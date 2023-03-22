Malky Mackay excited by potential of Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi following Ross County midfield pair’s national team call-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay excited by potential of Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi following Ross County midfield pair’s national team call-ups

By Andy Skinner
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 7:32 am
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay says the international recognition received by Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi points to an exciting future for the Ross County pair.

Kenneh, who is on loan from Hibernian, has received his first call up to Liberia’s senior squad for back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against South Africa in the coming days.

Also winning his first national team call up is fellow midfielder Loturi, who is part of the Canada squad for matches against Curacao and Honduras.

Kenneh, who is 20, has established himself as a regular in Mackay’s side since joining in January, with the Staggies boss insisting the call-up is reward for the way he has embraced the temporary switch.

Mackay said: “You can forget how young Nohan is because he’s a big, strong boy, but he’s a terrific lad.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“He’s another one who has come and immersed himself in the place. He feels and acts like a Ross County player, not a Hibs player.

“That’s what you have to do if you want to make a success of a loan move.

“Nohan has done great. He’s a really well-mannered young man who has embraced everything I’ve asked him to do.

“He’s got right into the middle of everything and he was absolutely delighted to come in.

“He’ll be going down to Monrovia and I’m not sure there are any Loganair direct flights from Inverness, but he’ll make his way back to us within the international window.

“Thankfully this series of fixtures align with our break, whereas sometimes different confederations don’t.”

Loturi call-up timely ahead of home World Cup

Loturi, who joined the Staggies on a three-year deal from Cavalry FC last summer, has played alongside Kenneh in the heart of County’s midfield in recent weeks.

At 21, youth is also on Loturi’s side and Mackay is excited by the potential the pair are showing as a partnership.

He added: “Victor’s been called up by Canada’s senior squad. He initially made the long list, but we got it confirmed he is making the squad.

Victor Loturi in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

“The World Cup is being played in Canada in two years’ time and that first call-up to your country is just something special.

“The two of them are both youngsters but they really complement each other well, with the different strengths they have.

“They are becoming friends off the field. I’m actually quite excited about those two. They are playing well together.”

Staggies boss takes thrill from delivering good news

Mackay says the opportunity to inform Kenneh and Loturi of their maiden call ups was an enjoyable one for him as manager.

During the early stages of his management career at Watford, Mackay had the privilege of informing Don Cowie – now his assistant at Victoria Park – of his first Scotland call-up.

Don Cowie made his Scotland debut against Japan in 2009. Image: SNS

Mackay, who himself won five Scotland caps towards the end of his playing career, added: “I managed to feel it late in my career and I don’t think it ever changes.

“I remember being the person lucky enough to tell Don Cowie he was being called up by his country.

“I always remember watching Match of the Day, with Harry Redknapp telling Trevor Sinclair at his training ground he was getting his England call-up.

Malky Mackay celebrates his first Scotland call-up in 2004.

“It was incredible watching it and I remember thinking ‘that would be a great thing to do’ – and I got to do it with Don, at a race track in Windsor.

“I got a call from the Scottish FA about it.

“In the last few days with these coming in it has been special.”

