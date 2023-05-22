Ross County fan view: VAR hurt Staggies dear in both penalty boxes at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: VAR hurt Staggies dear in both penalty boxes at Motherwell

Penalty decisions go against County in frustrating loss to the Steelmen.

By Peter Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay questions referee Euan Anderson at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay questions referee Euan Anderson at Fir Park. Image: SNS

Ross County had a point snatched away from them in the sorest possible fashion at Fir Park, where the big talking points were again surrounding refereeing and the use of VAR.

A point would have been a fair result for both sides. Motherwell were in the ascendancy in terms of chances, but were having a poor day in the final third.

Ross County could have had the lead, but the Staggies had a penalty decision overturned by Euan Anderson, who went to the screen and adjudged there wasn’t enough evidence to award the spot-kick.

It was a harsh outcome for the Staggies – given Anderson blew for the penalty just as George Harmon fired the loose ball goalwards, likely missing the target due to the distraction of the referee’s whistle.

Motherwell’s Calum Butcher tackles County’s Connor Randall, which was initially awarded as a penalty before the decision was overturned. Image: SNS

How the refereeing team were able to conjure up 12 minutes of stoppages at the end of the game is baffling.

There was a lengthy stoppage when Ross County’s penalty was wrongfully overturned, but that issue combined with a few injuries should have amassed to nothing more than eight or nine minutes of stoppage time.

Already-sickened County supporters, who were chucked in the corner of the main stand, were hit with a double blow in the overly-lengthy added-on time.

Owura Edwards picked up his third needless red card of the season.

More failed dribbles and petulance led to his sending off, leaving Staggies fans seething with his sub-par performances and unprofessional behaviour throughout the season.

Down to 10 men and sitting on the back foot, we still looked strong in defence with striker Simon Murray filling in the gap at right wing-back.

The handball rule downed the Staggies, a Kevin van Veen penalty the outcome after Keith Watson’s arm collided with the ball as he used his body to prevent his man from having an easy run through.

That leaves County in the same position in the table thanks to results elsewhere, with the task of staying up still in our own hands.

A positive result against St Johnstone is key midweek as Dundee United and Killie clash.

What is confirmed is that there will be something very important to play for on the final day, be it 10th or 11th, in what is only going to be a nerve-racking tie in Ayrshire.

