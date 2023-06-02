Malky Mackay says Ross County fans can help Staggies recover Premiership play-off against Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has urged Ross County’s fans to rally behind their cause as the Staggies aim to turn around their Premiership play-off tie against Partick Thistle.

County were defeated 2-0 by the Jags in Thursday’s first leg at Firhill, which leaves them with a big task on their hands to salvage their top-flight status.

Around 500 Staggies fans made the trip to Glasgow, with the Dingwall outfit benefitting from home advantage in Sunday’s decisive second leg.

Mackay says having the home crowd behind them will give County the best possible chance of clawing back the deficit.

He said: “The message is to keep sticking with us. They were great on Thursday night.

“It’s a long way from the Highlands and it was great that so many of them came down.

“I think there was a wee bit of misfortune with the sending off which changed the dynamics of the game.

“But I think they will see players trying for the jersey. They saw the blocks coming in near the end.

“If nothing else, they will have seen players who are really trying hard to make sure we pull this back.

“Going back to Dingwall, there will be a good crowd I would imagine.”

Mackay believes County can cause Thistle problems at home

The Staggies’ cause was not helped by the first half dismissal of teenage defender Dylan Smith at a stage when County were already trailing to Aidan Fitzpatrick’s opener.

Former County forward Brian Graham doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time, however County put up a strong resistance in the second half to prevent any further damage.

Mackay saw enough encouraging signs to suggest his side can cause Thistle problems with 11 men on the field in the return leg at Victoria Park.

He added: “They went down to 10 men and in the second half they did go and create.

“We went on the break and threatened their goal a couple of times.

“We had set-plays, and there was the one that broke for Owura Edwards. If he took a better touch he was passing the ball into the net from six yards.

“There was one that broke to Jordan White where they got a good block to put it over.

“To still pose some kind of threat was what we needed.

“When we had 11 on the pitch we had some good attempts, and we will have 11 back on the pitch again.

“I will show them evidence of the fact that last Wednesday we went 2-0 down in the first 10 minutes of the second half against St Johnstone, and we scored three. It’s not any different.”

Staggies boss encouraged by defensive resistance

Mackay believes keeping the second half goalless at Firhill on Thursday gives his players a platform to build on come the start of the return leg.

The Staggies boss added: “I was proud of the fact that when I came in at half-time I said that it could not go any further than two, and they did that.

“Everything from then on was about making sure we refocused and got ready for Sunday, knowing it’s 2-0.

“It’s half-time and we are 2-0 down with 90 minutes to go.

“The only thing on the players’ minds will be going out there and trying to beat Partick Thistle.”