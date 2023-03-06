Ross County lodge appeal over defender Jack Baldwin’s red card in Motherwell defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have appealed the controversial red card shown to centre-half Jack Baldwin in Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership defeat against Motherwell.

Referee Don Robertson initially booked the defender for bringing down Well striker Kevin Van Veen, whose second half double settled the contest.

However, the video assistant referee (VAR) called the match official VAR over to the pitchside monitor, and the Staggies star was then sent off on 69 minutes, with the scores locked at 0-0.

A date for the fast-track tribunal hearing is yet to be confirmed.

Ross County can confirm we have appealed the red card shown to Jack Baldwin in Saturdays match against Motherwell. We will update supporters once the appeal process has concluded. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) March 6, 2023

County manager Malky Mackay was unhappy with a number of key moments which went against his side – who sit in 10th position, but only above Kilmarnock on goal difference with just five games to go before the split.

He was planning to talk to the Scottish FA’s head of refereeing Crawford Allan about the Baldwin decision early this week.

Midfielder Victor Loturi was denied a penalty, with defender Alex Iacovitti seeing a penalty award when he was brought down in the box overturned, adding to the hosts’ frustration.

County’s bid to climb away from the danger zone continues on March 18 when they travel to Livingston.