Analysis: How big a void will Ross County’s nine departing players leave in Malky Mackay’s squad?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Analysis: How big a void will Ross County’s nine departing players leave in Malky Mackay’s squad?

The Staggies are losing four out of contract players, while five loanees have reached the end of their temporary deals.

Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Malky Mackay has cleared the way for Ross County to bolster their squad – with nine players on their way out at Victoria Park.

The Staggies, unlike in previous seasons, have a strong core of last term’s pool under contract for the new campaign.

County will once again be able to offer new recruits the incentive of Premiership football, following their remarkable play-off triumph over Partick Thistle.

With four players leaving at the end of their contracts, and five loanees returning to their parent clubs, we look at some of the areas in which the Staggies boss will be looking to identify replacements.

Keith Watson

Defender

Appearances: 142

Goals: 3

Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS.

Skipper Watson moves on, having been County’s longest-serving player.

He joined the Dingwall side in 2018, following the club’s relegation to the Championship. He had been released by St Johnstone, having spent the end of the previous campaign on loan at Hartlepool.

Watson’s vast experience was pivotal for County in the second-tier, as he helped Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson’s side to the Championship title and the Irn-Bru Challenge Cup in a double winning campaign.

In the last four seasons in the Premiership, Watson has at times found himself in and out of the side but has always been a reliable defensive option at either centre-half or right-back.

Given his body-on-the-line approach, Watson was a key asset in the latter stages of games in which County were looking to see out a result.

Ross County’s Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

After taking over as manager in 2021, one of Malky Mackay’s first acts was to name Watson club captain, with Jack Baldwin given the role of team captain.

In November, Mackay said of Watson: “For me, individuals like that are gold. The more of them you can get at your club the better and it is why I named Keith club captain and why I wanted him to be the ambassador for the club. Keith leads by example.”

Alex Iacovitti

Defender

Appearances: 116

Goals: 12

Alex Iacovitti. Image: SNS

Defender Iacovitti has opted to move on after spending three years in the Highlands.

Since being brought in from Oldham Athletic by Stuart Kettlewell in 2020, Iacovitti has been a highly consistent performer in the heart of the Staggies’ backline.

In the last two seasons in particular, under the management of Malky Mackay, Iacovitti has formed a formidable partnership with Jack Baldwin. Although Baldwin remains under contract for next term the loss of Iacovitti will be a blow for the Staggies boss, who persuaded the 25-year-old to remain at Victoria Park for another 12 months when his contract expired this time last year.

Last September, Mackay said: “I have spoken a lot with him about what I see in him, in his aggression and will to defend. A lot of people don’t want to do that these days, but he has a desire to stop the ball going in the net.

Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti celebrates after making it 2-0 against Celtic in the Betfred Cup.

“Over the last year, he is as consistent a performer as we’ve had.”

Iacovitti’s defensive statistics show he will be a key component to replace, having topped the Staggies’ clearances (261) and interceptions (69) charts last season (Source – Statsbomb).

He also chipped in with some important goals during his time with the Staggies, most memorably the clinching second goal in the League Cup victory against Celtic at Parkhead in his first season with the club.

David Cancola

David Cancola in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Midfielder

Appearances: 64

Goals: 3

Austrian midfielder Cancola was on trial at the Staggies under previous manager John Hughes in January 2021, but it was Mackay who was in charge by the time he arrived permanently that summer.

Cancola brought a number of useful attributes to the Staggies midfield, with good technical ability matched by a healthy grit.

He had something of a stop-start first season in Scotland, having struggled to shake off injury problems which limited him to 18 outings.

David Cancola in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Although he was in and out of Mackay’s starting line-up last term, he was a thoroughly dependable player when called upon. He appeared to be trusted by the Staggies boss to play in big games, and was more often than not in the side when they faced Celtic or Rangers.

Cancola was heavily involved during County’s great escape, netting in an important 2-0 win over St Johnstone in April.

Dominic Samuel

Forward

Appearances: 46

Goals: 2

Dominic Samuel in action against Hearts. Image: SNS

Englishman Samuel was Mackay’s second signing as County manager in 2021, joining on a two-year deal from Gillingham.

He arrived in Scotland having played for some big clubs in England such as Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Reading.

His career showed him to have been far from prolific, and unfortunately for County he was unable to fulfil his potential in Dingwall.

Samuel started Mackay’s first match in charge against St Johnstone, however the Staggies boss did not take long to favour Jordan White leading the line.

There were occasions in which Samuel would partner White during his first season, and he often showed some very neat link up attributes on the ball which made him a decent outlet.

Dominic Samuel scores against Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS

He produced a negligible goal return during his two years at County however, with a close range finish against Dundee in December 2021 only followed up by a strike against Buckie Thistle in the League Cup group stage last term.

Samuel was way down the pecking order by the time Mackay restocked his attacking options in January, and he had not featured on the pitch since a trip to Aberdeen just after the turn of the year.

Owura Edwards

Winger

Appearances: 36

Goals: 5

Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

Winger Edwards was among the first players drafted in by Mackay last summer, joining on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

Edwards’ rapid pace instantly caught the eye among County supporters, and he went into the season in confident mood after netting two excellent strikes in a 7-0 win over East Fife in the League Cup group stage.

The crossbar denied Edwards a stunning goal on the opening day of the league season against Hearts at Tynecastle, which may have given him the impetus to attack the campaign with confidence.

Although he finished the season with a tally of five goals, inconsistency was a common theme from the 22-year-old. He hit some decent form going into the winter break, most notably his performance in the 3-2 win over St Mirren in November, but the emergence of the highly productive Yan Dhanda into Mackay’s side prompted a change of shape which limited Edwards’ action.

Ross County’s Owura Edwards and Rangers’ Adam Devine in action. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

After starting six of County’s first seven matches following the restart, Edwards was dropped from the starting line-up following the Scottish Cup defeat to Hamilton Accies in January and made only one further start in the Premiership play-off first leg against Partick Thistle.

In his final 13 outings for the Staggies, Edwards was sent off three times, and it come the end of the campaign Mackay clearly felt he was getting more end product from other attacking options.

Nohan Kenneh

Midfielder

Appearances: 19

Goals: 0

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

The addition of Hibernian midfielder Kenneh was an intriguing move by Mackay, which kick started a spree of five January arrivals.

On one hand the 20-year-old was still finding his feet in senior football, having been picked up by Hibs after his release by Leeds United last summer.

The fact he had made 19 appearances, of which all but three were starts, during the first half of the season suggested that he was by no means out of the picture at Easter Road.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Kenneh made the move to the Highlands in an effort to accelerate his development and he proved a useful short-term acquisition, bringing a physical dimension to the Staggies’ midfield which had previously been lacking.

He provided four assists during his time in Dingwall, and earned his first senior international recognition in March when he was capped twice by Liberia.

Josh Stones

Forward

Appearances: 6

Goals: 0

Ross County forward Josh Stones. Image: SNS

During a busy January which saw Mackay primarily focus on attacking reinforcements, 19-year-old Stones resembled something of an untested acquisition on loan from Wigan Athletic.

With one first team appearance under his belt at the Latics, Stones’ only previous sustained run of action had come with non-league outfit Guiseley, where his form had convinced the League One outfit to sign him as an exciting future prospect.

Stones’ strong build was clear to see and he looked to have the attributes to make himself a nuisance for opposition defenders.

Josh Stones in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

In just six substitute appearances he did not have the opportunity to make a telling impact on the side however. In the first four of those he amassed just 33 minutes of action, coming to closest to scoring in the latter stages of a narrow 1-0 loss to Aberdeen.

He was handed lengthier game time in matches against Hearts and Livingston, at which point he looked like being prepared for a more important role in the side after the split, only to suffer an injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Eamonn Brophy

Forward

Appearances: 8

Goals: 3

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

Once-capped Scotland forward Brophy was County’s headline signing during the January window, after arriving on loan from St Mirren.

Brophy had just one starting outing for the Buddies under his belt this season, having fallen out of favour in Paisley.

Despite that he took just 13 minutes to score on his debut, in what proved to be a vital 3-0 win over Kilmarnock towards the tail end of January.

That was quickly followed up by a double in an equally crucial 4-0 win over Dundee United, at which point he already looked like he would be vital to County’s survival hopes.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting Ross County’s opener against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Brophy’s arrival also coincided with Jordan White hitting an improved run of goalscoring form, with the gave him added merit at the sharp end of the Staggies’ attack.

Those would prove to be his only goals during what looked to be such a promising loan spell before a thigh injury against St Johnstone in early April curtailed his season.

The Staggies were able to avoid relegation but their survival may well have been wrapped up sooner had Brophy been able to continue his excellent form into the run-in.

Brophy is a player many Staggies fans would love to see back in the Highlands, but with a year left on his contract at St Mirren it would clearly come at a not insignificant cost.

Gwion Edwards

Winger

Appearances: 5

Goals: 0

Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

The move to bring Welshman Edwards to Dingwall ran into the dying stages of the January transfer window before being completed, with the winger joining Wigan Athletic team-mate Stones in making the loan switch north.

Edwards was another January addition with little game time behind him, having featured only twice for the Latics earlier in the campaign.

The 30-year-old had no shortage of experience to offer though, having racked up more than 300 appearances in a career which also saw him feature for Ipswich Town, Peterborough United, Crawley Town and St Johnstone.

Gwion Edwards made his first Ross County start against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Edwards appeared to slot seamlessly into the side, however a hamstring strain suffered against Celtic in April added him to what became a hefty injury list.

He is now a free agent after Wigan announced he would not be offered a new contract, with Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers both linked with a move for him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea
A performer at the Stonehaven Folk Festival
Stonehaven Folk Festival to bring the best of Scottish and Irish music to Aberdeenshire
Nicola Sturgeon: 'I am certain that I have done nothing wrong'

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]