Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County’s frontline as his goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County’s frontline as his goals

By Andy Skinner
March 13, 2023, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists Eamonn Brophy’s work ethic is worth as much to Ross County as his goals.

Striker Brophy has made a big impression since joining on loan from St Mirren in January, netting three goals in his first five games.

He has formed an encouraging partnership with Jordan White, who is the Staggies’ leading scorer with seven for the campaign.

County boss Mackay feels the energy Brophy has brought to County’s forward line is just as much of an asset to his side as his goalscoring prowess.

Mackay said: “I’m maybe surprised that he’s hit the ground running so quickly in terms of scoring, but not in terms of the player he is.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County’s opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“I’ve known him since his Scotland under-21 days. I know the type of boy and player he is.

“What I saw from my time with Scotland and when he was doing so well with Kilmarnock is exactly what I’m seeing here.

“I had some information from various people inside St Mirren, including the manager, about Eamonn’s qualities, and they are shining through.

“He’s a nice young man, but his work ethic in games is terrific – better than I thought it was going to be.

“Never mind the goals, his work rate has been unbelievably good in games.

“I’m delighted with the way he has linked up with Jordan White, and they look quite formidable together.

Ross County players celebrate Jordan White’s goal in the recent 3-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“It has maybe allowed Jordan to relax his shoulders slightly.”

Brophy’s lack of game time at Buddies has not shown

Mackay insists Brophy’s instant impact in Dingwall has been all the more impressive, given that all but one of his 14 appearances for the Buddies this term came from the bench.

The Staggies boss added: “I’m very conscious of being careful with him, because of the lack of game time he’s had.

“He hadn’t played a lot of football over the last six to nine months.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

“It’s a bit like Gwion Edwards as well – I’m very conscious of how little game time he’s had recently, so we’ve got to be careful.

“At the same time, if I’m seeing people enjoying themselves out there and saying they’re fine, and still producing, the best way to get fitness to play 90 minutes of Premiership football is to do it.

“Within a couple (of games), that’s you, because they all have that base fitness, but it’s about that match sharpness.”

Cutting edge crucial for Mackay’s men in coming weeks

County are 10th in the Premiership, with only goal difference separating them from Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot.

Mackay feels the addition of Brophy, along with Queen’s Park talisman Simon Murray, has added a cutting edge which will serve the Staggies well in their survival battle.

He added: “I think we’ve come out of it really well with the players we brought in.

“That’s great credit to our owner, to Steven Ferguson and to Enda Barron.

“To produce a forward that has an absolute eye for goal… Not one, but two because we also managed to get Simon Murray in who has banged 18 goals in for Queen’s Park in the Championship this season – I was delighted.

Simon Murray in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“I don’t think we’ve been that far away in too many games this year.

“We’ve actually created chances, we just didn’t have the real sniffer that I’ve seen other teams have.

“Two or three others (opposition players) have come here and been okay, you wouldn’t say they’re much better than anyone else, but they’ve just got an eye for goal. That’s what everyone needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County celebrate their fourth goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine believes Ross County are showing right signs in bid to beat Premiership…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson in action against Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Ross County and Aberdeen get Friday night billing for April encounter
Ross County forward Alex Samuel (left) with Josh Stones. Image: SNS
'Great to see someone backing themselves' - Malky Mackay reveals Alex Samuel turned down…
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Nohan Kenneh earns first Liberia national team call-up
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is dejected during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Motherwell. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must deal with more twists and turns in Premiership survival run-in
Richard Hastings played 59 times for Canada.
Canadian Hall of Fame journey began as Caley Thistle teenager, says Richard Hastings
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin's red card
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen can stop looking over their shoulder and start aiming for the…
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County lodge appeal over defender Jack Baldwin's red card in Motherwell defeat

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…
4
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jay Main. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who struck at three homes in one night caught wearing balaclava in stolen…
6
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
7
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
8
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
9
John Pirie, popular Aberdeen butcher for more than 40 years.
Daughter’s tribute to Aberdeen butcher, John Pirie of A1 Meats, 89
2
10
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

More from Press and Journal

Some beautifully-sown marigolds ready for pricking out.
Scott Smith: How to start seeds like a pro
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen board will find it hard to ignore Barry Robson - if…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead w/c 13.3.23 Picture shows; New signs at the Loch Ness Centre. Highlands. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Centre makeover will replace 'terrible' signage, new cafe in Inverness and Skye…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says he has first-team squad 'ready to go to war' for Aberdeen…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future
Ireland's players celebrate as Jack Conan of Ireland scores their third try of the match against Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: Scotland's defeat to Ireland shows mountain Gregor Townsend's men face at Rugby…
To go with story by Simon Warburton. ndustrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre), announcing the appointment of a Annelie du Plessis as new senior business engagement manager to support the growth of the Highlands and Islands? bioeconomy. Picture shows; Annelie du Plessis. Frame. Supplied by Frame Date; Unknown
Who's the boss? Highlands bioeconomy boosted by new appointment, also Rovco and Axis
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds warns rivals Caley Thistle have not given up on promotion chase despite…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Lottery grant Home-Start Aberdeen Picture shows; Home-Start Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Home-Start Aberdeen can help 65 more local families thanks to lottery grant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented