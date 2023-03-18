Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies fail to recover from quickfire first-half double blow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County are back in the relegation zone as they approach the international break following their 2-1 defeat to Livingston.

The loss of two goals in quick succession shortly before half-time proved too much to claw back, despite a valiant second half fightback by Malky Mackay’s men.

County were increasingly beginning to make their mark on the first half, and spurned a brilliant chance to take the lead when Jordan White flicked on a George Harmon corner to the far post, with Keith Watson lashing into the side-netting from close range.

A quickfire double from the home side put County firmly on the backfoot before half-time however. The opener came on 37 minutes, when James Penrice’s delivery was nodded home by Joel Nouble.

Just two minutes later, Livi skipper Nicky Devlin doubled his side’s advantage, lashing home at the second attempt after his first effort had been saved by Ross Laidlaw.

The Staggies rallied to find a way back into the game in the second half, with a raft of attack-minded substitutions by Mackay bearing fruit on 71 minutes. Eamonn Brophy’s cross caused problems in the box, with the ball appearing to bundle into the net off Cristian Montano via the close attentions of Simon Murray.

There was to be no way back into it however, with the Staggies falling into 11th spot due to Kilmarnock’s draw against St Johnstone.

Talking points

Two-minute double blow proves too much for Staggies to claw back

Mackay has often referenced the fine margins which determine games in the Premiership, and particularly County’s matches against Livingston which have tended to be close-fought affairs.

The Staggies boss would have been relatively content with his side’s display in the opening half hour of the match, having started to cause Livingston problems and also limited the threat on Laidlaw’s goal to precious little.

It will make Mackay all the more frustrated at the way the points were settled in the latter stages of the first period.

Had County only trailed to Joel Nouble’s opener at the interval, the task of finding a way back into the game would have been far more attainable.

The instant loss of a second goal through Nicky Devlin will be disappointing for Mackay however, with the Staggies spurning opportunities to clear their lines between the defender’s two efforts.

County gave it their all in their efforts to find a way back into the game after the break. One of their substitutes, Simon Murray, had a hand in the goal which brought them back into the game.

The introduction of Alex Samuel on 78 minutes meant County finished the game with four strikers on the park. Their closest to a leveller came on 86 minutes, when Eamonn Brophy saw his effort charged down by Penrice.

County also had to stand tall to Livi’s threat on the break, with Ross Laidlaw twice having to deny Devlin when he was clean through on goal.

Ultimately, the Staggies gave themselves too much to do however, as they left West Lothian empty-handed.

County in need of points on their travels

The result continues a disappointing run of results on the road for the Staggies.

County have failed to win from their last seven away matches, taking a haul of just two points from that sequence of games.

Although the Staggies lost their last Dingwall match against Motherwell, their home form has generally improved since the turn of the year, largely courtesy of emphatic victories over Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

While home form will likely be the foundation for County’s survival effort, it is equally crucial they find a way to pick up points on their travels.

Variety of attacking threat

County started the game with two wingers on the field, with Gwion Edwards and Josh Sims looking to provide the supply for Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy up front.

Edwards in particular showed some bursts of explosive pace, while Sims, in his first start since November, also looked eager to make an impression.

The Staggies went for a more direct approach after the break, with the introduction of Murray and Alex Samuel. While Murray’s goal was of the scrappy variety and did not amount to any points, getting off the mark for the Staggies will be a boost for the former Queen’s Park attacker.

Talking tactics

Mackay was forced into two changes from what had been a settled line-up that had started the Staggies’ last two games.

Jack Baldwin served the first of a three-match ban following his red card against Motherwell, with skipper Keith Watson taking his place.

Yan Dhanda also missed out due to a knock suffered in training, which presented a rare starting opportunity for Josh Sims.

The Staggies started in a 4-4-2 formation, with Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy leading the line.

Referee watch

Willie Collum was forced to wait a long time before receiving confirmation that County’s goal should stand. Shortly afterwards he was firm in his own judgment that Dylan Bahamboula had dived as he ran through on goal on the breakaway, at a time when a third Livi goal would have killed off County’s hopes of a fightback.

Player ratings

LIVINGSTON (4-2-3-1): George 6; Devlin 8, De Lucas 7, Boyes 7, Montano 6 (Stephen Kelly 83); Holt 6 (Omeonga 78), Shinnie 6; Penrice 7, Pittman 6 (Guthrie 90), Nouble 8; Anderson 6 (Bahamboula 78).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Brandon, Stenhouse.

ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Laidlaw 7; Randall 6, Watson 6 (Smith 64), Iacovitti 6, Harmon 6; G Edwards 6 (Murray 57), Kenneh 6 (Cancola 64), Loturi 6 (A Samuel 78), Sims 6 (Callachan 57); White 6, Brophy 6.

Subs not used: Munro, D Samuel, Stones.

Star man

Nicky Devlin was a driving force for the Lions in their victory, getting the all important second goal and regularly taking play away from his side’s own half when they found themselves under pressure.