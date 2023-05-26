Ross County alive and kicking for Kilmarnock crunch, says ex-boss John Hughes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes says former club Ross County will be grateful to still have two chances to stay in the Premiership as their survival fight goes to the wire.

The Staggies’ 3-3 draw at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday was packed full of drama, which leaves them in the relegation play-off spot.

Malky Mackay’s men must win at Kilmarnock to trade places with their hosts on the final day of the league season this Sunday.

Dundee United, who lost 3-0 against Killie in midweek, are as good as down, as they require an eight-goal swing in their favour to drag County down to the bottom.

Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines, who look Championship-bound, travel to seventh-placed Motherwell on Sunday.

County stormed back from 2-0 down against the Perth Saints in Dingwall to take a 3-2 lead before Ryan McGowan’s stoppage-time goal denied them a win, which would have sent Dundee United down and moved them to within one point of Killie.

That late goal didn’t change matters for the Staggies as, with Kilmarnock winning, they still need to get three points at Rugby Park to secure safety without the sweat of a double-header play-off.

The team finishing 11th, currently County, will face Partick Thistle or Ayr United in the Premiership play-off final. Thistle take a 3-0 lead to Somerset Park on Friday night.

Hughes’ six-month stint in charge of County was successful as he kept the toiling side in the Premiership automatically in 2021 after replacing Stuart Kettlewell.

Ross County ‘still in there fighting’

And he feels County will be grateful they have the opportunity to remain in the top-flight, by defeating Killie or winning the play-offs.

He said: “If it means the play-offs and you get the chance to stay in the Premiership, you grab it with both hands.

“That’s the position Ross County are in. It was all touch and go on Wednesday night and Ross County could have found themselves like Dundee United, but thankfully they got the draw which keeps it alive. The late St Johnstone goal didn’t change their need to win at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“Ross County woke up on Thursday knowing they are still in there fighting, whereas Dundee United know it’s probably done and dusted for them.”

No Dundee derbies if United drop

Hughes, who works as a BBC Scotland pundit, says relegation will be difficult for Dundee United to take, especially with Dundee returning to the top flight next season.

He said: “Despite that late goal, Ross County will be delighted they have at least cemented their place in the play-offs unless something miraculous happens and Dundee United overturn the eight-goal deficit.

“For a club like Dundee United, there are a lot of good football people there. It is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland. They have been in the Championship before and it took them a few years to win their way back.

“With Dundee coming up and United going down, you’re not going to get the derby.

“There are good people at these clubs and I know how results can affect their lives. It’s not nice when you’re fighting relegation. I have been there, and you feel the tension.”

Thistle primed for play-off chance

Meanwhile, Hughes, a former Ayr United defender, will watch with interest as the Honest Men seek to overturn a 3-0 scoreline from the first semi-final at Partick last week.

He added: “It will be quite a game. Ayr, where I had some great times, will just need to look at Sheffield Wednesday last week and take inspiration from them.

“They were 4-0 down (in their League One play-off semi-final against Peterborough) and came back to win.

“That tie’s not over yet. Ayr will have a go. Partick will know that’s coming. I like Lee Bullen (Ayr boss) and Kris Doolan (Partick manager) and I wish them well.”

County and Kilmarnock fans may will be watching that game too, hoping their side are not the victors’ next opponents in ties due to be played on June 1 and 4.