Keith Watson relishing fresh start at ambitious Raith Rovers after five years starring at Ross County

Former Ross County captain Keith Watson hopes to be in the Championship title shake-up with Raith Rovers – and believes the Kirkcaldy side are building for their shot at success.

The experienced defender, who spent five fine years with the Dingwall team, is delighted to have joined a club seemingly moving in the right direction.

Dean Mckenzie and ex-Staggies striker Andrew Barrowman, who were managing and sporting directors respectively at League One side Kelty Hearts, are fronting a new ownership consortium and investment has clearly been made in their squad.

John Potter left his role as Kelty boss to become Raith’s technical director and will work with Barrowman, who is the chief executive.

Ian Murray remains the head coach and will be charged with the task of taking the Fifers from seventh in last term’s table to promotion contenders by next April.

Watson, who was not offered a new Staggies’ deal, jumped at the chance to be part of a progressive set-up and has no qualms about stepping back to the second tier, where he won the title with County in 2019.

Amid their signings are goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski from Hibs, defender Dylan Corr from Celtic, and forwards Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith from Livingston and Airdrieonians.

Watson who won the Scottish Cup with Dundee United against County in 2015, also reunites with ex-Staggies winger Josh Mullin, who has swapped Ayr United for Stark’s Park.

Gutsy 1-0 wins can lead to success

Centre-half Watson, who also played Championship football with St Mirren eight years ago, is confident Rovers are creating the correct mix for a successful season.

He said: “You never know what can happen in the Championship. I have played in it with a few clubs and won it with Ross County, along with Josh Mullin, who is here now at Raith Rovers.

“We have been there and done it, so bringing in that experience will help our squad.

“You have a lot of difficult places where you need to go and try to win games and sometimes you need to even come away with a 1-0 away win, even when it hasn’t been the prettiest game. You would take that all day, that’s the kind of league it is.

“We have definitely got a lot of quality in the team. I have just been in for over a week and I’m already seeing that.

“In the Championship, it’s not all about quality. It’s a tough league where you need to also dig in at times and show a bit of fight and character. I think we will have that within this Raith squad.

“We’re looking good, and we’ll start with the Viaplay Cup with a big derby against Dunfermline (on July 15). Hopefully, we can start well and that’s one to look forward to. We’re looking for a positive season.”

Shaping up for the big kick-off

Watson, 33, who was involved in County’s stunning play-off final three-goal recovery and triumph against Partick Thistle last month, is getting up to speed in a Rovers jersey.

He said: “My first bit of action was coming on for the first 10 minutes against Linlithgow in a friendly.

“I signed on the Friday and played 10 minutes on the Saturday, so I was in at the deep end, but I also played 90 minutes against Montrose and 45 against Kelty Hearts.

“I am building up my fitness during the week and getting to know the boys a bit better on the training pitch, so it’s been good.”