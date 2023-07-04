Matthew Wright’s hat-trick secures victory for Ross County in opening friendly against Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Matthew Wright’s hat-trick secures victory for Ross County in opening friendly against Nairn County

Wright's first-half hat-trick ensured a 3-1 victory for Malky Mackay's side.

By Andy Skinner
Matthew Wright celebrates after netting against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.
Matthew Wright celebrates after netting against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

Ross County kicked off their preparations for the new Premiership season by defeating Nairn County 3-1 in their opening friendly match.

Matthew Wright netted a clinical hat-trick within the space of 17 first half minutes, to put County in firm command at the interval.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay was able to change up his side at half-time, getting the bulk of his squad their vital first minutes ahead of the new campaign.

There was still time for Nairn to pull back a late consolation however, courtesy of skipper Fraser Dingwall.

The Staggies are next in action at home to Championship side Queen’s Park on Saturday, ahead of their first Viaplay Cup fixture away to Stranraer the following weekend.

Matthew Wright (right) celebrates completing his hat-trick against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

The trip to Nairn came exactly a month after County’s dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle, which secured their top-flight status.

Youth got its chance in Mackay’s line-up

Mackay named a mixture of youth and experience among the Staggies’ starting line-up. New signings Scott Allardice and Josh Reid were in from the start, while there were outings for youngsters Wright, Connall Ewan and Adam Mackinnon who were hungry to catch the eye after impressing during loan spells last season.

Recent arrival Eamonn Brophy was in the stand along with Ross Laidlaw, Jordan Tillson, Ross Callachan and Ben Paton who are all recovering from injury, while Victor Loturi remains on international duty with Canada.

County had their first glimpse of goal on six minutes when a delightful lofted ball over the top by Yan Dhanda released Wright, however the striker was thwarted by the sharp reactions of goalkeeper Dylan MacLean on the edge of his area.

Josh Sims in action against Nairn County’s Sam Gordon, Image: Jasperimage.

The visitors showed threat from out wide, with Ewan off target with a header from a Josh Sims delivery. White was next to threaten with two efforts, nodding wide from a Dhanda cross before sending another attempt straight into the arms of MacLean moments later.

County’s persistence on the flanks paid off on 15 minutes however. A neat passage of play saw Reid released down the left, with his pinpoint cross bulleted home by the head of Wright.

Matthew Wright opens the scoring against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

The Staggies doubled their lead on the half hour mark when a miscommunication between goalkeeper and defence allowed the ball to sit up perfectly for Wright, who showed lovely composure to cushion a first-time volley into the net from 25 yards.

Wright sealed his hat-trick in audacious style just two minutes later, when he was on hand to apply a backheeled finish at the near post from Dhanda’s corner.

Wholesale changes at the break

Mackay changed the entire Staggies team at the interval, which meant supporters got a first glimpse of new arrivals Kyle Turner, Max Sheaf and Jay Henderson.

The new look side looked to put its stamp on the game, with Sheaf showing intent down the right hand side. A fine cross by Henderson nearly set up an opportunity for George Robesten on the hour mark, however the youngster could not direct his header on target.

Pressure on the Nairn goal was less frequent after the break however Sheaf forced MacLean into action on 68 minutes, with the goalkeeper doing well to save it at the second attempt.

Ross County celebrate following Matthew Wright’s goal against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

Nairn had a glimpse of goal on 75 minutes when the ball fell to Ben Kelly inside the box, however the striker was unable to keep his effort down.

Steven Mackay’s men did get on the scoresheet five minutes from time however, when Dingwall’s deflected effort crept past Logan Ross.

 

NAIRN COUNTY: D MacLean (Munro 81), C MacLean, McKenzie (Lisle 81), Tokely (Young 81), Dingwall, MacKintosh, Gordon, Gillies, Kelly, Eadie (Young 65), Dey.

Subs not used: Rennie, Lisle, Davidson, Munro.

ROSS COUNTY: Munro (Ross 46), Randall (MacLeod 46), Purrington (Harmon 46), Allardice (Turner 46), Dhanda (Sheaf 46), Sims (Henderson 46), MacKinnon (Sheaf 46), Wright (Murray 46), White (Samuel 46), Ewan (Smith 46), Reid (Harmon 46).

Referee: Harry Bruce

More from Press and Journal

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay thrilled by speed of Ross County's summer recruitment ahead of new season
Operators of Glenelg Ferry have launched a petition opposing plans to cite pylons in the area. Image: Shutterstock.
Glenelg ferry bosses launch petition over proposed pylon route
Calum Scott enjoyed his week at his home club of Nairn Golf Club.
Golf: Calum Scott falls just short of a place in the Open
Side by side of South Deeside Road closed sign and photo of Ben Taylor
Man, 23, charged nine months after teen Ben Taylor killed in Aberdeen crash
Three police cars attended the scene. Image: Alastair Gossip.
Police swoop on two men after chase down Aberdeen's Union Street
Peterhead Prison Museum will be the location the second season of Channel 4 drama Screw. Image: Peterhead Prison Museum.
Peterhead Prison Museum hosts film crews for second season of Channel 4 drama Screw
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying Super Six game against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Matthew Cross of Scotland, right, plays a shot as Joylord Gumbie of Zimbabwe keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Chris Sole reckons Scotland are no longer shock troops after Zimbabwe win moves…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman who was part of a gang responsible for a series of ?vicious? assaults in two pubs has succeeded in having nine months cut from her prison sentence. Kirstie Kelly, 34, was given a 32-month sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court in April 2023 for participating in attacks at two pubs in Keith, Moray Picture shows; Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub thug's jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen
Coastguard helicopter crews looking outside door over snowy Glencoe.
Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5's Coastguard: Every Second Counts