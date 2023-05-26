Malky Mackay rallies Ross County for one last Premiership survival push against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Malky Mackay rallies Ross County for one last Premiership survival push against Kilmarnock

County know victory over Killie would clinch automatic safety, however any other result would send them into the relegation play-off.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay applauds the fans at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay applauds the fans at Motherwell. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is urging one final push from his Ross County team in their efforts to secure Premiership survival on Sunday.

The Staggies face Kilmarnock in their final league fixture at Rugby Park this weekend, knowing a victory would secure 10th spot.

Any other outcome would result in County having to contest the relegation play-off.

Although he accepts Killie go into the match as favourites, given their strong home form this season, Mackay insists his side is in confident mood having taken seven points from their four post-split fixtures.

Mackay said: “It’s going to be a tough game, clearly.

“Kilmarnock are a bit like ourselves in terms of their ups and downs over the season, but we will go down there and try to beat them.

Ross County triumphed 3-0 when they last met Kilmarnock in January. Image: SNS

“The spirit of my team over the last few weeks and months is there for all to see.

“We don’t give up, and I think we’ve shown that in a number of games.

“Dundee United, after their loss, need an eight goal swing, so it doesn’t change anything for us.

“We’ve got to make sure we go down to Kilmarnock and try to win the game.

“They are the home team, so they will go into that as favourites.

“They’re coming off the back of a win on Wednesday, so we’ve got to go down there and make sure we give the best version of ourselves.

“We will see where it falls after that.”

Staggies’ squad pushed to limit

County’s options have been severely limited by a number of injuries, with only six substitutes named for Wednesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with St Johnstone.

The Staggies hope to have defender Alex Iacovitti back from injury to face Killie, while Owura Edwards will return from suspension.

Mackay is also confident Yan Dhanda will be fit, after he limped off in the latter stages.

Despite the restricted options, Mackay is thrilled with the contribution his substitutes have made in recent weeks.

Mackay added: “You can see that the team has changed over the season. If I see people doing well they go in, and then they are judged on what they do on the pitch.

“Alex Samuel was immense when he came on the pitch. I think he deserved a goal, he caused mayhem when he came on.

Alex Samuel in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“It was good to get David Cancola back involved again as well after his illness.

“I could pick out various people, but I thought Dylan Smith was immense at the back.”

County fans have part to play

Mackay says the Staggies’ support also have a key role to play in Ayrshire, and he hopes to reward those who make the long journey for the crunch fixture.

He added: “It was incredible when I looked up at Tannadice and saw nearly 500 of our fans.

Ross County fans at Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I understand the times we live in, and how far away we are from the central belt – and further when we’re talking about Kilmarnock.

“They were fabulous on Wednesday, and I like to think they saw players fighting for the jersey as much as the fans love it.

“It will be a good atmosphere down at Kilmarnock, and I would like to see as many of our fans as possible, because they’ve got a team who are giving them everything.”

