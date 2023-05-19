Ross County boss Malky Mackay eager to keep ex-Staggies star Blair Spittal quiet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County boss Malky Mackay is not surprised his former midfielder Blair Spittal is a star performer at the heart of Motherwell’s revival.

And he hopes the 27-year-old is not at his sparkling best when the Staggies chase precious Premiership points at Fir Park on Saturday.

County – lifted two points clear of bottom spot after their 3-1 win at Dundee United last week – are hunting their third successive win, having defeated Livingston 2-0 seven days previously.

Spittal spent three years with the Dingwall club after leaving Partick Thistle and made the move to Motherwell last summer.

He’s amassed 39 appearances and chipped in with five goals and has helped ex-Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell’s team move up to seventh position.

Since taking over the manager’s job in February, Kettlewell’s side have won seven of their 11 fixtures and are now safe from the drop.

A familiar face in the Well side

Mackay knows his players will have to be on their guard as Spittal looks for an opening.

He said: “Blair is down there now and is someone I knew would end up having a good season – he’s a terrific kid and a good footballer.

“I loved having him here and I knew it was going to be a loss when he left. He’s another who is going to be dangerous at the weekend.

“It helps knowing what he can do. I know the threats from his dead balls and what he offers as a footballer. I know his strengths and I know maybe one weakness as well.”

Having stood strong when it mattered, County delivered a deadly display at Tannadice last week, which saw the teams trade places within the bottom two places of the Premiership.

County are two points clear of United and only one point behind Kilmarnock, with just three games to go in what will be a tense conclusion to the campaign.

As well as Spittal, Motherwell have Dutch striker Kevin van Veen, who was a PFA Scotland player of the season nominee, on a club-equalling scoring run of netting in eight successive top-table fixtures.

Mackay knows what Well can do, having suffered 5-0 and 2-0 defeats against the Steelmen this season in Dingwall, with van Veen scoring a treble and doubles in those games. It was 1-1 when the teams locked horns at Fir Park in January.

Atmosphere won’t rattle the Staggies

The County manager is confident his players have enough quality to rise to the challenge as they seek to head north with maximum points.

He said: “Stuart has done a great job.

“Kevin van Veen has clearly always been a really good player, but he has hit a really rich vein of form, which has helped them run away from the relegation situation. Undoubtedly, it is going to be a tough game.

“We go down there clearly wary of the strengths of Motherwell, but at the same time really looking forward to it coming off the back of the weekend.

“The away/home form makes no difference – we’ve just come off the back of a game at Dundee United where the atmosphere was incredibly home-sided.

“We’ll go down to Motherwell and look to win the game.”

Ross County have plenty in reserve

Jordan White scored a hat-trick to sink Dundee United last week, which delighted Mackay.

But he also nodded to the impact, once more, made by the men stepping off the bench to make their mark.

He added: “Everyone is part of it. When you go on the pitch you have to hit the ground running.

“That’s great credit to our sports science and medical team in terms of making sure the boys are in the correct physical condition.

“At the weekend, Nohan Kenneh and Simon Murray both came on and got assists, while Jordan Tillson came straight back into it again.

“Young Dylan Smith came on and got straight into the game against Steven Fletcher, one of the best centre forwards in the league.

“It was similar the week before (in the 2-0 win against Livingston) with Josh Stones and Alex Samuel.

“We’ve got to keep at that and make sure the ones who go on are actually bang on and ready to get into the game.”

Watson in frame for Fir Park return

Captain Keith Watson, who was sidelined last week, is back in contention for Saturday, but Josh Stones’ thigh injury keeps him out of action.

St Johnstone, who are three points in front of County, visit Dingwall on Wednesday before Mackay’s men round off their season a week on Saturday away to Derek McInnes’ Killie.