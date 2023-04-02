Ross County manager Malky Mackay says VAR will cost jobs and clubs places in leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says VAR will cost jobs and clubs places in leagues

The Staggies boss was infuriated after a penalty handed Celtic the lead in Scottish Premiership clash.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Ross County boss Malky Mackay believes decisions made by VAR will ultimately cost jobs and clubs places in and out of leagues.

The Staggies head coach was speaking after seeing Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic depart Dingwall with a 2-0 win.

Jota’s penalty just before the half-time whistle was awarded by referee Willie Collum after a VAR check after the ball brushed the arm of defender Alex Iacovviti.

With County chasing the match, Alexandro Bernabei added a second goal within stoppage time to move leaders Celtic nine points clear of Rangers again, who they play on Saturday.

County remain in 11th place with eight games remaining of the season and trail Kilmarnock by four points ahead of Saturday’s trip to ninth-placed St Johnstone.

Jota celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 from the spot. Image: SNS

Mackay has issue with spot-kick call

However, the penalty award for Celtic, which gave the defending champions the lead, was a sore one for Mackay.

He said: “I was really proud of my players today. I just told them if they play like that in the next eight games, we will do okay.

“In the first half, tactically, we played in a way that negated Celtic’s formation and their pattern of play.

“I have looked at the penalty about half a dozen times and I cannot believe that is where the bar is set with VAR right now.

“Two players, Alex Iacovitti and Cameron Carter-Vickers, go for the ball with their head, bravely. The both throw their heads at it. The ball goes through the two heads and hits Alex on the back of his arm.

“It’s ball to arm. Someone will have to explain to me how people can jump for a ball in the box and have your hands at your side. It physically can’t happen.

“I am looking at where the bar for VAR is set right now in England and where it is set in Scotland and, right now, we’re not where they are.

“Clubs are paying for this. I look at standards with where we are and there are mistakes all over the place.

“It is going to cost jobs and it’s going to cost clubs promotions, relegations and places in Europe. I was really disappointed with that.

The moment where the ball is deemed to have hit Alex Iacovitti on the arm. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

“In the second half, we went out to try and get a goal back. I felt, had we come in at 0-0 at half-time, we’d have been nice and steady.

“We were really brave and pressed them for goal-kicks man for man and made them make errors. Joe Hart also somehow clawed one back from George Harmon’s header, which was going in the net. That’s probably why he’s been the goalkeeper he’s been.

“We had to push and press, which was going to leave gaps and we were down to 10 men (due to Ross Callachan’s injury), so there’s not much to say about those last 10 minutes.”

Mackay thrilled by Smith’s first start

Despite the clear disappointment of the pivotal moment, Mackay was delighted for 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith, who made his first start for the club.

He added: “I was delighted but not surprised by Dylan playing so well.

“The kid is a hell of a prospect at 16-years-old. He has just come back from helping Scotland reach the European Under-17 Championships.

“He has trained with us for the first half of the season and he was in the team because he deserved to be.

“To go in there and play like that against the best forwards in Scotland is great. He keeps his feet on the ground and we will keep his progress steady and slow.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou on the sidelines at the Global Energy Stadium.

Postecoglou: ‘It was a good challenge’

Celtic manager Ange Postcoglou was satisfied that his leaders had cleared the latest hurdle on the way to what looks like being a second successive title.

He said: “It was a good challenge. The conditions and the way Ross County play, we knew it wouldn’t be an easy afternoon.

“There wasn’t a lot of space to play for the most part, but we still had discipline and focus within the structure.

“We were wasteful in front of goal and that keeps them in the game. It’s then edgier than it should be, but overall the lads handled it okay.”

