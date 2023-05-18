Ross County on red alert in bid to halt record-chasing Motherwell star Kevin van Veen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County on red alert in bid to halt record-chasing Motherwell star Kevin van Veen

Dutchman has scored on eight successive Premiership games - but Staggies manager Malky Mackay is chasing three wins in a row.

By Paul Chalk
Kevin van Veen has scored five goals against Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay is urging Ross County to stop record-chasing Motherwell scorer Kevin van Veen as the Staggies continue their bid for Premiership survival on Saturday.

Back-to-back wins over Livingston and Dundee United pushed the Dingwall club off the foot of the table, two points clear of United and just one point below Kilmarnock.

They are going for three on the spin as they head for Fir Park to tackle the Steelmen, who secured their position in next season’s top-flight last weekend with a 2-0 victory at St Johnstone.

And one player they will have to be fully aware of is Dutchman van Veen, who has scored in eight successive top-flight matches. 

That eye-watering statistic means he is the first Motherwell player to score in eight consecutive top-flight games since the Second World War.

Former Inverness striker Craig Dargo was the last player to go on such a run – 17 years ago.

The 31-year-old scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win at the Global Energy Stadium in October and bagged a brace at the same venue against County in March as the Well won 2-0.  He’s scored 26 goals in all competitions this term.

When these sides met in Lanarkshire in January, a Jordy Hiwula goal earned the visitors a 1-1 draw.

Mackay added: “Kevin is in a really good vein of form. We will prepare properly.

“Steven Fletcher at Dundee United is a terrific centre forward and we played against him at the weekend.

“We’ve faced (Aberdeen’s) Duk, (Celtic’s) Kyogo Furuhashi…I could keep going. Clubs have got good players up front, and we have to make sure we harness that.

“We’re looking forward to it. It will be a tough game for us. It always is down at Fir Park.

“Stuart Kettlewell has done really well and they are in good form.”

More twists and turns to come – boss

And Mackay insists, despite bagging two wins in the last fortnight, there’s plenty of work to be done to secure County’s status as a Premiership club.

He said: “It was a terrific (3-1) win at Tannadice last week. It gave the boys the chance to settle down and focus on Motherwell. We were delighted.

“We have to now focus on what is in front of us, like we did last week and the week before.

“It was important we bounced back from the Hearts game (a 6-1 defeat) and back to the way we had been in the weeks leading up to that in terms of the Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen games.

“We got back to a manner which has been tough for our opponents. That’s what we did against Livingston and followed that up against Dundee United. That’s what we aim to bring to our last three games.

“You deal with what’s right in front of you. We all have twists and turns to come.”

