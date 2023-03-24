Malky Mackay urges Ross County youngster Matthew Wright to grasp Hampden Park opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay urges Ross County youngster Matthew Wright to grasp Hampden Park opportunity

Wright, who is on loan at Falkirk, has a Scottish Cup semi-final against Caley Thistle to look forward to next month

By Andy Skinner
Matthew Wright in action for Falkirk against Ayr United. Image: SNS
Matthew Wright in action for Falkirk against Ayr United. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes Matthew Wright can grasp his opportunity to shine with Falkirk at Hampden Park next month.

Forward Wright is on loan with the League One Bairns, who will face Caley Thistle in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on April 29.

Wright has made eight substitute appearances since joining John McGlynn’s men in January, with his only start coming in their quarter-final victory over Ayr United.

While Mackay knows the 20-year-old is still a work in progress, the Staggies boss has urged Wright to savour the opportunity to make his mark at the national stadium.

Mackay said: “I did not expect Matty to be getting me a complimentary ticket for the semi final at Hampden.

“That’s a club at the top end of that league, and they had 6,500 fans there for the quarter-final which is fantastic.

“Matty knows that he’s part of something there rather than being the main man, and there are parts of the game he still has to learn.

Matthew Wright

“Still, they are happy with his contributions, and for him to start against Ayr was great.

“He’s going to a semi final at Hampden, which is something very few people get to do, so I’m delighted for him.”

Lewis-born pair using loan spells to develop

Wright and fellow Staggies youngster Adam Mackinnon, who are both from Lewis, spent the first half of the season with League One side Montrose.

Although Mackinnon stayed on at Links Park in January, Wright was handed the chance to switch to the full-time Bairns after netting six goals in 16 league appearances for the Angus outfit.

Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.

Mackay is pleased with the way the pair have kicked on since experiencing their first taste of senior football on loan at Brora Rangers last season.

He added: “Matty and Adam have progressed in a way that I am really happy with.

“I wanted to have a chance to progress someone like this, and those two players gave me the chance.

“Having been at the Scottish FA, the whole conversation was around what you do with young players. Do you have a B team? Is it a reserve league? Or is it loans?

“There’s not an easy answer to any of that, and no one size fits all solution, because every club is different.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“Our club had a couple of talents that we needed to nurture, and there’s a point where you’ve got to look after the club too.

“That happened in the second half of last season. I would have loved to have left those two at Brora and seen Matty score a world record amount of goals.

“We had no choice but to bring them back in the second half of the season for the imminent good of the club at that point.

“It kind of killed me seeing them sitting on our bench every week.

“It didn’t when Matty scored that last minute goal against Rangers, and it didn’t when Adam got on the pitch, but for the good of Ross County and their careers they needed to go back out on loan this year.

Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS

“Stewart Petrie’s Montrose was a fantastic club for them in the first half of the season, and Adam has gone back there and Matty has gone to Falkirk.”

Mackay to assess next steps for Wright and Mackinnon in summer

Wright and Mackinnon both have a further 12 months on their contracts at Victoria Park beyond this summer.

Mackay says both players will have the opportunity to stake their claim for a first team berth when they return to Dingwall in pre-season.

He added: “Matty and Adam will come back here in the summer. They will work hard and we’ll see what happens next.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“We’ll see whether the next step is the last one before they come back in here, or whether they come straight back in. That’s down to them, but they are two boys that I’m desperate to see in Ross County jerseys.

“Our fans will want to see that as well, because they are two boys who can make great contributions to our club.”

