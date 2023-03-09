Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh earns first Liberia national team call-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh has won his first call-up to the Liberia national team.

Kenneh, who joined on loan from Hibernian in January, is in the squad for back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against South Africa later this month.

The 20-year-old has impressed since his switch to Dingwall, making six starts and one substitute appearance.

Ross County are delighted to confirm that on-loan midfielder Nohan Kenneh has been called up to the Liberian national team for the first time! Nohan is in the squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against South Africa. Congratulations to Nohan! pic.twitter.com/bl3xTNBdtu — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) March 9, 2023

Kenneh, who joined Hibs from Leeds United last summer, started all but three of the Edinburgh side’s Premiership fixtures before the World Cup break, but fell out of favour in the run up to the January transfer window.

He remains contracted to the Easter Road outfit until 2025.

It will not be Kenneh’s first international recognition when he joins up with Peter Butler’s squad. Although he was born in Liberia, Kenneh moved to the United Kingdom at the age of six, and represented England up to under-18 level.

County teenager Dylan Smith will also be on international duty this month, after receiving a call-up to the Scotland under-17 squad.

Defender Smith, who has made four first team appearances for the Staggies this term, will be involved in Brian McLaughlin’s squad for the upcoming European Championship elite round qualifying matches.

Congratulations to Academy Graduate Dylan Smith who has been called up to the Scotland U17s squad for the upcoming #U17EURO Elite Round qualifying matches against Wales, Montenegro and Iceland. https://t.co/vRCsLHn8Rv pic.twitter.com/9ppis3iyv4 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) March 9, 2023

The Scots will face three matches in the space of a week, in a mini-tournament hosted by Wales, who Scotland face in their opening fixture on March 22.

Scotland will then face Montenegro and Iceland, with the group winners securing automatic qualification for this summer’s finals in Hungary, along with the seven best-ranked runners-up from the eight qualifying groups.