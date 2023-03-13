Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County’s frontline as his goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists Eamonn Brophy’s work ethic is worth as much to Ross County as his goals.

Striker Brophy has made a big impression since joining on loan from St Mirren in January, netting three goals in his first five games.

He has formed an encouraging partnership with Jordan White, who is the Staggies’ leading scorer with seven for the campaign.

County boss Mackay feels the energy Brophy has brought to County’s forward line is just as much of an asset to his side as his goalscoring prowess.

Mackay said: “I’m maybe surprised that he’s hit the ground running so quickly in terms of scoring, but not in terms of the player he is.

“I’ve known him since his Scotland under-21 days. I know the type of boy and player he is.

“What I saw from my time with Scotland and when he was doing so well with Kilmarnock is exactly what I’m seeing here.

“I had some information from various people inside St Mirren, including the manager, about Eamonn’s qualities, and they are shining through.

“He’s a nice young man, but his work ethic in games is terrific – better than I thought it was going to be.

“Never mind the goals, his work rate has been unbelievably good in games.

“I’m delighted with the way he has linked up with Jordan White, and they look quite formidable together.

“It has maybe allowed Jordan to relax his shoulders slightly.”

Brophy’s lack of game time at Buddies has not shown

Mackay insists Brophy’s instant impact in Dingwall has been all the more impressive, given that all but one of his 14 appearances for the Buddies this term came from the bench.

The Staggies boss added: “I’m very conscious of being careful with him, because of the lack of game time he’s had.

“He hadn’t played a lot of football over the last six to nine months.

“It’s a bit like Gwion Edwards as well – I’m very conscious of how little game time he’s had recently, so we’ve got to be careful.

“At the same time, if I’m seeing people enjoying themselves out there and saying they’re fine, and still producing, the best way to get fitness to play 90 minutes of Premiership football is to do it.

“Within a couple (of games), that’s you, because they all have that base fitness, but it’s about that match sharpness.”

Cutting edge crucial for Mackay’s men in coming weeks

County are 10th in the Premiership, with only goal difference separating them from Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot.

Mackay feels the addition of Brophy, along with Queen’s Park talisman Simon Murray, has added a cutting edge which will serve the Staggies well in their survival battle.

He added: “I think we’ve come out of it really well with the players we brought in.

“That’s great credit to our owner, to Steven Ferguson and to Enda Barron.

“To produce a forward that has an absolute eye for goal… Not one, but two because we also managed to get Simon Murray in who has banged 18 goals in for Queen’s Park in the Championship this season – I was delighted.

“I don’t think we’ve been that far away in too many games this year.

“We’ve actually created chances, we just didn’t have the real sniffer that I’ve seen other teams have.

“Two or three others (opposition players) have come here and been okay, you wouldn’t say they’re much better than anyone else, but they’ve just got an eye for goal. That’s what everyone needs.”