Defender Jack Baldwin says Ross County must use experience of near-relegation to surge up Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Defender Jack Baldwin says Ross County must use experience of near-relegation to surge up Premiership

The Staggies saw off Championship Partick Thistle in dramatic fashion in their play-off final to keep Premiership status.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Jack Baldwin celebrates after his side avoided relegation by beating Partick Thistle on penalties in the Premiership play-off final on Sunday. Image: SNS
Ross County's Jack Baldwin celebrates after his side avoided relegation by beating Partick Thistle on penalties in the Premiership play-off final on Sunday. Image: SNS

Jack Baldwin insists Ross County “must be doing something right” to have secured their Premiership status for a 10th year out of 11.

Sunday’s stunning play-off final comeback triumph against Championship Partick Thistle, where they came from 3-0 down on aggregate with 20 minutes to go to equalise, before going on to win via a penalty shoot-out, will live long in the memory.

Since coming up in 2012, County have only dropped out of the top league once – in 2017-18, with Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson leading them straight back up in time for the 18-19 campaign.

Experienced defender Baldwin thinks Malky Mackay’s current Staggies cohort must use their experience of narrowly surviving relegation as a catalyst for improvement next term.

He said: “We need to build on this. We had a good season last year and we knew other teams would strengthen and it would not be quite the same league.

“A lack of consistency has let us down a lot this year. We’d win a game then not pick up a result the next week.

“This is a good platform for us to build upon. We have got a shorter break now over the summer and we will be straight back in working, ready to make sure we don’t have to go through that again.

“At the start of this season, we looked at our position with the manager and the chairman.

“Last season, finishing in the top six was fantastic for the club. We don’t just want to be in the Premiership to make up the numbers.

“The topic, the over-riding feeling, is County are doing well to be staying in the Premiership for a 10th season.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin challenges Partick  Thistle’s Scott Tiffoney. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

“We must be doing something right at this club to be holding our own and competing, so we will regroup this summer and come back and make sure we’re not in this position again.”

Baldwin scored penalty in training

Englishman Baldwin, 29, was delighted and relieved to have come through the most epic of matches, especially as his shoot-out penalty when locked at 3-3 was saved by David Mitchell.

He said: “Believe it or not, I was confident stepping up there to take it.

“We practised penalties on Saturday, (as) Don (Cowie, assistant manager) said it would be a possibility that the tie could go to penalties.

“He said: ‘pick a spot, be confident, don’t change your mind’, and that is the way I went in training on Saturday, and I scored.

“Listen, we can laugh and joke about it now, because we’re still in the Premiership, but had we not won, it would have been devastating.

“Hopefully, I won’t be put in that position too many more times.”

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin sees his penalty saved in the shoot-out with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

‘We were never down and out’

Not many people would have given County hope of coming back in the play-off final, especially from a three-goal deficit so late on.

However, the former Bristol Rovers stopper insists the team never stopped believing.

He added: “I think we put a lot into the game. We’d scored five goals in our last two home games, so we were confident that, if we could get a goal, we could score more than one.

“Conceding the first goal was a bit of a blow, but we never really felt like we were down and out.

“We have got such an honest, hard-working, bunch of lads, we keep fighting until the end, so we feel relieved and delighted that we’re still a Premiership team.”

Key red card decision went for Ross County

It seemed as if County captain Keith Watson would be sent off for a midfield challenge on Sunday, but – after a VAR check – it was downgraded to a yellow.

Baldwin felt, with Dylan Smith having seen red in the first leg, they were ready for anything against Partick.

He said: “That would have been huge if Keith had been sent off, but I think, even if that did transpire, we still would have given absolutely everything.

“At Firhill on Thursday, we showed when we went down to 10 men, we could still dominate the ball and create chances. We would still have chucked everything at it.

“We have been on the wrong side of some crazy decisions this year, but thankfully, on Sunday, that one went for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group
Viaplay Cup: Caley Thistle drawn with Championship winners Dundee; Peterhead to face Dundee United
George Harmon celebrates Ross County's play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
George Harmon says Ross County will be stronger for coming through nerve-shredding Premiership play-off…
Victor Loturi in action against Partick Thistle. Image: PA
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi named in Canada squad for Concacaf Nations League finals
Celtic's Callum McGregor lifts the Viaplay Cup. Imge: SNS.
Viaplay Cup seedings confirmed - who do you want in your team's group?
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Focus on four stirring Ross County and Caley Thistle crunch comebacks
Josh Sims celebrates with Ross County supporters following the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Josh Sims keen to share glory with Ross County team-mates after netting winning play-off…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay thrilled to secure Ross County's Premiership future following last year's extensive rebuild
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Ross County shoot-out hero Ross Laidlaw reveals he practised taking a penalty in build-up…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay celebrated as his side avoid relegation on Sunday. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Big summer ahead for Highland clubs after dramatic end to the season
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor expects gulf between city sides and other Premiership teams…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]