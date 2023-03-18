Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt a two-minute lapse gave his side too much to claw back in their defeat to Livingston.

Towards the end of a more than reasonable first half performance, quickfire goals from Joel Nouble and Nicky Devlin put the Staggies on the backfoot.

Although County pushed for a way back into the game after the break, netting through Simon Murray, they were unable to draw back level.

Mackay was frustrated by the manner Livingston were able to find themselves two goals to the good so quickly.

He said: “I thought we started reasonably brightly. Jordan White had a great chance with the header, and on another day I think Eamonn Brophy connects with a couple of them better around their box. There were a couple that were skied and sclaffed.

“We then lost a real sucker punch with two goals in a couple of minutes. Both were really disappointing.

“For the first we allowed a mismatch to happen at the back post, as we’ve got three defenders in there.

“After that, Nicky Devlin did well for his first strike, but we shouldn’t be allowing Nicky Devlin the second one.

“It put us behind the eight ball at half-time. What I was looking for was for the guys to come on and show a real something about wanting to be on the pitch and making a difference.

“We were on the front foot and we got the goal after a few moments of VAR. We then had the chance when George Harmon slipped in Brophy, he did really well but they made a great block on it.

“Real credit to Livingston as it’s always going to be a tough day – but we were masters of our own downfall at times.

“The significance of the first goal is a big thing.”

County drop to 11th following the defeat, after Kilmarnock moved a point ahead of them with a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

With nine matches remaining, Mackay insists he is still seeing the right signs from his team in their battle for survival.

He added: “Results come with performances, and we’ve got to make sure we keep working hard and being in games.

“We were in the game all day, but we’ve just got to take our chances when we get them.

“The good thing about this group is that it doesn’t look like a team that are done for in this division. They are at it every week, and they’re fighting right until the end.

“I think there would have been a sigh of relief at the end from Davie, so we need to make sure we take that into the games that are against teams around about us.

Mackay confirmed midfielder Yan Dhanda was sidelined due to a knock suffered in training towards the end of last week.

The Staggies boss added: “He took a whack on Friday. We will have to get him checked out and see how he is.

“That was a blow, because he has been playing really well the last few weeks.”