Ross County boss Malky Mackay understands challenges SPFL face in fixture scheduling

By Andy Skinner
March 16, 2023, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has sympathy for those tasked with scheduling SPFL fixtures – despite Ross County’s stop-start run of games.

The Staggies’ trip to Livingston will be their second and final game in March, having been idle during the Scottish Cup quarter-final line-up last weekend.

County were eliminated from the fourth round of the competition, on penalties against Hamilton Accies.

Following the match at Almondvale, an international break the following weekend will mean County are next in action at home to Celtic on April 2.

Despite his frustration at having just one match in the space of nearly a month, Mackay understands the complications behind fixture scheduling.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Mackay said: “It felt like this last year, and I don’t know if that was to do with Covid a couple of times, but there were a lot of international breaks as well.

“We were out of the cup early last year too, so it was maybe just things like that.

“In my time at the Scottish FA, we were along the corridor from the SPFL and I had plenty of cups of coffee with them about how they look at the whole thing.

“It takes a genius to work it out. There are headaches all over the place, and then you can throw in Celtic and Rangers getting to the latter stages of Europe some years.

“Yes, I’m frustrated by the fact that we have these dead weekends, but there’s not a lot we can do. If there was, I’d be phoning people.”

Beattie has made strong impression on Staggies boss

Mackay insists he has been impressed with the impact made by SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie, whose remit includes fixture scheduling.

The Staggies boss added: “I know Calum well, I was there when he came in.

Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL

“He was a really good appointment by Neil Doncaster, because he’s a smart guy who cares deeply about Scottish football.

“There were times when I sat with him and we’d be saying this has happened and that has happened, this club wants that, and he’s really fair-minded.

“They’re not draconian people. He’s just trying to do the best he can for Scottish football and sometimes things come up.

“You’re never going to please all the people, all of the time.”

Mackay keen to embrace Friday night billing against Dons

Mackay says County were powerless to prevent their home Premiership fixture against Aberdeen being switched to a Friday night slot on April 14.

With the match being chosen for live television coverage, Mackay is eager to embrace the platform his side has been given.

He added: “Television gets involved in terms of when games will be.

“I think we’ve had a wee bit of criticism from some of our supporters about the Aberdeen game going from Saturday afternoon to a Friday night – there’s not a lot we can do about that, it’s not our call.

“It’s actually to do with the fairness of television, because you’re guaranteed a certain amount of games.

“That’s then getting our club on TV through the country as well, which is a good thing.

“It’s unfortunate when things like that happen, because individuals can have things booked. We would all love to play at 3pm on a Saturday every week, but at the same time if Ross County are live on television to the whole UK, that’s a good thing.

“Especially on a Friday night under the lights, that’s a terrific thing.”

