Ross County boss Malky Mackay hoping for a change in fortunes when St Johnstone visit Dingwall

Malky Mackay hopes fortunes favours the brave and his Ross County side deliver a winning performance against St Johnstone to push closer to Premiership safety on Wednesday night.

Two massive strokes of bad luck went against them in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Motherwell, leaving them 11th in the table with just two fixtures left.

After a VAR check, a penalty decision was overturned when they seemed certain to have the chance to take a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

Then, deep inside 12 minutes of stoppage-time, another VAR call led to a Motherwell spot-kick, which Kevin van Veen netted in his ninth successive top-table game.

‘This group are really at it’ – Mackay

Mackay has seen enough from his team to be hopeful about going into the game against St Johnstone, who secured their top-flight status with a 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

He said: “The squad are all in this together. They have been great. Other than the anomaly of the Hearts game (a 6-1 defeat in April), the last six weeks have been terrific.

“You look at how we’ve played against Celtic (a 2-0 defeat), St Johnstone (a 2-0 win), Aberdeen (a 1-0 loss). We have just beaten Livingston 2-0 and Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice and had such a close game on Saturday.

“Considering where we are in the league, this group are really at it and we just hope that at some point some of the luck turns in our favour, although you cannot rely on luck, you must try and make your own luck.”

Injuries and suspensions biting hard

County’s options were limited at the weekend, with just seven substitutes named.

A late red card for two swift bookings led to Bristol City loaneed Owura Edward being sent off for the third time this season, while defender Alex Iacovitti suffered an injury and was replaced after 55 minutes.

The Dingwall club’s manager admits they are low on numbers ahead of their midweek clash against the Perth Saints.

He said: “Our squad is stretched at the moment. We’ve had some real blows. We lost Ross Callachan to a cruciate injury, Gwion Edwards with a torn hamstring is out for months and we lost Eammon Brophy and Josh Stones and David Cancola was sick on Saturday.

“Owura Edwards was sent off, so he will be out. Alex Iacovitti took a pelvic knock, so we’re hoping he’ll be okay for Wednesday.”

Mackay ‘proud’ of his beaten players

Mackay stressed to his group after their heart-breaking loss in Lanarkshire how well they had played against a Well side now with eight wins from their 12 fixtures under former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell.

He added: “I thought it was a very even game, considering the rich vein of form Motherwell are in.

“I was really proud of the players and I told them that after the game on Saturday. They put so much effort into it.

“There were a couple of times where our quality could have been a little bit better. If we’d had created a couple of openings, we could have scored.

“But I felt it was a pretty entertaining game. It was two teams having a real go at it. There was no quarter given or asked at Fir Park.

“It was a hard one to take, but we must now move on. St Johnstone in Dingwall is one we’re looking forward to.”

Nothing between Staggies and Saints

It’s honours even between County and St Johnstone this term.

Goals from Simon Murray and David Cancola earned the Staggies their 2-0 win at McDiarmid Park last month.

The first meeting in Perth in September ended goalless, with Saints winning 2-1 at the Global Energy Stadium in December after Jack Baldwin was sent off when the host led 1-0.