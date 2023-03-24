Malky Mackay urges Ross County youngster Matthew Wright to grasp Hampden Park opportunity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes Matthew Wright can grasp his opportunity to shine with Falkirk at Hampden Park next month.

Forward Wright is on loan with the League One Bairns, who will face Caley Thistle in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on April 29.

Wright has made eight substitute appearances since joining John McGlynn’s men in January, with his only start coming in their quarter-final victory over Ayr United.

While Mackay knows the 20-year-old is still a work in progress, the Staggies boss has urged Wright to savour the opportunity to make his mark at the national stadium.

Mackay said: “I did not expect Matty to be getting me a complimentary ticket for the semi final at Hampden.

“That’s a club at the top end of that league, and they had 6,500 fans there for the quarter-final which is fantastic.

“Matty knows that he’s part of something there rather than being the main man, and there are parts of the game he still has to learn.

“Still, they are happy with his contributions, and for him to start against Ayr was great.

“He’s going to a semi final at Hampden, which is something very few people get to do, so I’m delighted for him.”

Lewis-born pair using loan spells to develop

Wright and fellow Staggies youngster Adam Mackinnon, who are both from Lewis, spent the first half of the season with League One side Montrose.

Although Mackinnon stayed on at Links Park in January, Wright was handed the chance to switch to the full-time Bairns after netting six goals in 16 league appearances for the Angus outfit.

Mackay is pleased with the way the pair have kicked on since experiencing their first taste of senior football on loan at Brora Rangers last season.

He added: “Matty and Adam have progressed in a way that I am really happy with.

“I wanted to have a chance to progress someone like this, and those two players gave me the chance.

“Having been at the Scottish FA, the whole conversation was around what you do with young players. Do you have a B team? Is it a reserve league? Or is it loans?

“There’s not an easy answer to any of that, and no one size fits all solution, because every club is different.

“Our club had a couple of talents that we needed to nurture, and there’s a point where you’ve got to look after the club too.

“That happened in the second half of last season. I would have loved to have left those two at Brora and seen Matty score a world record amount of goals.

“We had no choice but to bring them back in the second half of the season for the imminent good of the club at that point.

“It kind of killed me seeing them sitting on our bench every week.

“It didn’t when Matty scored that last minute goal against Rangers, and it didn’t when Adam got on the pitch, but for the good of Ross County and their careers they needed to go back out on loan this year.

“Stewart Petrie’s Montrose was a fantastic club for them in the first half of the season, and Adam has gone back there and Matty has gone to Falkirk.”

Mackay to assess next steps for Wright and Mackinnon in summer

Wright and Mackinnon both have a further 12 months on their contracts at Victoria Park beyond this summer.

Mackay says both players will have the opportunity to stake their claim for a first team berth when they return to Dingwall in pre-season.

He added: “Matty and Adam will come back here in the summer. They will work hard and we’ll see what happens next.

“We’ll see whether the next step is the last one before they come back in here, or whether they come straight back in. That’s down to them, but they are two boys that I’m desperate to see in Ross County jerseys.

“Our fans will want to see that as well, because they are two boys who can make great contributions to our club.”