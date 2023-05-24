Malky Mackay insists Ross County’s final day remit does not change after late blow against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay insists Ross County’s final day remit does not change after late blow against St Johnstone

County take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday, knowing victory would secure Premiership safety.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists St Johnstone’s late equaliser does not change his side’s need for a victory in their final-day shootout against Kilmarnock.

The Staggies looked to be on their way to victory after turning around a two-goal deficit against Saints, with Jack Baldwin netting in the 90th minute.

Saints had time to peg County back though, courtesy of Ryan McGowan’s goal in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

It means County now trail 10th placed Kilmarnock by three points, when a victory would have meant they were still one point behind.

Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

County’s superior goal difference means they will be guaranteed safety if they triumph at Rugby Park, and Mackay insists he is taking heart from the courage his side showed to put themselves in a winning position against Saints in the first place.

He said: “We know exactly what we’ve got to do on Sunday.

“We took a blow last week near the end with decisions, and we took a blow in the last seconds against St Johnstone, but what I look at is the spirit to go and give everything they’ve got.

“That was fantastic how we played near the end, and how we fought in the whole second half to go ahead.

“That gives me great hope in terms of this group of players.

“I already know they have it, but our fans got to see that. It means we will just focus on the weekend going forward.”

On a night of ups and downs, Mackay was pleased with the way his players reacted to the varying stages of the match.

Victor Loturi in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Mackay added: “I thought we started quite well, and I’m reasonably happy with the whole first half.

“They caught us on the counter with their only shot on goal, and May – who is a good player – scores.

“There are terrific blocks on their line for three chances we had in the first half, so at half time it was just a case of asking for 10 per cent more energy and we would be fine.

“We lose a really lazy, sloppy tackle for the penalty to go 2-0 down, but I think that even before that we were still pressing well.

Jordan White makes it 2-2 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“The spirit that we showed in the team is something that really gave us the chance to fight back into it again.

“We came back well, we pushed and probed, and we held our nerve to go ahead.

“We lose a sucker punch at the very death, but in the grand scheme of things it changes nothing with Kilmarnock winning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]