and Dundee United gives me comfort.”