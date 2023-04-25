Ross County’s final five Premiership post-split fixtures announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s final five Premiership post-split fixtures announced

The bottom-placed Staggies start with a home match against Livingston.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County’s final five Premiership post-split fixtures have been confirmed as the Staggies plot a route to Premiership survival.

Malky Mackay’s men will start with a home match against Livingston on Saturday, May 6.

It is one of just two home fixtures they will play, with a trip to Dundee United on Saturday, May 13 followed by another away fixture against Motherwell on Saturday, May 20.

County’s final home fixture will be a midweek visit of St Johnstone on Wednesday, May 24, before they complete their campaign with a potentially decisive trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday, May 28.

The Staggies are currently rock bottom of the Premiership table, with four points separating them from United and Killie. Ninth-placed St Johnstone are six points ahead of the Dingwall outfit.

Ross County’s post-split fixtures

Saturday, May 6 – Ross County v Livingston – Victoria Park – 3pm

Saturday, May 13 – Dundee United v Ross County – Tannadice – 3pm

Saturday, May 20 – Motherwell v Ross County – Fir Park – 3pm

Wednesday, May 24 – Ross County v St Johnstone – Victoria Park – 7.45pm

Sunday, May 28 – Kilmarnock v Ross County – Rugby Park – 3pm

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Ross County can't let Hearts horror show dent belief they can…
Ross County players look dejected after defeat at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Footballing miracle required to keep Staggies in top flight
Ross County's Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
'We were way off it': Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat at…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Yan Dhanda eager to return to Ross County's starting line-up ahead of trip to…
Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay refusing to be fooled by Hearts' recent slump
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
'It doesn't look like a team that has chucked it' says Ross County boss…
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS
Interest in Ross County teenager Dylan Smith comes as no surprise to Malky Mackay

Most Read

1
Just over 8 million households across the UK will receive the £301 payment this spring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dates for new cost-of-living payment coming this spring announced by Government
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
4
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
5
serious assault forres
Two men charged following ‘serious assault’ in Forres
6
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
7
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
8
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
9
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures
10
Duncan Murray with Judy Murray on the tennis court.
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: The ONS revealed a record number of rural workers are off with long-term illnesses.
Farmers urged to protect themselves
VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer 'did not know' about £100,000 motorhome purchase
harlaw academy inspection
Harlaw Academy 'improving' following weak rating by Education Scotland inspectors
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum
The new committee for the north area at the recent AGM in Inverness.
New SAYFC north region chairman appointed for the next year
RSABI chief executive Carol Maclaren with Sarah Shorrock of Ross Agri Services; and Martin Ross, managing director of the firm.
Ross Agri Services 50th anniversary celebrations raises £26,000 for RSABI
Glen Shira Forest offers a rare opportunity to purchase a high yielding sizeable commercial conifer forest with a mixed age structure.
£29 million Argyll forest for sale as demand for trees grows
A man was found injured on Cairngorm Drive, in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen, shortly after 9am this morning. Image: Google Street View.
Man found injured on Aberdeen Street
A 'very pleasant shock': Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block
The British Government is working to evacuate 2,000 UK nationals from Sudan. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali
Aberdeen teacher 'living with hope' for Sudanese family left behind after ceasefire ends

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]