Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin’s red card

Ross County have been unsuccessful in their bid to overturn the red card shown to defender Jack Baldwin against Motherwell.

The Staggies centre-half was sent off for denying striker Kevin van Veen a goalscoring opportunity in the 2-0 defeat against the Steelmen.

County have confirmed they have failed in their appeal and Baldwin will now miss the next three matches, starting against Livingston on March 18.

A County statement read: “Ross County can confirm our appeal against the red card shown to Jack Baldwin on Saturday has been unsuccessful.

“Jack will now serve a three match ban and will miss our upcoming fixtures.”

Meanwhile, Ayr United have also failed in their bid to overturn the red card shown to Daire O’Connor in their 2-1 loss to Caley Thistle at Somerset Park on Saturday.

