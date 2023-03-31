Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishing chance to face the best as Celtic head north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishing chance to face the best as Celtic head north

The Dingwall team are preparing to tackle the rampant Hoops in the Premiership.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group

Malky Mackay is urging his Ross County team to rise to the challenge of facing Celtic when the relentless leaders check into Dingwall for Sunday’s lunchtime Premiership showdown.

The Staggies, currently second-bottom of the league, are desperate for points, but their task on their return to action for the first time since losing 2-1 at Livingston before the international break could not be tougher.

Ange Postecoglou’s defending champions have won nine league games in succession and 14 overall in all competitions.

They already have the League Cup in the locker, and know two more wins – this weekend and next Saturday against Rangers – will make them champions-elect.

County took the lead at Parkhead on league business in November, but lost 2-1. They have also been competitive for much of their home games against the Hoops this season, despite 3-1 and 4-1 scorelines in the end.

Mackay, a former Celtic defender, always likes to go head-to-head with big-hitters and he wants that attitude matched by his players as they seek to be only the second team, after St Mirren, to defeat the Glasgow giants this season.

He said: “I have huge respect for the manager, for the team and the way they play – and how strong they are in terms of their strength in depth.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is closing in on a second top-flight Scottish title. Image: SNS Group

“At the same time, I love playing against the top teams, tactically, to try and beat them. And I want my players to be of the same mindset.

“I want to test myself against the best at every opportunity. I love playing against Celtic, going to Parkhead with Ross County and testing ourselves, and I love them coming up here with the big crowd, the atmosphere and the occasion.

“We know how difficult it can be, but also how rewarding it can be when we run them close, as we have on a number of occasions now.

“You’ve got to be patient out of possession against them, take your chances and be clinical.

“If you can do that on the day, then who knows?”

County can’t be ‘off it’ in any way

Mackay acknowledges the odds are stacked against County to land a blow on Celtic, but he spelled out what is required to give them an opportunity.

He said: “Our starting point is playing against the best, and when they’re on their day the quality they have is just better. It’s as simple as that.

“We have to be on our day. If we’re off it in any way then that causes us an issue.

“Then, if you get your tactics wrong against them, that’s when they can really hurt you badly as we have seen with certain results they have had. They can destroy teams.

“You’ve got to make sure that the whole of your team are on it. You hope that you’ve picked the right formation and you’re tactically aware, and you hope that you’ve got the rub of the green and they’re not flying at 100 miles an hour.

“That, I think, is when tight games happen, and then you’ve got a chance.

David Cancola finds the net from the spot against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS

“I tell my players to go and test themselves and play against the best, because I want them all to go on to the next level and play as highly as they can.

“They have to enjoy it, because if they don’t then you play against the badge, and you become tentative. You can’t be like that. You have to be in the right zone – and that goes for me and the players.”

Big-game White can again provide killer touch for County

Striker Jordan White was the County hero the last time they defeated Celtic, in January 2021. It was a result which helped them secure Premiership survival.

White’s towering header, under then-manager John Hughes, sealed a 1-0 home victory and he’ll have his sights set on finding the net again.

Four of the experienced 31-year-old’s six goals last term came against Rangers, and he also scored at Ibrox in a 2-1 defeat in February.

Mackay knows the powerful finisher will be a real asset on Sunday and pointed towards the help he’s been getting upfront from January recruits Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray.

He added: “Jordan has done really well recently. A little bit of help up there alongside him has been important.

“I have to say in the 18 months I’ve been here, in the Celtic and Rangers games he has done great. He has caused problems for those teams, scored goals.”

International trio back for weekend

Mackay also praised a trio of Staggies aces who have just returned from international duty and are available for action against the Hoops.

Defender Dylan Smith is on cloud nine after helping Scotland reach the Euro 2023 UEFA Under-17 Championship in Hungary.

On-loan Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh played in Liberia’s 2-2 draw then 2-1 defeat against South Africa in the group stages of the African Cup of Nations.

And fellow midfielder Victor Loturi was with Canada and an unused substitute for their CONCACAF Nations League games, which they won 2-0 against Curacao and 4-1 victory against Honduras. Panama await Canada in June’s Nations League semi-final.

The manager said: “Well done to all three lads for being away on international duty.

“We want international footballers playing for Ross County. I was delighted that Liberia called Nohan up and I was delighted that Victor got the call-up to Canada, especially when you see they’re in a two-year build-up to the World Cup.

“I was delighted for Dylan, too, that one clearly meant a lot to me. He went and played three games.”

