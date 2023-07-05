Malky Mackay reveals timescale of return for Ross County’s Canadian trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay reveals timescale of return for Ross County’s Canadian trio

Victor Loturi, William Akio and Ben Paton are absent from the Staggies' squad at present.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi, who is on international duty with Canada.
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi. Image: Sandy McCoook/DC Thomson.

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi will be given time off when he returns from international duty with Canada.

Midfielder Loturi is currently with the Canadian squad at the Concacaf Gold Cup, and won his first cap in Tuesday’s 4-2 group stage victory over Cuba.

That has set up a quarter-final tie against host nation United States in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The tournament immediately followed last month’s Concacaf Nations League finals, meaning Loturi has effectively been on international duty since the Staggies’ season ended with their play-off victory over Partick Thistle on June 4.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay insists the 22-year-old will require a much-needed break by the time his country’s involvement in the tournament comes to an end.

Victor Loturi in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Having brought in midfielders Scott Allardice, Kyle Turner and Max Sheaf, Mackay insists he has the depth needed to compensate in the meantime.

Mackay said: “Canada played Cuba, which has seen them through to the next round.

“The final is on July 16, so we’ll see if they get there. Victor will then need a week off, because he has played for two years straight.

“I know he’s not been playing much there, but he’s part of the squad and training every day, and he’s not had time off.

“Victor is a terrific young talent for us, and he has grown a lot in his first year, but we needed a little bit more in the middle of the park to help us out and I was conscious of that.”

Akio given extra recovery time in Canada

Loturi’s brother William Akio is also absent from the Staggies’ squad at present, after returning from a loan spell with Raith Rovers.

Mackay revealed forward Akio, who grew up in Canada but represents South Sudan’s national team, has been given extra time to recuperate in his homeland following his debut campaign in Scottish football.

The Staggies boss added: “William at the moment is getting a bit more rest as well.

“He’s back in Canada at the moment, so we’ll see how that goes in the next week or two.

“Again there’s a bit of recovery needed there, so he’s another one that will come back a little bit later and will just be a bit behind the curve with us.”

William Akio in action against St Johnstone’s Adam Montgomery. Image: SNS.

Paton given contract extension during rehabilitation process

Another of County’s Canadian contingent, Ben Paton, is currently sidelined with a torn cruciate ligament.

Midfielder Paton suffered the knee injury in January, which ruled him out for several months.

Paton’s contract expired at the end of last season, however, he has been retained on a short-term deal until Christmas in order for him to regain his fitness, before a decision will be made on his future.

Mackay added: “Ben will be with us until Christmas.

“We need to make sure that he’s fit for his career kicking on again.

“We’re hoping for maybe November 1, so that he can get six to eight weeks to get up to speed and see where things are going to go for him.

“It has been a terrible time for him, but he’s recovering well.

Ben Paton in action for Ross County against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“He spent his first little period in Canada, but he has now come back here and he’s working hard in Dingwall every day.

“He’s a great kid who is in great shape, and he’s starting to run again, but he will be November 1.”

