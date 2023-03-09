Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh earns first Liberia national team call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh earns first Liberia national team call-up

By Andy Skinner
March 9, 2023, 1:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 2:57 pm
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh has won his first call-up to the Liberia national team.

Kenneh, who joined on loan from Hibernian in January, is in the squad for back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against South Africa later this month.

The 20-year-old has impressed since his switch to Dingwall, making six starts and one substitute appearance.

Kenneh, who joined Hibs from Leeds United last summer, started all but three of the Edinburgh side’s Premiership fixtures before the World Cup break, but fell out of favour in the run up to the January transfer window.

He remains contracted to the Easter Road outfit until 2025.

Nohan Kenneh in discussion with Hibs manager Lee Johnson (left) and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

It will not be Kenneh’s first international recognition when he joins up with Peter Butler’s squad. Although he was born in Liberia, Kenneh moved to the United Kingdom at the age of six, and represented England up to under-18 level.

County teenager Dylan Smith will also be on international duty this month, after receiving a call-up to the Scotland under-17 squad.

Defender Smith, who has made four first team appearances for the Staggies this term, will be involved in Brian McLaughlin’s squad for the upcoming European Championship elite round qualifying matches.

The Scots will face three matches in the space of a week, in a mini-tournament hosted by Wales, who Scotland face in their opening fixture on March 22.

Scotland will then face Montenegro and Iceland, with the group winners securing automatic qualification for this summer’s finals in Hungary, along with the seven best-ranked runners-up from the eight qualifying groups.

