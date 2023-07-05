Malky Mackay reveals timescale of return for Ross County’s Canadian trio

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi will be given time off when he returns from international duty with Canada.

Midfielder Loturi is currently with the Canadian squad at the Concacaf Gold Cup, and won his first cap in Tuesday’s 4-2 group stage victory over Cuba.

That has set up a quarter-final tie against host nation United States in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The tournament immediately followed last month’s Concacaf Nations League finals, meaning Loturi has effectively been on international duty since the Staggies’ season ended with their play-off victory over Partick Thistle on June 4.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay insists the 22-year-old will require a much-needed break by the time his country’s involvement in the tournament comes to an end.

Having brought in midfielders Scott Allardice, Kyle Turner and Max Sheaf, Mackay insists he has the depth needed to compensate in the meantime.

Mackay said: “Canada played Cuba, which has seen them through to the next round.

“The final is on July 16, so we’ll see if they get there. Victor will then need a week off, because he has played for two years straight.

“I know he’s not been playing much there, but he’s part of the squad and training every day, and he’s not had time off.

“Victor is a terrific young talent for us, and he has grown a lot in his first year, but we needed a little bit more in the middle of the park to help us out and I was conscious of that.”

Akio given extra recovery time in Canada

Loturi’s brother William Akio is also absent from the Staggies’ squad at present, after returning from a loan spell with Raith Rovers.

Mackay revealed forward Akio, who grew up in Canada but represents South Sudan’s national team, has been given extra time to recuperate in his homeland following his debut campaign in Scottish football.

The Staggies boss added: “William at the moment is getting a bit more rest as well.

“He’s back in Canada at the moment, so we’ll see how that goes in the next week or two.

“Again there’s a bit of recovery needed there, so he’s another one that will come back a little bit later and will just be a bit behind the curve with us.”

Paton given contract extension during rehabilitation process

Another of County’s Canadian contingent, Ben Paton, is currently sidelined with a torn cruciate ligament.

Midfielder Paton suffered the knee injury in January, which ruled him out for several months.

Paton’s contract expired at the end of last season, however, he has been retained on a short-term deal until Christmas in order for him to regain his fitness, before a decision will be made on his future.

Mackay added: “Ben will be with us until Christmas.

“We need to make sure that he’s fit for his career kicking on again.

“We’re hoping for maybe November 1, so that he can get six to eight weeks to get up to speed and see where things are going to go for him.

“It has been a terrible time for him, but he’s recovering well.

“He spent his first little period in Canada, but he has now come back here and he’s working hard in Dingwall every day.

“He’s a great kid who is in great shape, and he’s starting to run again, but he will be November 1.”