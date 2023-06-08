George Harmon says Ross County will be stronger for coming through nerve-shredding Premiership play-off experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

George Harmon says Ross County will be stronger for coming through nerve-shredding Premiership play-off experience

The Staggies had to dig deep to avoid relegation, after staging a dramatic turnaround against Partick Thistle.

By Andy Skinner
George Harmon celebrates Ross County's play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
George Harmon celebrates Ross County's play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

George Harmon hopes Ross County can build strength from their narrow relegation escape.

The Staggies looked to be destined for the second-tier when they found themselves 3-0 down to Partick Thistle with only 19 minutes of their Premiership play-off final remaining.

A remarkable comeback took the tie to extra-time, before Malky Mackay’s men triumphed on penalties.

English left back Harmon netted the equalising goal in the 91st minute, before slotting home a spot-kick during the shoot-out.

Ross County’s George Harmon celebrates following the play-off win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

It caps a successful debut season in Scotland for the 22-year-old, who joined from English non-league side Oxford City last summer.

After being forced to dig deep to keep the Staggies in the league, Harmon reckons he can only learn from the experience.

He said: “As a team we can enjoy this moment but looking back at the season we shouldn’t have been in this position with the quality we have.

“Next season we need to get momentum and kick on up the league.

“Will we be stronger after this? I think so.

“We had a big summer last year with a lot of players coming in.

“Now we have a year’s experience and this was my first year as a pro. I can learn from that and move on to next year.”

Harmon knew Staggies had fightback in them

Despite County being in a precarious position for much of the play-off tie, Harmon insists his side never lost belief in their cause.

Harmon added: “We were in this position for a reason.

George Harmon celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle. Image: PA

“A lot of people wrote us off after the Hearts game and then going into the split.

“Even after last Thursday, outside our dressing room people thought it was over.

“But we knew we had enough quality and belief that we could turn it around.

“With 20 minutes left, to get it to extra time showed how special the group we have are.

“At no point did we think the tie was over. I don’t know if Partick got carried away a bit at 3-0.

“On Thursday we said that 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline.

“We had the character and spirit to turn it around and the quality.”

Defender pleased to chip in at vital moments

Harmon’s strike against Thistle was his third of the season, having broken into the team in October when fellow left back Ben Purrington suffered a long-term ankle injury.

The former West Bromwich Albion youngster was pleased he was able to hold his nerve during the shoot-out – given Thistle would have won the tie had he missed his spot-kick.

George Harmon converts his penalty in the shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

He added: “I have been getting into good positions all season but not scored as many as I would like.

“The manager told me I had to remain calm and then execute the shot. I was delighted to see it hitting the net.

“That was my first professional penalty, so I think that naivety of not having that experience probably helped.

“I picked my spot and thankfully I slotted it away.

“When I saw it going on I was relieved to be honest. Jack Baldwin had missed so the pressure was ramped up on me.

“I didn’t realise what it meant at the time to be honest.

“The goalkeepers had told us what they like and don’t like when facing a penalty so I took that on board.

“All you have to do is beat the keeper and it doesn’t matter how it goes in.

“I would take another one, hopefully not in the play-offs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group
Viaplay Cup: Caley Thistle drawn with Championship winners Dundee; Peterhead to face Dundee United
Victor Loturi in action against Partick Thistle. Image: PA
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi named in Canada squad for Concacaf Nations League finals
Celtic's Callum McGregor lifts the Viaplay Cup. Imge: SNS.
Viaplay Cup seedings confirmed - who do you want in your team's group?
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Focus on four stirring Ross County and Caley Thistle crunch comebacks
Josh Sims celebrates with Ross County supporters following the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Josh Sims keen to share glory with Ross County team-mates after netting winning play-off…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay thrilled to secure Ross County's Premiership future following last year's extensive rebuild
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Ross County shoot-out hero Ross Laidlaw reveals he practised taking a penalty in build-up…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay celebrated as his side avoid relegation on Sunday. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Big summer ahead for Highland clubs after dramatic end to the season
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor expects gulf between city sides and other Premiership teams…
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
Conference League proposal dramatically WITHDRAWN ahead of SFA AGM

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]