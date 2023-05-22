Ross County fan view: VAR hurt Staggies dear in both penalty boxes at Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County had a point snatched away from them in the sorest possible fashion at Fir Park, where the big talking points were again surrounding refereeing and the use of VAR.

A point would have been a fair result for both sides. Motherwell were in the ascendancy in terms of chances, but were having a poor day in the final third.

Ross County could have had the lead, but the Staggies had a penalty decision overturned by Euan Anderson, who went to the screen and adjudged there wasn’t enough evidence to award the spot-kick.

It was a harsh outcome for the Staggies – given Anderson blew for the penalty just as George Harmon fired the loose ball goalwards, likely missing the target due to the distraction of the referee’s whistle.

How the refereeing team were able to conjure up 12 minutes of stoppages at the end of the game is baffling.

There was a lengthy stoppage when Ross County’s penalty was wrongfully overturned, but that issue combined with a few injuries should have amassed to nothing more than eight or nine minutes of stoppage time.

Already-sickened County supporters, who were chucked in the corner of the main stand, were hit with a double blow in the overly-lengthy added-on time.

Owura Edwards picked up his third needless red card of the season.

More failed dribbles and petulance led to his sending off, leaving Staggies fans seething with his sub-par performances and unprofessional behaviour throughout the season.

Down to 10 men and sitting on the back foot, we still looked strong in defence with striker Simon Murray filling in the gap at right wing-back.

The handball rule downed the Staggies, a Kevin van Veen penalty the outcome after Keith Watson’s arm collided with the ball as he used his body to prevent his man from having an easy run through.

That leaves County in the same position in the table thanks to results elsewhere, with the task of staying up still in our own hands.

A positive result against St Johnstone is key midweek as Dundee United and Killie clash.

What is confirmed is that there will be something very important to play for on the final day, be it 10th or 11th, in what is only going to be a nerve-racking tie in Ayrshire.