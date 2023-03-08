Analysis: Ross County must deal with more twists and turns in Premiership survival run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis: Ross County must deal with more twists and turns in Premiership survival run-in

By Andy Skinner
March 8, 2023, 11:45 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is dejected during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is dejected during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Motherwell. Image: SNS

Ross County’s defeat to Motherwell is a reminder there are many twists and turns still to come before they can plan for a fifth successive Premiership campaign.

The Staggies suffered a 2-0 loss to Well at Victoria Park on Saturday, in an afternoon shrouded in VAR controversy.

With the scoreline locked at 0-0, County were reduced to 10 men when a video check decided that Jack Baldwin be dismissed despite referee Don Robertson initially booking him for a challenge on Kevin Van Veen.

County have since appealed the decision, and the English defender will discover his fate in the coming days.

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

VAR had already ruled against the Staggies prior to that incident, when it overturned Robertson’s decision to award them a penalty for what he deemed a foul on Alex Iacovitti.

County had been the better side up until that point, but eventually went down to two late goals from Dutchman Van Veen.

It once again underlines how isolated moments in games that are in the balance can be so pivotal in shaping their final outcome.

More tight games expected in coming weeks

Staggies boss Malky Mackay recently said he expected many of County’s matches during the run-in to be “nip and tuck” matches that are played “on a knife edge.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

The emphatic 4-0 win over a lacklustre Dundee United side the previous week was an exception to that. As much as Mackay would gleefully take more of the same in the coming weeks, he will be equally be prepared for the likelihood the Staggies will need to tough out more victories.

County remain 10th following the defeat to the Steelmen, who are now six points clear. Below them, Kilmarnock are behind only on goal difference, while bottom side Dundee United are four points adrift – but have the opportunity to cut that gap in their game in hand against Livingston tonight.

Given the contrasting nature of County’s last two results, in essence, not much has changed in the wider context of their season as a whole.

Their cause has not changed – they are still lodged firmly in the battle for Premiership survival. It will take an exceptional run of form, from some difficult upcoming fixtures, for that to change in the coming weeks.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

Even if County remain in the position they currently occupy come the split in April, they will still need to finish the job off in what are sure to be some crunch fixtures against their nearest rivals.

Although it did not come to fruition at the weekend, the improved firepower they have shown – particularly in their wins over United and Killie – will ensure Mackay remains optimistic about his side’s prospects.

Staggies hoping for another away win in West Lothian

Due to this weekend’s Scottish Cup action the Staggies will have to wait for their next outing, when they make the trip to Livingston a week on Saturday.

Away victories have been the theme of the sides’ two previous encounters this season – most recently Livingston’s 2-0 victory in the Highlands in January.

Ross Callachan sees an effort denied against Livingston. Image: SNS

On that occasion, County spurned some great chances, before succumbing to two instinctive finishes from Bruce Anderson midway through the second half.

That followed a similar pattern to the Staggies’ 1-0 victory at Almondvale in October, when David Martindale’s side created the bulk of the pressure prior to Owura Edwards’ late winner.

Although Livi’s form has dipped in recent weeks, they remain a formidable opponent and Mackay will gladly accept a win in any circumstances from the trip to West Lothian.

