Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White says new-found goalscoring belief runs throughout whole Ross County team

By Andy Skinner
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Jordan White celebrates netting against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Jordan White says the goalscoring exploits of Ross County’s frontline has spread belief around the whole team.

The Staggies make the trip to Livingston, aiming to get back on track after going down 2-0 to Motherwell last time out.

Despite failing to find the net on that occasion, the Staggies have netted nine goals from their last six matches, in a period running from January 28.

That is more than half of County’s tally from their previous 22 matches this term.

White has been partnered up front by Eamonn Brophy in recent games, following his loan arrival from St Mirren in January.

Former Caley Thistle forward White feels the tweaked forward line has created a potency which has driven confidence into Malky Mackay’s team.

White said: “Having Eamonn up there with me helps me. When I’m flicking on balls, he knows where it’s going to go.

“We are getting more joy off that.

“Last season it worked with one up front, when the two wingers (Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo) were coming off. Sometimes you need to change the way you are playing and that’s just the way it is.

Ross County players celebrate Jordan White’s goal in the recent 3-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“I’m enjoying playing with Eamonn, and obviously we have boys on the bench to come on who are pushing us all the way as well.

“What it has done is put a real belief into the full team that we are going into games and we are going to score goals.

“Obviously we didn’t score against Motherwell, but I’m not quite sure how we didn’t. We had a lot of possession and we were unlucky.

“After the game, looking at it, there wasn’t much more we could have done in the game, before the sending off changed it.”

White expecting formidable test against Livingston

County are up against a Livi side who are without a win from their last five games in all competitions.

That has caused David Martindale’s men to drop out of the top six.

White says Malky Mackay’s men must be prepared to dig out another result like they did when they triumphed 1-0 on their last visit to Almondvale in October.

White, who spent two years with the Lions between 2014 and 2016, added: “Last time down there we probably didn’t play that well, but it was a different performance from us.

“We dug really deep and managed to get the win. We will be looking to go and do that.

“There could be games like that. Obviously we want to play good football, but at this stage of the season it’s about results. We want to pick up as many points as we can.

“Whatever way we have to do that, we will look to do it.

“We know what Livi are capable of, they are a good team and still pushing for the top-six as well.

“They have it all to play for. It’s not going to be an easy game, it’s never an easy venue.

“We are going down there and we know what to expect.”

Staggies looking to replicate Well’s quickfire shift away from danger

County are 10th in the table at present, with only goal difference separating them from Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Their loss to Well last time out means they now trail Stuart Kettlewell’s men by six points.

White is determined to move further away from danger, adding: “It’s really tight down there. If you get a couple of wins under your belt it can propel you.

“You look at Motherwell, they have had a good run which has given them a bit of breathing space.

“At the same time, if you go and lose a couple you could be drawn right back in. It works both ways.”

