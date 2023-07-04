Malky Mackay thrilled by speed of Ross County’s summer recruitment ahead of new season

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is thrilled to have the bulk of his summer recruitment in place ahead of the start of competitive action.

The Staggies kicked off their preparations for the new campaign with a 3-1 victory over Nairn County in their opening friendly match at Station Park.

It came exactly a month after the Dingwall outfit secured their Premiership status with a dramatic play-off victory over Partick Thistle.

Mackay has already added six new faces, with Scott Allardice and Josh Reid starting against Nairn.

Kyle Turner, Max Sheaf and Jay Henderson were introduced at half-time, while Eamonn Brophy is nearing a return to fitness following a thigh injury.

County are still in pursuit of defensive reinforcements, however Mackay feels he has the core of his squad in place.

He said: “It wasn’t even three weeks, but bizarrely I was absolutely delighted to get back.

“It certainly took a week for everything to settle down. We got the boys two-and-a-half weeks off and we got back into it again.

“There has been a lot of business done in that time as well. It was from the sun lounger at points – although my phone was glued to my ear to Steven Ferguson.

“The two of us had a lot of business done quite quickly, which I’m delighted about. We have still got two months of the window to go, and maybe only a couple of positions still to come in.”

The Staggies’ next friendly is at home to Queen’s Park on Saturday, ahead of their first Viaplay Cup fixture away to Stranraer the following weekend.

Mackay was pleased to get game time into the majority of his players at Nairn, adding: “It’s an every year process here, it’s just the way things are. The later you get players in, the harder it is to quickly integrate them before it settles down.

“We can get them working on things, and get into this League Cup quite quickly.”