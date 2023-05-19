Ross County boss Malky Mackay eager to keep ex-Staggies star Blair Spittal quiet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay eager to keep ex-Staggies star Blair Spittal quiet

The Dingwall team head to Motherwell, looking for their third straight victory in the battle against the drop.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County boss Malky Mackay is not surprised his former midfielder Blair Spittal is a star performer at the heart of Motherwell’s revival.

And he hopes the 27-year-old is not at his sparkling best when the Staggies chase precious Premiership points at Fir Park on Saturday.

County – lifted two points clear of bottom spot after their 3-1 win at Dundee United last week – are hunting their third successive win, having defeated Livingston 2-0 seven days previously.

Spittal spent three years with the Dingwall club after leaving Partick Thistle and made the move to Motherwell last summer.

He’s amassed 39 appearances and chipped in with five goals and has helped ex-Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell’s team move up to seventh position.

Since taking over the manager’s job in February, Kettlewell’s side have won seven of their 11 fixtures and are now safe from the drop.

Motherwell’s Blair Spittal (right) and Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action. Image: SNS

A familiar face in the Well side

Mackay knows his players will have to be on their guard as Spittal looks for an opening.

He said: “Blair is down there now and is someone I knew would end up having a good season – he’s a terrific kid and a good footballer.

“I loved having him here and I knew it was going to be a loss when he left. He’s another who is going to be dangerous at the weekend.

“It helps knowing what he can do. I know the threats from his dead balls and what he offers as a footballer. I know his strengths and I know maybe one weakness as well.”

Having stood strong when it mattered, County delivered a deadly display at Tannadice last week, which saw the teams trade places within the bottom two places of the Premiership. 

County are two points clear of United and only one point behind Kilmarnock, with just three games to go in what will be a tense conclusion to the campaign.

As well as Spittal, Motherwell have Dutch striker Kevin van Veen, who was a PFA Scotland player of the season nominee, on a club-equalling scoring run of netting in eight successive top-table fixtures.

Mackay knows what Well can do, having suffered 5-0 and 2-0 defeats against the Steelmen this season in Dingwall, with van Veen scoring a treble and doubles in those games. It was 1-1 when the teams locked horns at Fir Park in January.

Atmosphere won’t rattle the Staggies

The County manager is confident his players have enough quality to rise to the challenge as they seek to head north with maximum points.

He said: “Stuart has done a great job.

“Kevin van Veen has clearly always been a really good player, but he has hit a really rich vein of form, which has helped them run away from the relegation situation. Undoubtedly, it is going to be a tough game.

“We go down there clearly wary of the strengths of Motherwell, but at the same time really looking forward to it coming off the back of the weekend.

“The away/home form makes no difference – we’ve just come off the back of a game at Dundee United where the atmosphere was incredibly home-sided.

“We’ll go down to Motherwell and look to win the game.”

Ross County have plenty in reserve

Jordan White scored a hat-trick to sink Dundee United last week, which delighted Mackay.

But he also nodded to the impact, once more, made by the men stepping off the bench to make their mark.

He added: “Everyone is part of it. When you go on the pitch you have to hit the ground running.

“That’s great credit to our sports science and medical team in terms of making sure the boys are in the correct physical condition.

“At the weekend, Nohan Kenneh and Simon Murray both came on and got assists, while Jordan Tillson came straight back into it again.

“Young Dylan Smith came on and got straight into the game against Steven Fletcher, one of the best centre forwards in the league.

“It was similar the week before (in the 2-0 win against Livingston) with Josh Stones and Alex Samuel.

“We’ve got to keep at that and make sure the ones who go on are actually bang on and ready to get into the game.”

Watson in frame for Fir Park return

Captain Keith Watson, who was sidelined last week, is back in contention for Saturday, but Josh Stones’ thigh injury keeps him out of action.

St Johnstone, who are three points in front of County, visit Dingwall on Wednesday before Mackay’s men round off their season a week on Saturday away to Derek McInnes’ Killie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]