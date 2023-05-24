Malky Mackay insists Ross County’s final day remit does not change after late blow against St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists St Johnstone’s late equaliser does not change his side’s need for a victory in their final-day shootout against Kilmarnock.

The Staggies looked to be on their way to victory after turning around a two-goal deficit against Saints, with Jack Baldwin netting in the 90th minute.

Saints had time to peg County back though, courtesy of Ryan McGowan’s goal in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

It means County now trail 10th placed Kilmarnock by three points, when a victory would have meant they were still one point behind.

County’s superior goal difference means they will be guaranteed safety if they triumph at Rugby Park, and Mackay insists he is taking heart from the courage his side showed to put themselves in a winning position against Saints in the first place.

He said: “We know exactly what we’ve got to do on Sunday.

“We took a blow last week near the end with decisions, and we took a blow in the last seconds against St Johnstone, but what I look at is the spirit to go and give everything they’ve got.

“That was fantastic how we played near the end, and how we fought in the whole second half to go ahead.

“That gives me great hope in terms of this group of players.

“I already know they have it, but our fans got to see that. It means we will just focus on the weekend going forward.”

On a night of ups and downs, Mackay was pleased with the way his players reacted to the varying stages of the match.

Mackay added: “I thought we started quite well, and I’m reasonably happy with the whole first half.

“They caught us on the counter with their only shot on goal, and May – who is a good player – scores.

“There are terrific blocks on their line for three chances we had in the first half, so at half time it was just a case of asking for 10 per cent more energy and we would be fine.

“We lose a really lazy, sloppy tackle for the penalty to go 2-0 down, but I think that even before that we were still pressing well.

“The spirit that we showed in the team is something that really gave us the chance to fight back into it again.

“We came back well, we pushed and probed, and we held our nerve to go ahead.

“We lose a sucker punch at the very death, but in the grand scheme of things it changes nothing with Kilmarnock winning.”