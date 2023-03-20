Ross County fan view: Staggies slow out the blocks after a free week – again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lacklustre and sloppy – the adjectives of choice to describe the 2-1 loss at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

There was a lack of creativity as County made a 4-4-2 formation look like an example as to why is it disliked in modern football.

Long balls were played over the top as White tried to flick on for an Eamonn Brophy who could only run after shadows in the final third.

The midfield were completely bypassed, and when they did get the ball the pair struggled to retain it and were overrun.

The curse of the week off continues for the Staggies.

Each time Malky’s men have had a week off and aren’t playing games back to back weekends, they return from the break and drop points.

It is a baffling scenario. Breaks are often talked up by other managers – and Malky. It is a chance to rest and work on systems and tactics.

But it never seems to work for the Staggies. After returning, the side seem to start sloppy with play being uninspiring and slow.

Breaks never seem to work for Ross County

On all four occasions where there have been breaks in play, County have never won after the time off.

In fact they have picked up just one point after having time off, including the World Cup break, which was a 0-0 away to St Johnstone.

It could just seem like coincidence, but to be happening after every single break makes something seem off.

Although the next fixture isn’t a fair test due to the tie being played against Celtic, it also comes after a week off for international matches.

Maybe it’s nothing, but it certainly intrigues the eye as to why it is happening.

It could be bleak run to the split for the Staggies who after slipping to 11th now have to face Celtic, Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Hearts.

On current form, are any of those winnable?

The job in hand for the Staggies is to ensure that they don’t slip away from the pack of relegation battlers. It’s a grim time.