Fans react as Ross County’s change kit colour switch is likened to Hearts

Ross County have turned maroon for their away days clashes next season.

The big reveal on Monday shows new signings Kyle Turner, Scott Allardice and Josh Reid model the new change kits which comes just a month after the popular navy home strips hit the market.

Last season’s change strip was all white, but initial reaction to this year’s clothing, again produced by Joma of maroon with flashes of white, has been cold according to fans on social media.

W Stewart described it as “Very Heartsish” alluding to the colour played by the team from Gorgie, while Robert Doig said: “your announcer will be playing the Hearts song next.”

Aiden Wylie feels there is too much happening on the shirt for it to work.

He said: “Of all the templates you could have picked… please have a word with Motherwell – the simpler the better.”

Old captain seafield described it as the “worst kit I’ve seen from us in a long time”, and Jamie asked: “Did you not see the wet paint sign?? and EP claimed: “Even the players modelling it look appalled”.

Others were willing to hold back on criticism, such as BKOC, who said: “It will grow on me as the season progresses.”

County, who stayed in the Premiership thanks to a stunning play-off fightback against Partick Thistle last month, kick off their pre-season games on Tuesday night with a trip to Highland League team Nairn County.

On Saturday, the Staggies will then host Championship opponents Queen’s Park, who are now managed by Dutchman Robin Veldman after Owen Coyle stood down as head coach.