Matthew Wright’s hat-trick secures victory for Ross County in opening friendly against Nairn County

Ross County kicked off their preparations for the new Premiership season by defeating Nairn County 3-1 in their opening friendly match.

Matthew Wright netted a clinical hat-trick within the space of 17 first half minutes, to put County in firm command at the interval.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay was able to change up his side at half-time, getting the bulk of his squad their vital first minutes ahead of the new campaign.

There was still time for Nairn to pull back a late consolation however, courtesy of skipper Fraser Dingwall.

The Staggies are next in action at home to Championship side Queen’s Park on Saturday, ahead of their first Viaplay Cup fixture away to Stranraer the following weekend.

The trip to Nairn came exactly a month after County’s dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle, which secured their top-flight status.

Youth got its chance in Mackay’s line-up

Mackay named a mixture of youth and experience among the Staggies’ starting line-up. New signings Scott Allardice and Josh Reid were in from the start, while there were outings for youngsters Wright, Connall Ewan and Adam Mackinnon who were hungry to catch the eye after impressing during loan spells last season.

Recent arrival Eamonn Brophy was in the stand along with Ross Laidlaw, Jordan Tillson, Ross Callachan and Ben Paton who are all recovering from injury, while Victor Loturi remains on international duty with Canada.

County had their first glimpse of goal on six minutes when a delightful lofted ball over the top by Yan Dhanda released Wright, however the striker was thwarted by the sharp reactions of goalkeeper Dylan MacLean on the edge of his area.

The visitors showed threat from out wide, with Ewan off target with a header from a Josh Sims delivery. White was next to threaten with two efforts, nodding wide from a Dhanda cross before sending another attempt straight into the arms of MacLean moments later.

County’s persistence on the flanks paid off on 15 minutes however. A neat passage of play saw Reid released down the left, with his pinpoint cross bulleted home by the head of Wright.

The Staggies doubled their lead on the half hour mark when a miscommunication between goalkeeper and defence allowed the ball to sit up perfectly for Wright, who showed lovely composure to cushion a first-time volley into the net from 25 yards.

Wright sealed his hat-trick in audacious style just two minutes later, when he was on hand to apply a backheeled finish at the near post from Dhanda’s corner.

Wholesale changes at the break

Mackay changed the entire Staggies team at the interval, which meant supporters got a first glimpse of new arrivals Kyle Turner, Max Sheaf and Jay Henderson.

The new look side looked to put its stamp on the game, with Sheaf showing intent down the right hand side. A fine cross by Henderson nearly set up an opportunity for George Robesten on the hour mark, however the youngster could not direct his header on target.

Pressure on the Nairn goal was less frequent after the break however Sheaf forced MacLean into action on 68 minutes, with the goalkeeper doing well to save it at the second attempt.

Nairn had a glimpse of goal on 75 minutes when the ball fell to Ben Kelly inside the box, however the striker was unable to keep his effort down.

Steven Mackay’s men did get on the scoresheet five minutes from time however, when Dingwall’s deflected effort crept past Logan Ross.

NAIRN COUNTY: D MacLean (Munro 81), C MacLean, McKenzie (Lisle 81), Tokely (Young 81), Dingwall, MacKintosh, Gordon, Gillies, Kelly, Eadie (Young 65), Dey.

Subs not used: Rennie, Lisle, Davidson, Munro.

ROSS COUNTY: Munro (Ross 46), Randall (MacLeod 46), Purrington (Harmon 46), Allardice (Turner 46), Dhanda (Sheaf 46), Sims (Henderson 46), MacKinnon (Sheaf 46), Wright (Murray 46), White (Samuel 46), Ewan (Smith 46), Reid (Harmon 46).

Referee: Harry Bruce