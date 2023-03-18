Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies fail to recover from quickfire first-half double blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies fail to recover from quickfire first-half double blow

By Andy Skinner
March 18, 2023, 6:20 pm Updated: March 18, 2023, 6:22 pm
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County are back in the relegation zone as they approach the international break following their 2-1 defeat to Livingston.

The loss of two goals in quick succession shortly before half-time proved too much to claw back, despite a valiant second half fightback by Malky Mackay’s men.

County were increasingly beginning to make their mark on the first half, and spurned a brilliant chance to take the lead when Jordan White flicked on a George Harmon corner to the far post, with Keith Watson lashing into the side-netting from close range.

A quickfire double from the home side put County firmly on the backfoot before half-time however. The opener came on 37 minutes, when James Penrice’s delivery was nodded home by Joel Nouble.

Just two minutes later, Livi skipper Nicky Devlin doubled his side’s advantage, lashing home at the second attempt after his first effort had been saved by Ross Laidlaw.

Nicky Devlin celebrates doubling Livingston’s lead. Image: SNS

The Staggies rallied to find a way back into the game in the second half, with a raft of attack-minded substitutions by Mackay bearing fruit on 71 minutes. Eamonn Brophy’s cross caused problems in the box, with the ball appearing to bundle into the net off Cristian Montano via the close attentions of Simon Murray.

There was to be no way back into it however, with the Staggies falling into 11th spot due to Kilmarnock’s draw against St Johnstone.

Talking points

Two-minute double blow proves too much for Staggies to claw back

Mackay has often referenced the fine margins which determine games in the Premiership, and particularly County’s matches against Livingston which have tended to be close-fought affairs.

The Staggies boss would have been relatively content with his side’s display in the opening half hour of the match, having started to cause Livingston problems and also limited the threat on Laidlaw’s goal to precious little.

It will make Mackay all the more frustrated at the way the points were settled in the latter stages of the first period.

Had County only trailed to Joel Nouble’s opener at the interval, the task of finding a way back into the game would have been far more attainable.

The instant loss of a second goal through Nicky Devlin will be disappointing for Mackay however, with the Staggies spurning opportunities to clear their lines between the defender’s two efforts.

County gave it their all in their efforts to find a way back into the game after the break. One of their substitutes, Simon Murray, had a hand in the goal which brought them back into the game.

Simon Murray celebrates Ross County’s goal against Livingston. Image: SNS

The introduction of Alex Samuel on 78 minutes meant County finished the game with four strikers on the park. Their closest to a leveller came on 86 minutes, when Eamonn Brophy saw his effort charged down by Penrice.

County also had to stand tall to Livi’s threat on the break, with Ross Laidlaw twice having to deny Devlin when he was clean through on goal.

Ultimately, the Staggies gave themselves too much to do however, as they left West Lothian empty-handed.

County in need of points on their travels

The result continues a disappointing run of results on the road for the Staggies.

County have failed to win from their last seven away matches, taking a haul of just two points from that sequence of games.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Although the Staggies lost their last Dingwall match against Motherwell, their home form has generally improved since the turn of the year, largely courtesy of emphatic victories over Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

While home form will likely be the foundation for County’s survival effort, it is equally crucial they find a way to pick up points on their travels.

Variety of attacking threat

County started the game with two wingers on the field, with Gwion Edwards and Josh Sims looking to provide the supply for Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy up front.

Josh Sims in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

Edwards in particular showed some bursts of explosive pace, while Sims, in his first start since November, also looked eager to make an impression.

The Staggies went for a more direct approach after the break, with the introduction of Murray and Alex Samuel. While Murray’s goal was of the scrappy variety and did not amount to any points, getting off the mark for the Staggies will be a boost for the former Queen’s Park attacker.

Talking tactics

Mackay was forced into two changes from what had been a settled line-up that had started the Staggies’ last two games.

Jack Baldwin served the first of a three-match ban following his red card against Motherwell, with skipper Keith Watson taking his place.

Yan Dhanda also missed out due to a knock suffered in training, which presented a rare starting opportunity for Josh Sims.

The Staggies started in a 4-4-2 formation, with Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy leading the line.

Referee watch

Willie Collum was forced to wait a long time before receiving confirmation that County’s goal should stand. Shortly afterwards he was firm in his own judgment that Dylan Bahamboula had dived as he ran through on goal on the breakaway, at a time when a third Livi goal would have killed off County’s hopes of a fightback.

Player ratings

LIVINGSTON (4-2-3-1): George 6; Devlin 8, De Lucas 7, Boyes 7, Montano 6 (Stephen Kelly 83); Holt 6 (Omeonga 78), Shinnie 6; Penrice 7, Pittman 6 (Guthrie 90), Nouble 8; Anderson 6 (Bahamboula 78).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Brandon, Stenhouse.

ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Laidlaw 7; Randall 6, Watson 6 (Smith 64), Iacovitti 6, Harmon 6; G Edwards 6 (Murray 57), Kenneh 6 (Cancola 64), Loturi 6 (A Samuel 78), Sims 6 (Callachan 57); White 6, Brophy 6.

Subs not used: Munro, D Samuel, Stones.

Star man

Nicky Devlin was a driving force for the Lions in their victory, getting the all important second goal and regularly taking play away from his side’s own half when they found themselves under pressure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Jordan White celebrates netting against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jordan White says new-found goalscoring belief runs throughout whole Ross County team
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay anticipates fine margins when Ross County travel to Livingston
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay understands challenges SPFL face in fixture scheduling
Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Jack Baldwin can learn lessons during three-game absence for Ross County…
Ex-Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is ready for a fresh challenge. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Refreshed and ready: Richard Hastings casts net wide for new manager's job
Malky Mackay congratulates Eamonn Brophy following his performance against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says work-rate of Eamonn Brophy has added as much to Ross County's…
Ross County celebrate their fourth goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine believes Ross County are showing right signs in bid to beat Premiership…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson in action against Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Ross County and Aberdeen get Friday night billing for April encounter
Ross County forward Alex Samuel (left) with Josh Stones. Image: SNS
'Great to see someone backing themselves' - Malky Mackay reveals Alex Samuel turned down…

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are': Thousands turn out…
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Hospital visiting restrictions have been implemented in Ospadal Uibhist agus Bharraigh (Uist and Barra Hospital) in Benbecula.
Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases

Editor's Picks

Most Commented