Duncan Shearer: Big summer ahead for Highland clubs after dramatic end to the season

Both Ross County and Caley Thistle have work to do ahead of the new campaign.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay celebrated as his side avoid relegation on Sunday. Image: SNS
By Duncan Shearer

Ross County live to fight another day as a Scottish Premiership club – but it is clear manager Malky Mackay has work to do this summer.

I’m still processing what I watched unfold on Sunday in Dingwall, but it certainly made for great entertainment.

The penalty shoot-out win over Partick Thistle secured survival and sparked jubilant scenes, which were understandable.

But now the emotions are dying down, I imagine the Staggies manager is thinking long and hard about what needs to be done to avoid a repeat next season.

County need a goalscorer and a centre-back for starters.

But it is easier said than done.

Convincing players to come north to the Highlands is a challenging task. Getting them to stay if they thrive seems a near-impossible task.

I’ve watched Ross Stewart, Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook, to name three, all have impressive campaigns with County before being lured away by other clubs.

Regan Charles-Cook. Image: SNS

The constant need to rebuild makes any manager’s job difficult, but when you add in the geography element, it is even tougher for clubs like County and Caley Thistle.

A big summer lies ahead for the club and the manager needs to get his recruitment spot-on to avoid a repeat of this season.

A penalty shoot-out to avoid relegation is too close for comfort.

Play-off was a rollercoaster of emotion

Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County’s play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

I fancied County to score a couple before the game, but my fear was always that Partick would do the same, and had the Jags had their shooting boots with them in the Highlands, they would have.

The visitors missed too many chances, but ultimately I think it is their failure to capitalise on playing against 10 men in the first leg at Firhill last week which cost them promotion.

The 2-0 first leg advantage should have been doubled and the Jags let County off the hook.

It did not look like that would be the case after the first 45 minutes, though, as County looked dead and buried at half-time.

They had run of ideas and there was a distinct lack of energy in the team with too many sideways passes being played.

Mackay’s all-or-nothing approach paid off

Mackay had no option but to go for broke and he sent Simon Murray on and switched to a 4-3-3 formation and it paid off.

Simon Murray came off the bench to help lead County’s fightback against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Murray and Alex Samuel were out wide with Jordan White through the middle and Partick simply could not cope as the two wide players tore the full backs to shreds.

That pressure eventually paid off with the penalty.

Much like the Jack Grealish penalty incident in the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, it did seem harsh to see handball given, but County took their chance when it came.

Partick then shipped a second within seconds and all of a sudden it was the Alamo in Dingwall and the Staggies deservedly equalised in the 90th minute.

Suddenly that six games of football in the play-offs looked to have caught up with the visitors.

Partick’s willpower to keep going was admirable, but in terms of fitness County looked stronger in the extra 30 minutes.

It was still a shame to see the game decided on penalties, though. Cup shoot-outs are hard enough, but the pressure of an entire season being determined by spot-kicks is another level.

The Partick directors were sat in front of me in the stand and I could see the colour drain from their faces as the outcome ebbed and flowed in dramatic fashion.

Watching millions of pounds of revenue slip from your grasp can do that I suppose.

Doddsy has earned the chance to lead Caley Thistle next season

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA.

Billy Dodds is the man to lead Caley Thistle again next season.

With 13 players out of contract at Caledonian Stadium, the club faces a huge summer as they regroup for another season in the Championship.

Robbie Deas is off to pastures new after agreeing a move to Kilmarnock and no doubt more players will move on.

Missing out on the play-offs was a bitter pill to swallow for Inverness, who fought through a pretty horrendous list of injuries to get back in the hunt only to lose their last game of the league season against Ayr United.

With Dundee United dropping into the Championship the stage is set for another thrilling campaign in Scotland’s second tier.

Partick Thistle finished the season strongly and were seconds away from winning promotion.

Ayr United are decent while Raith Rovers look to be investing heavily in their squad already.

We’re into June now and it is important Inverness get cracking on their squad ahead of the League Cup group stage, which will herald the start of the new season on July 15.

Doddsy has earned the right to stay on.

Leading the club to the Scottish Cup final was a remarkable feat and his players did not let the club down with a spirited showing in a losing effort to Celtic on Saturday.

It was always going to be a big ask of the squad to create an upset, but they stayed in the game, restricted Celtic to very few goalscoring chances and pushed the treble winners to the very end.

Inverness can go into the break with their heads knowing they gave a good account of themselves on the big stage.

Now the challenge is to ensure they are in the promotion hunt next season – and Doddsy is the man to lead that charge.

Shinnie remains the key target for Aberdeen

Bringing Graeme Shinnie back to Pittodrie must be a priority for the Dons. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

I am fascinated to see what a Barry Robson Aberdeen team is going to look like.

The Dons boss did a terrific job of leading the Dons back into Europe and Saturday’s Scottish Cup final result confirmed Aberdeen will have a minimum of eight European games to look forward to next season.

I’m delighted for my old club as I know how special European nights are at Pittodrie and it’s great for everyone involved to have an extended run to look forward to next season.

I hope Barry gets the money he needs to reshape the squad, as it will be a big ask to juggle European and domestic commitments.

It looks like Ross McCrorie is heading out the door to Bristol City, but Nicky Devlin is a fine replacement for the departing full-back.

Devlin is an experienced player who was captain at Livingston. That leadership will be a great asset to the squad.

Talking of leadership – I still believe securing a return to Graeme Shinnie is crucial.

I am quite sure Graeme wants it to happen and he and the Dons are a perfect fit.

There are players who just fit the shirt of the club they play for and represent everything about them.

Graeme comes into that category for me, and if Barry can bring him back to Pittodrie, it would be one of his most important signings of the summer.

