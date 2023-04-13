Ross County boss Malky Mackay eager to rise to Aberdeen test

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay says stopping Aberdeen’s recent momentum would strongly underline Ross County’s Premiership survival credentials.

The Staggies sit second bottom of the table with seven games remaining, but boosted their survival prospects with a 2-0 win at St Johnstone last weekend.

A point against the Dons would see County leapfrog Kilmarnock into 10th ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures, with the Ayrshire side hosting Celtic on Sunday.

The Reds will provide a formidable test, having won six of their last eight matches since Barry Robson took charge in January.

Mackay has urged his players to stand up to the test against the third-placed Pittodrie outfit.

He said: “We know the run that Barry has had. There’s a lot of experience in that team he’s putting out there at the moment.

“There’s strength in depth at the club. They have obviously invested heavily in their squad.

“That’s the nature of what we are playing against in the Scottish Premiership.

“If we want to be in this league, we’ve got to test ourselves against everybody. We need to make sure that every team, when they come here, gets a game.

“We’ve got to make sure we turn up with the same vigour as we did at McDiarmid Park, and against Celtic the week before that.”

Robson making mark on Dons side

Robson inherited a fragile Dons team fresh from suffering a humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of West of Scotland league side Darvel.

Since then the Reds’ form has put them firmly in contention to secure European football, which has led to Robson being handed the reins until the end of the season.

Mackay feels Robson is quickly making his case to be given the role on a longer-term basis.

He added: “He has been there for a while now, and he has been coaching the reserves.

“He will be taking this as an audition for the job.

“He has gone in and put an experienced team out on the pitch immediately. They know what they are doing.

“Undoubtedly it’s going to be difficult for us, but at the same time I’m really looking forward to Friday night.”

Staggies boss relishes Dons encounters

Mackay is unbeaten against the Dons since taking charge at Victoria Park in summer 2021 – with both matches this season ending in draws.

The Staggies sealed a top-six place last season courtesy of a 1-0 victory at Pittodrie.

Despite more than 100 miles separating the two sides, Mackay expects the visit of Aberdeen to have a derby edge to it.

He added: “I know it’s not, but I’ve kind of been looking at Aberdeen as our local rivals.

“Aberdeen are one of the big clubs of Scottish football. Having played against them, and now managed against them, I have always enjoyed it.

“It’s not just because of results, they are good games to go into. You want to go in and play against the best.

“With a full house here on a Friday night, live on television, against a team near the top of the league – what’s not to love?”