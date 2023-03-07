Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin’s red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin’s red card

By Danny Law
March 7, 2023, 7:07 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 7:12 pm
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Ross County have been unsuccessful in their bid to overturn the red card shown to defender Jack Baldwin against Motherwell.

The Staggies centre-half was sent off for denying striker Kevin van Veen a goalscoring opportunity in the 2-0 defeat against the Steelmen.

County have confirmed they have failed in their appeal and Baldwin will now miss the next three matches, starting against Livingston on March 18.

A County statement read: “Ross County can confirm our appeal against the red card shown to Jack Baldwin on Saturday has been unsuccessful.

“Jack will now serve a three match ban and will miss our upcoming fixtures.”

Meanwhile, Ayr United have also failed in their bid to overturn the red card shown to Daire O’Connor in their 2-1 loss to Caley Thistle at Somerset Park on Saturday.

