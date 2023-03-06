Ross County fan view: Staggies lacked cutting edge in Motherwell loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Any buoyancy which was flowing through Staggies veins during the week was flushed out completely as County crashed back to earth losing 2-0.

In what was an utterly dominant display in the first half, County should have been more clinical. If so, the game could have been killed before half time.

There was a lack of cutting edge at the top end of the park compared to the Dundee United match. Motherwell were very well versed in doing the basics, just defending first. And credit to them, it worked.

However, credit must be handed to Liam Kelly who was outstanding throughout – and really kept Motherwell in the game.

The clear and obvious turning point in the game was Jack Baldwin’s red card which was upgraded from yellow by VAR.

There is debate over whether the card should have been dished out, but what we do know is that County weren’t resilient enough with ten men.

It took Kevin Van Veen just four minutes to score after Baldwin’s marching orders.

Ross County remain in tenth place

After such a high of a 4-0 victory, losing to County legend Stuart Kettlewell’s side is certainly a blow to the confidence, however, due to results elsewhere the Staggies thankfully remain in tenth place.

With Livingston away coming after a weekend off, it’s time for County to break the time off course.

Malky’s side always struggle after time off and seem to play better when the games are coming thick and fast. Hopefully, a successful journey to the Tony Macaroni can dispel this as a myth.