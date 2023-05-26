Malky Mackay rallies Ross County for one last Premiership survival push against Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is urging one final push from his Ross County team in their efforts to secure Premiership survival on Sunday.

The Staggies face Kilmarnock in their final league fixture at Rugby Park this weekend, knowing a victory would secure 10th spot.

Any other outcome would result in County having to contest the relegation play-off.

Although he accepts Killie go into the match as favourites, given their strong home form this season, Mackay insists his side is in confident mood having taken seven points from their four post-split fixtures.

Mackay said: “It’s going to be a tough game, clearly.

“Kilmarnock are a bit like ourselves in terms of their ups and downs over the season, but we will go down there and try to beat them.

“The spirit of my team over the last few weeks and months is there for all to see.

“We don’t give up, and I think we’ve shown that in a number of games.

“Dundee United, after their loss, need an eight goal swing, so it doesn’t change anything for us.

“We’ve got to make sure we go down to Kilmarnock and try to win the game.

“They are the home team, so they will go into that as favourites.

“They’re coming off the back of a win on Wednesday, so we’ve got to go down there and make sure we give the best version of ourselves.

“We will see where it falls after that.”

Staggies’ squad pushed to limit

County’s options have been severely limited by a number of injuries, with only six substitutes named for Wednesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with St Johnstone.

The Staggies hope to have defender Alex Iacovitti back from injury to face Killie, while Owura Edwards will return from suspension.

Mackay is also confident Yan Dhanda will be fit, after he limped off in the latter stages.

Despite the restricted options, Mackay is thrilled with the contribution his substitutes have made in recent weeks.

Mackay added: “You can see that the team has changed over the season. If I see people doing well they go in, and then they are judged on what they do on the pitch.

“Alex Samuel was immense when he came on the pitch. I think he deserved a goal, he caused mayhem when he came on.

“It was good to get David Cancola back involved again as well after his illness.

“I could pick out various people, but I thought Dylan Smith was immense at the back.”

County fans have part to play

Mackay says the Staggies’ support also have a key role to play in Ayrshire, and he hopes to reward those who make the long journey for the crunch fixture.

He added: “It was incredible when I looked up at Tannadice and saw nearly 500 of our fans.

“I understand the times we live in, and how far away we are from the central belt – and further when we’re talking about Kilmarnock.

“They were fabulous on Wednesday, and I like to think they saw players fighting for the jersey as much as the fans love it.

“It will be a good atmosphere down at Kilmarnock, and I would like to see as many of our fans as possible, because they’ve got a team who are giving them everything.”