Ross County and Aberdeen get Friday night billing for April encounter

Ross County’s Premiership fixture against Aberdeen next month has been switched to a Friday night.

The Victoria Park encounter has been brought forward a day to Friday, April 14 with a 7.45pm kick-off, and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

🔴 Our match away to Ross County, originally scheduled for Saturday April 15th, will now be played on Friday 14th April. 📺 Kick-off will be 7.45pm with the game live on @ScotlandSky.#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/TLIYwrOwom — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 10, 2023

It will be the penultimate match before the split, with County currently 10th in the table at present. The Dons, who have Barry Robson in interim charge, are fifth at present.

Both meetings between the sides have ended in draws so far this term, with William Akio’s late equaliser for County cancelling out a Duk goal in a 1-1 draw at Dingwall in September.

Malky Mackay’s men secured a 0-0 draw when the sides last met at Pittodrie on January.