Ross County confirm first pre-season friendly against Nairn County

Ross County have confirmed their first pre-season friendly of the summer against Nairn County.

The Staggies will make the short trip to Station Park on Tuesday, July 4, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

It will put Nairn boss Steven Mackay up the club he began his career with, as he approaches his first full season in charge of the Highland League outfit.

It will be the first time the sides have met since 2018, when the Dingwall side ran out 3-0 winners ahead of their Championship title and Challenge Cup double winning campaign.

The Staggies will not be travelling away for a training camp this year, having secured Premiership status for a fifth successive season.

Malky Mackay’s men will play their first competitive fixture away to Stranraer on July 15, to kick off their Viaplay Cup group stage campaign.