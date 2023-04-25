Ross County’s final five Premiership post-split fixtures announced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s final five Premiership post-split fixtures have been confirmed as the Staggies plot a route to Premiership survival.

Malky Mackay’s men will start with a home match against Livingston on Saturday, May 6.

It is one of just two home fixtures they will play, with a trip to Dundee United on Saturday, May 13 followed by another away fixture against Motherwell on Saturday, May 20.

Our post-split cinch Premiership fixtures can be found below. Ticketing details to follow. pic.twitter.com/RN22zfsdGm — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) April 25, 2023

County’s final home fixture will be a midweek visit of St Johnstone on Wednesday, May 24, before they complete their campaign with a potentially decisive trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday, May 28.

The Staggies are currently rock bottom of the Premiership table, with four points separating them from United and Killie. Ninth-placed St Johnstone are six points ahead of the Dingwall outfit.

Ross County’s post-split fixtures

Saturday, May 6 – Ross County v Livingston – Victoria Park – 3pm

Saturday, May 13 – Dundee United v Ross County – Tannadice – 3pm

Saturday, May 20 – Motherwell v Ross County – Fir Park – 3pm

Wednesday, May 24 – Ross County v St Johnstone – Victoria Park – 7.45pm

Sunday, May 28 – Kilmarnock v Ross County – Rugby Park – 3pm