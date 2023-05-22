Ross County’s Malky Mackay in VAR summit call over lack of handball ‘common sense’ and referees not being willing to ‘stand by’ on-field rulings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Malky Mackay in VAR summit call over lack of handball ‘common sense’ and referees not being willing to ‘stand by’ on-field rulings

A last-gasp loss at Motherwell - the result of a penalty awarded against County for handball - left the Staggies 11th with two games left.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Keith Watson handles the ball - which, after a VAR review, saw referee Alan Muir award a penalty which Kevin Van Veen scored to make it 1-0 Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County's Keith Watson handles the ball - which, after a VAR review, saw referee Alan Muir award a penalty which Kevin Van Veen scored to make it 1-0 Motherwell. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has urged Scottish referees to stand strong against pressure from VAR and apply common sense when it comes to handballs in the box.

On Saturday, having held Motherwell at 0-0 until deep within 12 minutes of stoppage-time at Fir Park, a VAR check over the ball making contact with Staggies defender Keith Watson’s hand led to a penalty, and Kevin van Veen buried the opportunity for a 1-0 Premiership win for the Steelmen. 

That point snatched away could be crucial as it dropped County from 10th in the live table to 11th by full-time. They occupy the relegation play-off spot, one point behind Kilmarnock and two points ahead of bottom side Dundee United with two massive closing games this week.

On Wednesday, County host St Johnstone, at the same time as Dundee United host Killie. Then, on Sunday, County travel to Rugby Park to tackle Derek McInnes’ Ayrshire side.

On handballs, Mackay feels officials should implement the common sense approach they apply to other areas of the game.

He said: “The (FIFA) handball rule is the rule and there is nothing we can do about it, but there’s common sense attached. Games need to be ruled with common sense, which seems to have gone from the situation.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay questions referee Euan Anderson at Fir Park. Image: SNS

“Common sense seems to be applied to the seven-second rule in terms of goalkeepers with their ball in their hands.

“Every week, goalkeepers have the ball in their hands for 15-20 seconds. It might be a wee bit of time-wasting, but it’s not really.

“That happens every week and it’s not challenged. But the rule is after seven seconds there should be a free-kick to the opposition.

“VAR is not picking up on it. Referees are not picking up on it. It’s common sense being attached to that law of the game.

“Another law of the game is FIFA now saying if the ball touches the hand anywhere at all which is outwith the side of the arm (then it’s a penalty).

“We got one given against us last week against Dundee United, which was ridiculous. Josh Sims jumps and blocks the ball, and it skimmed his pinkie, and it was a penalty against us.”

Refs need to stand by own decisions

Mackay, a former performance director at the SFA, feels referees must feel able to stand by their initial decision when they are asked by VAR to go to the monitor – a rare occurrence this season.

He added: “We played Celtic in April and it was standing at 0-0. Then, 10 seconds before half-time, Alex Iacovitti and Cameron Carter-Vickers go for the ball in the box.

“The ball skimmed (Alex’s) shoulder and a penalty was awarded. That was off the back of VAR. There was no clear-and-obvious situation there. No one (from Celtic) claimed for it.

“Every time (in Scotland) the referees go to the monitor, they do not stand by their decision.

“They are always changing their decision.

“No referee is saying: ‘I am seeing it in real-time. I am standing 10 yards from it’.”

Talks must start within Scottish FA

Mackay is urging the football authorities to get around the table to discuss where VAR is failing and try to sort it out.

He added: “I would hope a wider discussion internally about VAR and who makes decisions (in games) is going to be looked at by Crawford Allan (head of referee operations at the Scottish FA) and the SFA.

“I would hope at some point clubs and managers are then brought into that discussion.

“There is a lot of discord in terms of decisions being clear and obvious. It’s not working properly.

“VAR is being written about every week and it’s the referees’ reputations judged and spoken about, not mine or yours.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]