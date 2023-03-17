Malky Mackay anticipates fine margins when Ross County travel to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay anticipates fine margins when Ross County travel to Livingston

By Andy Skinner
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 8:38 pm
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has known nothing but tight encounters against Livingston – and he expects nothing different at Almondvale on Saturday.

Since Mackay took charge at Victoria Park in summer 2021, only one of the six meetings between the sides has been decided by more than a single goal.

On that occasion – the last time the teams met in January – County spurned a number of glaring chances to take the lead before Livi triumphed through two late Bruce Anderson strikes.

Mackay expects fine margins will once again separate the sides in West Lothian this weekend.

He said: “It’s always a tough game.

“It’s on the artificial surface which we’ve all got used to. I would rather not play on it, but that has nothing to do with the weekend.

“Playing against them, no matter whether it’s in Dingwall or down there, has been tough over my two years here.

Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Owura Edwards netted Ross County’s winner on their last trip to Almondvale. Image: SNS

“You’d find in all of the games between myself and David (Martindale, Livingston manager), there has hardly been anything in the game, and I don’t expect anything different from that this time.

“They have chopped and changed in the last couple of weeks, so the team won’t be as settled as David Martindale would want it, but I think we’re all in the same boat.

“Everyone in the division has little bumps, and ups and downs.

“If I look at some of the goals they have let in, they will be goals that David probably can’t believe they have lost, with deflections and things like that.

“I looked at one at Parkhead and 99 times out of 100 that would never go in again.”

Martindale ‘punching above weight’ at Livingston

Although Livi come into the game without a win from their last five matches, Mackay sees Martindale’s side as a formidable opponent.

He added: “David has done an incredible job at that football club.

Malky Mackay (right) with Livingston manager David Martindale.

“This season again, there has been recruitment on what I would imagine – I don’t know – is a budget that has them punching above their weight.

“If you don’t work hard, you don’t play in his teams, so that’s the starting point.

“I know quite a lot of players there who have come through Scotland teams with me.

“I have no doubt that we’re in for a tough encounter at the weekend, but it’s one that I’m looking forward to as well.”

Staggies desperate to get back to action

County have been out of action since their 2-0 loss to Motherwell on March 4, with their exit from the Scottish Cup leaving them idle during last weekend’s quarter-final line-up.

Mackay, who is without the suspended Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards, is relishing the return to Premiership action.

He added: “If I’m being honest, I would have liked to have played again three days later.

“It has been a little stop-start, and we’ve got an international break coming up in a couple of weeks as well.

Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

“Off the back of the result – but not the performance – against Motherwell, I would have loved to have got a game three days later.

“We are really looking forward to the weekend.

“We’ve got 10 games to go. I’m relatively happy in general with the way we are playing.

“We are creating chances at the moment. We know exactly what we’ve got to do – we’ve got to get points on the board just like everyone else.

“There’s a very steely focus as to what we need to do.”

