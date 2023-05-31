Analysis: Previous form counts for nothing as Ross County approach decisive play-off against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Analysis: Previous form counts for nothing as Ross County approach decisive play-off against Partick Thistle

County will play the Jags over two legs, with their Premiership status on the line.

Ross County suffered 3-1 defeat against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross County suffered 3-1 defeat against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County must stand up to the rigours of cup football in the coming days if they are to maintain their Premiership status.

The Staggies need not worry about points tallies or league placings any longer. As a result of being the 11th best team in the Premiership over 38 games, Malky Mackay’s men will have to secure top-flight survival the hard way.

Standing in their way is a rampant Partick Thistle outfit, who are looking to create history by becoming the only fourth-placed Championship side to advance through the play-offs.

Since they were introduced in 2014, only three sides have been promoted at the expense of the second-bottom Premiership side.

Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

On each of those occasions however, Hamilton Accies, Livingston and Dundee all finished runners-up in the Championship. That meant they played only four extra games in addition to their domestic league campaign.

While it is often the case that second-tier sides can run out of steam by the time they reach the play-off final stage, Partick appear to be improving with every passing hurdle.

Kris Doolan’s men are unbeaten in 10 matches, and have racked up 16 goals in their four play-off games so far.

They will approach the tie against the Staggies fresh from a 5-0 away win against Ayr United, which amounted to an eight-goal aggregate victory without reply against the Honest Men.

It is impressive form, which has led many to believe Thistle are in with a great chance of ending their five-year absence from the top flight.

County aiming to make Premiership credentials count

There is no doubt that County will be a step up in opposition for the Jags compared to the sides they have beaten on their way to the final.

Despite finishing their league campaign with a below-par display in defeat to Kilmarnock, the Staggies showed enough in their post-split fixtures to indicate they are not doomed to the drop.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

While a seven-point haul was not enough to secure automatic safety, it succeeded in saving them from a precarious position they found themselves in following their 6-1 loss to Hearts.

Mackay has admitted that staving off direct relegation seemed a tall order at that point, given that defeat left his side four points adrift at the foot of the table.

He will therefore have taken their escaping of that fate as a minor victory – but fully in the knowledge it will count for nothing unless the Staggies can capitalise on their second chance through the play-offs.

This will be County’s first experience of the play-offs in the nine years they have been established.

Bearing in mind the knockout nature of the Staggies’ final hurdle, recent form will be irrelevant as County seek to impose themselves on the task in front of them.

Ross County celebrate Jordan White’s goal against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

While the Staggies will aim for a positive result on Thursday, they will also be mindful the tie cannot be won or lost in Glasgow’s west end.

All will become clear by Sunday evening, by which point County will have needed to come through a serious test of mettle in order to secure a fifth successive season among Scotland’s elite.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Jordan White receives treatment against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay remains hopeful Jordan White could feature in Ross County's play-off tie against…
Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Keith Watson says Ross County have no time to dwell before Premiership play-off against…
Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Duncan Shearer: Billy Mckay's impact will determine Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup hopes against Celtic
Jordan White receives treatment against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jordan White to be assessed ahead of Ross County's Premiership play-offs following head collision…
Ross County suffered 3-1 defeat against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Yan Dhanda makes his way to the penalty spot in Ross County's match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda says Ross County survival would cap most enjoyable spell of career so…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay applauds the fans at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rallies Ross County for one last Premiership survival push against Kilmarnock
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - MAY 20: County's Owura Edwards looks dejected as he is sent off after a second yellow card during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Ross County at Fir Park, on May 20, 2023, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Ross County player shown red card after admitting driving offences
Former Ross County manager John Hughes will be on BBC Scotland duty this weekend as the Premiership relegation battles comes to its dramatic conclusion. Image: SNS
Ross County alive and kicking for Kilmarnock crunch, says ex-boss John Hughes
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County will go all out to secure automatic Premiership safety…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]